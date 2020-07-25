Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

Guess we won't be going anywhere after all.

Japan’s Go To Travel initiative to revive tourism started earlier this week. But the government booted Tokyo residents out of the festivities in light of the recent steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the metropolitan area. We thought it couldn’t get any worse than the misconception that the campaign would pay for foreign visitors’ trips to Japan, and then this happened. The decision to partially proceed with the Go To campaign fueled an outburst of anger on social media.

Go To(o Fast)

Understandably, the Japanese government faces a terrible situation, and the desire to support the industry is commendable. But was crafting a travel campaign with a significant stimulus budget amid a pandemic the right move? Early on, Japanese folks questioned the timing of the initiative to boost domestic tourism.

…why is commuting to work on a crowded train okay, but going on a trip bad?

The serious resurgence of cases in Tokyo pressured the government into reviewing their plans. Politicians started calling for a partial rollout of the Go To campaign, and some municipalities actively expressed their desire that people stay home.

After meeting with a panel of experts on preventing the Go To campaign from spreading the coronavirus to prefectures that were spared the outbreak, the government decided to exclude folks from Tokyo entirely. As for cancellation fees, tourists and businesses were left in limbo until the government opted to cover only up to 30% of the cost.

The halfway measure sparked sharp criticism from the netizens, feeling that their government stubbornly refuses to backpedal once again. With hundreds of new cases daily in Japan, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures are also in the hot seat to be excluded from the travel deal.

Here a selection of Japanese tweeps’ reactions when the 東京対象外 (Tokyo excluded) measure was announced.

Go To Work

「Go To キャンペーン」って 税金 （ ぜいきん ） でやるわけだから 都民 （ とみん ） 怒 （ お ） るよね。いつかは 対象 （ たいしょう ） になるんかな？

というか、 満員電車 （ まんいんでんしゃ ） での 通勤 （ つうきん ） がオッケーで 旅行 （ りょうこう ） がダメな 理由 （ りゆう ） は 何 （ なに ） ？w

=

“Because the Go To Travel campaign is funded by taxpayers, citizens are angry. When will they be included?

Or rather, why is commuting to work on a crowded train okay, but going on a trip bad? Lol”

An excellent observation, we might say.

Loophole

GOTOトラベルキャンペーンで東京 発着 （ はっちゃく ） のみ 除外 （ じょがい ） って 意味 （ いみ ） が 無 （ な ） い。

例 （ れい ） :東京都民が 横浜 （ よこはま ） まで 移動 （ いどう ） し、横浜発着のツアーに 参加 （ さんか ） でキャンペーン対象になる(はず)

不公平な上 （ ふこうへいなうえ ） に 抜 （ ぬ ） け 道 （ みち ） がある 運用 （ うんよう ） ってダメでしょ。

感染拡大防止 （ かんせんかくだいぼうし ） なら 中止 （ ちゅうし ） か 延期 （ えんき ） しか無いと 思 （ おも ） うのだけどね。

=

“It makes no sense to exclude only Tokyo arrivals and departures in the Go To Travel Campaign.

Example: a citizen who moved from Tokyo to Yokohama, participating in a tour to/from Yokohama is eligible for the campaign (in principle)

On top of being unfair, an operation with a loophole is no good, right?

If you want to prevent the spread of the infection, I think you can only postpone or cancel.”

Surely, excluding Tokyo is easier said than done. We can only sympathize with all the government staff and the hospitality industry who have to deal with the aftermath of this decision.

Go to the other side

GOTOキャンペーン東京対象外ということで、「東京を 経由 （ けいゆ ） せずに、 所沢 （ ところざわ ） 、 越谷 （ こしがや ） 、 浦和 （ うらわ ） 、 松戸 （ まつど ） を経由し、 西船橋 （ にしふなばし ） に 至 （ い ） り、 幕張 （ まくはり ） や 舞浜 （ まいはま ） まで 行 （ い ） ける」 武蔵野線 （ むさしのせん ） が、 夢 （ ゆめ ） のトラベルラインとしていまここに 爆誕 （ ばくたん ） したわけか。

=

“With Tokyo’s exclusion from the Go To campaign, isn’t the Musashino line, which can go up to Funabashi, as far as Makuhari and Maihama, via Tokorozawa, Koshigaya, Urawa and Matsudo, without going through Tokyo, bursting onto the scene as the dream travel line as a result?”

