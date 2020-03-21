Tweet of the Week #73: New Yamanote Line Station Takanawa Gateway Opens

Wait in line for 150 minutes to buy a train ticket...? Forget it, we'll just walk!

Woohoo! Takanawa Gateway Station, the latest addition to the Yamanote Line, was unveiled last Saturday with great success despite the doom and gloom hanging over our heads. On this historic day, people weren’t waiting in line for masks or toilet paper, but for a chance to walk through the new station gates.

A station with a name

When JR East announced the construction of a brand new 駅 （ えき ） (station) for Tokyo’s circular line back in June 2014, little did they know that their naming campaign would end with outrage and a petition.

The drama all started with the campaign to have citizens participate in the process by submitting name ideas online or by mail during June 2018. From serious tetsudo otaku (train nerds) to kids and foreigners, everyone could participate, so of course, they were overwhelmed with suggestions. Among the proposals, Olympics 2020 Station (オリンピック2020駅) sounded like a good idea considering its opening year.

Submissions were followed by a voting period for three favorites: “Takanawa,” “Shibaura,” and “Shibahama”.

“Takanawa” won first place with 8,398 votes, but the public was baffled by JR East’s decision to go with “Takanawa Gateway,” another submission that originally only earned 36 votes and placed 130th on the list. JR East justified its decision by stating that the area is the “gateway to Edo” and a future international hub.

It’s speculated that this was a business decision—a redevelopment project called “Global Gateway Shinagawa” is nearby—but the public didn’t appreciate the bait and switch. Plus, this is the only station on the Yamanote Line written in katakana, which creates issues for commuter passes because it’s one character too long for the system.

高輪ゲートウェイ

だと定期買えなくて

高輪ゲートウェ

で買えるの草 pic.twitter.com/uf5BGG6U4b — ありえい (@Ariei2000) March 14, 2020

高輪 （ たかなわ ） ゲートウェイ だと 定期 （ ていき ） 買 （ か ） えなくて 高輪ゲートウェ で買えるの 草 （ くさ ） = If you write Takanawa Gateway (高輪ゲートウェイ), you can’t buy the commuter pass, but if you write Takanawa Gatewa (高輪ゲートウェ) you can. WTF?

150 minute queue?!

Despite the current coronavirus scare, the opening of the station on Saturday, March 14th, drew quite the crowd. People lined up to purchase tickets with the opening date as souvenirs.

高輪ゲートウェイ駅の 券売機 （ けんばいき ） は 現在 （ げんざい ） 150分 （ ひゃくごじゅっぷん ） 待 （ ま ） ちです。 今日 （ きょう ） 日付 （ ひづけ ） の 切符 （ きっぷ ） が 欲 （ ほ ） しいわけでは 無 （ な ） い 人 （ ひと ） くて、Suicaの無い人は 品川 （ しながわ ） まで 歩 （ ある ） いた 方 （ ほう ） が 早 （ はや ） いってアナウンスwwww = The waiting time to buy tickets at Takanawa Gateway is 150 minutes. Announcements are suggesting for people that don’t want a ticket with today’s date and don’t have a SUICA card, it would be faster to just walk to Shinagawa Station loooool

However, the fame and glory was short-lived as the new station was desolate the very next day!

高輪ゲートウェイ駅 開業 （ かいぎょう ） 2日目 （ ふつかめ ） でガラガラゲートウェイで草 = Takanawa Gateway Station is a totally vacant gateway on its second day lol

If you’re not in for a souvenir ticket, better walk!

The JLPT N3 grammar phrase わけでない is relatively easy to use, but has several nuances. わけ ( 訳 （ わけ ） ) means “reason,” “excuse,” or an opinion based on what you’ve heard. So literally, わけでない means “it isn’t the reason/case (why…)” and can be translated as, “it isn’t always true that…,” “not because of that…,” “not like that…,” “doesn’t mean that/to,” or “not necessarily…”

The phrase is used with verbs, adjectives, and nouns.

Verb casual form + わけではない

い adjective + わけではない

adjective + な adjective + なわけではない

adjective + Noun + (だ)というわけではない (Note that with a noun, you need to use という)

切符が欲しいわけでは無い人 = people that don’t (necessarily) want a ticket/don’t mean to buy a ticket

エビが 食 （ た ） べられないわけではないがあまり 好 （ す ） きではない = it’s not that I can’t eat shrimp, but I don’t really like it much.

教師 （ きょうし ） はなんでも 知 （ し ） っているわけではない = Teachers don’t know everything (= it isn’t because they are teachers that…)

遠 （ とお ） いわけじゃない = it’s not like it’s far!

Vocabulary

高輪ゲートウェイ駅の 券売機 （ けんばいき ） は 現在 （ げんざい ） 150分 （ ひゃくごじゅっぷん ） 待 （ ま ） ちです。 今日 （ きょう ） 日付 （ ひづけ ） の 切符 （ きっぷ ） が 欲 （ ほ ） しいわけでは 無 （ な ） い 人 （ ひと ） くて、Suicaの無い人は 品川 （ しながわ ） まで 歩 （ ある ） いた 方 （ ほう ） が 早 （ はや ） いってアナウンスwwww ）

Japanese Romaji English 駅 （ えき eki train station 高輪 （ たかなわ ） ゲートウェイ takanawa geetouei Takanawa Gateway 定期 （ ていき teiki (commuter) pass 買 （ か ） える kaeru can buy 草 （ くさ kusa lol, sh*t 券売機 （ けんばいき kenbaiki ticket machine 現在 （ げんざい genzai now 150分 （ ひゃくごじゅっぷん ） 待 （ ま ） ち hyakugojyuppun machi 150 minute waiting time 今日 （ きょう kyou today 日付 （ ひづけ hizuke date 切符 （ きっぷ ） kippu ticket 欲 （ ほ ） しい hoshii want, wish わけでは 無 （ な ） い wake de ha nai don’t mean to 人 （ ひと ） hito person, people 品川 （ しながわ ） shinagawa Shinagawa まで made until 歩 （ ある ） く aruku walk Verb た 方 （ ほう ） が ta hou ga better to V 早 （ はや ） い hayai fast アナウンス anaunsu announcement 開業 （ かいぎょう kaigyou open for business 2日目 （ ふつかめ ） futsukame second day ガラガラ garagara rattle エビ ebi shrimp 食 （ た ） べられる taberareru can eat 好 （ す ） き suki like 教師 （ きょうし ） kyoushi teacher 知 （ し ） る shiru know 遠 （ とお ） い tooi far

