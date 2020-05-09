Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

Unable to travel further than their local grocery stores due to the state of emergency, folks in Japan were in for a pretty boring Golden Week aka, gaman week. Naturally, Mother Nature decided to spice things up a bit.
Two quakes, serious enough to trigger the emergency alarm system on our phones, rattled Eastern Japan on the evening of May 4 and around 2 a.m. on May 6. Thankfully, neither tremors caused any injuries or damages—besides scaring us half to death with the terrifying J-Alert warning sound.
🚨🚨🚨
地震です！！ 地震です！！ 地震です！！
🚨🚨🚨
EARTHQUAKE ALERT!! EARTHQUAKE ALERT!! EARTHQUAKE ALERT!!
😂😂😂😂#下尾みう #มิอุ #miu_room pic.twitter.com/v5cZaMoCrY
— Ziah🦋🐡👌「みうの天然仲間」 (@0Ziah) May 4, 2020
Launched in 2007, the J-Alert is a warning system the Japanese government uses to send emergency information about earthquakes, tsunami, volcanic eruptions, or ballistic missiles to the general population. The J-Alert’s earthquake warning sound is known to send shivers down the spine of people living in Japan.
Cats, however, just couldn’t care less.
緊急地震速報の爆音アラームにおろおろする私を「なにしとるん」みたいに見ているうちの猫さま。#緊急地震速報 pic.twitter.com/lgqfPAvdxo
— おかだともこ/40代からライター目指したらどうなるのか実験中 (@okadatomoko75) May 5, 2020
緊急地震速報の爆音アラームにおろおろする私を「なにしとるん」みたいに見ているうちの猫さま。
=
“My cat is looking at me flustered like ‘Whacha’ doing?’ while the emergency earthquake alarm roars.”
Run for you nine lives
As if shaking the ground wasn’t fun enough, the weather turned to a pretty epic thunderstorm on Wednesday night in the Kanto area. Thunder and lightning lit up the sky like strobe lights on a dance floor. During the storm, pet owners shared videos and pictures of their furry friends’ reactions to the window-rattling thunder that made even us jump.
家のことも終わり柏餅を買いに行こうとしたら…絶妙なタイミングで雨が降ってきました⛈️⚡柏餅の神様は私には食べさせたくないようです(p_q*)ｼｸｼｸ
まりりん、カミナリにビビり避難中💦今までこんなことなかったのに😰 pic.twitter.com/SF5eVAAtT3
— mossai(もっさい) (@chan_mosa81) May 6, 2020
家のことも終わり柏餅を買いに行こうとしたら…絶妙なタイミングで雨が降ってきました
柏餅の神様は私には食べさせたくないようです(p_q*)ｼｸｼｸ
まりりん、カミナリにビビり避難中
今までこんなことなかったのに
=
“After taking care of the house, I was about to go buy kashiwa mochi… Then the rain started to fall as if the kashiwa mochi gods wouldn’t let me eat any. Maririn is currently hiding, spooked by the thunder. They’ve never done that before.”
It’s every cat for themselves in this house.
さっき雷が鳴った時のネコォの様子⚡️#ねこ #猫 #カミナリ #雷 #名古屋 pic.twitter.com/xC8VhqTEfp
— ネコォ＠保護猫フリースペース (@WorkspaceNeCOo) May 6, 2020
さっき雷が鳴った時のネコォの様子
=
“How cats reacted to the lightning strike:”
These Bengali cats weren’t any braver.
カミナリにビビるベンガル猫達⚡🌩⚡#カミナリ #ビビリ #飼い主も雷は苦手 pic.twitter.com/Hddmwawxyi
— たま@にゃんたまHouse (@Tama27u0916) May 6, 2020
カミナリにビビるベンガル猫達
=
“Bengal cats scared by the thunder.”
How to form causative verbs in Japanese
The Japanese causative form isn’t too hard to conjugate, but understanding how it works can give you a few headaches at first.
Basically, you conjugate a verb into the causative form when making or letting someone do something (or preventing someone from doing something).
- るverbs: る becomes させる.
- うverbs: the last vowel う changes like you would for negative verbs + せる
- する becomes させる
- くる becomes こさせる
神様は私には食べさせたくない = “The gods don’t let me eat.”
明日休ませてください = “Let me have a day off tomorrow.”
Vocabulary
|地震
|jishin
|earthquake
|緊急地震速報
|kinkyuu jishin sokuhou
|earthquake early warning
|爆音アラーム
|bakuon araamu
|roaring alarm
|おろおろする
|orooro suru
|be flustered
|なにしとるん
|nani shitorun
|(casual) whatcha doing?
|みたいに
|mitai ni
|looks like
|家
|ie
|house, home
|終わり
|owari
|end, ended
|柏餅
|Kashiwa mochi
|traditional type of mochi eaten on May 5th
|絶妙なタイミング
|zetsumyouna taimingu
|perfect (exquisite) timing
|雨
|ame
|rain
|降る
|furu
|fall
|神様
|kami sama
|god/gods
|食べさせる
|tabesaseru
|let eat, make to eat
|雷 (カミナリ)
|kaminari
|thunder
|避難中
|hinanchuu
|evacuating
|鳴る
|naru
|rumble, roar
|様子
|yousu
|state, appearance
|ビビる
|bibiru
|be spooked, afraid
|ベンガル猫達
|bengari neko tachi
|bengal cats
|休ませる
|yasumaseru
|let rest/have a day off