地図 （ ちず ） に 落 （ お ） とすとこんな 感 （ かん ） じ

=

“How it looks when you lay (the path) on the map.”

That’s what we call an epic detour to go from A to B.

Wannabe Tokyo

😤赤羽国交大臣

「東京からのGoToはダメだぞ！」



🏰東京ディズニーリゾート

「そうだぞ！」

🛍ららぽーとTOKYO-BAY

「そうだぞ！」

🔫東京サバゲーパーク

「そうだぞ！」

🇩🇪東京ドイツ村

「そうだぞ！」



あっ！お前たちは！

全員 東京のフリした千葉じゃねーか！ — Ryo (@Ryo_koumei_m) July 16, 2020

Nearby prefectures often try to play on Tokyo’s popularity when naming new places of business. Still, even Japanese folks felt it was a stretch to rename Ibaraki Prefecture’s airport, located a mere two hours away from the metropolis, the Tokyo Ibaraki International Airport. The project was, luckily, abandoned.

Go To Cancel

A poll held on July 18 and 19 by the Asahi Shimbun revealed that 74% of Japanese voters oppose the government’s Go To campaign. Netizens started a petition on change.org, calling for the subsidy program to be canceled and the funds to support Japan’s healthcare system.

まだ 22日 （ にじゅうににち ） にはなっていません。 今 （ いま ） からでも、 日本政府 （ にほんせいふ ） はGoToキャンペーンと 称 （ しょう ） する 愚劣 （ ぐれつ ） な「 二階幹事長 （ にかいかんじちょう ） や 自民党 （ じみんとう ） と 利害関係 （ りがいかんけい ） のある 旅行代理店業界 （ りょこうだいりてんぎょうかい ） と 広告代理店 （ こうこくだいりてん ） を 儲 （ もう ） けさせるための 命 （ いのち ） 軽視 （ けいし ） の 政策 （ せいさく ） 」は中止すべきです。 今ならまだ中止できます。 #GoToキャンペーンを中止してください

=

“It’s not yet the 22 and even at this point the government’s stupid Go To campaign which is just a cover-up for ‘a policy disregarding human life so the travel agency industry and advertising agencies that have interests with the chief secretary Nikai and the LDP can make money’ should be canceled. We can still cancel it now. #PleaseCancelGoToCampaign”

Using the noun わけ to make a conclusion in Japanese

For such a small noun, わけ surely can give learners quite a headache.

Coming from the kanji 訳 （ わけ ） , which translates “reason, meaning, cause” (but also “translation”), わけ is usually written with hiragana when used to make a conclusion. The troublesome part is to untangle the nuances that わけ conveys in positive sentences.

To make a logical conclusion

窓 （ まど ） が 開 （ ひら ） いていますね。 寒 （ さむ ） いわけだ。

=

The window is open. As a result, it’s cold.

A: 毎日 （ まいにち ） 日本語 （ にほんご ） を 勉強 （ べんきょう ） しています。= I study Japanese everyday.

B: 上手 （ じょうず ） に 話 （ はな ） せるわけだ。 = No wonder you can speak good Japanese.

To insist on the reason or fact that lead to the conclusion

１ヶ月 （ いっかげつ ） で 4キロ （ よんきろ ） 太 （ ふと ） りました・・・ 運動 （ うんどう ） しなかったわけだ。

= I gained 4 kg in one month… it’s because I didn’t do any exercise.

To reword a conclusion

いつも 最後 （ さいご ） に 帰 （ かえ ） る 田中 （ たなか ） さんが帰りました。つまりオフィスには 誰 （ だれ ） もいないわけだ。

= Tanaka, who is always the last one to leave, went home. In other words, there’s no one at the office.

