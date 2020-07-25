Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

Japan’s Go To Travel initiative to revive tourism started earlier this week. But the government booted Tokyo residents out of the festivities in light of the recent steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the metropolitan area. We thought it couldn’t get any worse than the misconception that the campaign would pay for foreign visitors’ trips to Japan, and then this happened. The decision to partially proceed with the Go To campaign fueled an outburst of anger on social media.
Go To(o Fast)
Understandably, the Japanese government faces a terrible situation, and the desire to support the industry is commendable. But was crafting a travel campaign with a significant stimulus budget amid a pandemic the right move? Early on, Japanese folks questioned the timing of the initiative to boost domestic tourism.
…why is commuting to work on a crowded train okay, but going on a trip bad?
The serious resurgence of cases in Tokyo pressured the government into reviewing their plans. Politicians started calling for a partial rollout of the Go To campaign, and some municipalities actively expressed their desire that people stay home.
After meeting with a panel of experts on preventing the Go To campaign from spreading the coronavirus to prefectures that were spared the outbreak, the government decided to exclude folks from Tokyo entirely. As for cancellation fees, tourists and businesses were left in limbo until the government opted to cover only up to 30% of the cost.
小池都知事— R2@化学系零細リーマン (@R2_chem0ryman) July 16, 2020
=
The halfway measure sparked sharp criticism from the netizens, feeling that their government stubbornly refuses to backpedal once again. With hundreds of new cases daily in Japan, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures are also in the hot seat to be excluded from the travel deal.
Here a selection of Japanese tweeps’ reactions when the 東京対象外 (Tokyo excluded) measure was announced.
Go To Work
「Go To キャンペーン」って税金でやるわけだから都民怒るよね。いつかは対象になるんかな？— tomo｜会社を世界一使い倒すパパ (@popo_hamu_s) July 16, 2020
というか、満員電車での通勤がオッケーで旅行がダメな理由は何？w#東京対象外
=
“Because the Go To Travel campaign is funded by taxpayers, citizens are angry. When will they be included?
Or rather, why is commuting to work on a crowded train okay, but going on a trip bad? Lol”
An excellent observation, we might say.
Loophole
GOTOトラベルキャンペーンで東京発着のみ除外って意味が無い。— ぶち (@buchirou) July 16, 2020
例:東京都民が横浜まで移動し、横浜発着のツアーに参加でキャンペーン対象になる(はず)
不公平な上に抜け道がある運用ってダメでしょ。
感染拡大防止なら中止か延期しか無いと思うのだけどね。#東京対象外
=
“It makes no sense to exclude only Tokyo arrivals and departures in the Go To Travel Campaign.
Example: a citizen who moved from Tokyo to Yokohama, participating in a tour to/from Yokohama is eligible for the campaign (in principle)
On top of being unfair, an operation with a loophole is no good, right?
If you want to prevent the spread of the infection, I think you can only postpone or cancel.”
Surely, excluding Tokyo is easier said than done. We can only sympathize with all the government staff and the hospitality industry who have to deal with the aftermath of this decision.
Go to the other side
GOTOキャンペーン東京対象外ということで、「東京を経由せずに、所沢、越谷、浦和、松戸を経由し、西船橋に至り、幕張や舞浜まで行ける」武蔵野線が、夢のトラベルラインとしていまここに爆誕したわけか。 pic.twitter.com/y6Jyf3xBsA— SOW＠ぎぶみーじょぶ (@sow_LIBRA11) July 16, 2020
=
“With Tokyo’s exclusion from the Go To campaign, isn’t the Musashino line, which can go up to Funabashi, as far as Makuhari and Maihama, via Tokorozawa, Koshigaya, Urawa and Matsudo, without going through Tokyo, bursting onto the scene as the dream travel line as a result?”
地図に落とすとこんな感じ pic.twitter.com/hlJNyWUHul— Кусковой сахар/角砂糖 (@Keio_KO27) July 16, 2020
=
“How it looks when you lay (the path) on the map.”
That’s what we call an epic detour to go from A to B.
Wannabe Tokyo
😤赤羽国交大臣— Ryo (@Ryo_koumei_m) July 16, 2020
「東京からのGoToはダメだぞ！」
🏰東京ディズニーリゾート
「そうだぞ！」
🛍ららぽーとTOKYO-BAY
「そうだぞ！」
🔫東京サバゲーパーク
「そうだぞ！」
🇩🇪東京ドイツ村
「そうだぞ！」
あっ！お前たちは！
全員 東京のフリした千葉じゃねーか！
=
“Minister of Foreign Affairs in Akabane
“You can’t use Go To from Tokyo!”
Tokyo Disney Resort
“Yes!”
Lalaport TOKYO-BAY
“Yes!”
Tokyo Sabage Park
“Yes!”
Tokyo German Village
“Yes!”
Ah! You guys!
Aren’t you all in Chiba, pretending to be Tokyo!?”
Nearby prefectures often try to play on Tokyo’s popularity when naming new places of business. Still, even Japanese folks felt it was a stretch to rename Ibaraki Prefecture’s airport, located a mere two hours away from the metropolis, the Tokyo Ibaraki International Airport. The project was, luckily, abandoned.
Go To Cancel
A poll held on July 18 and 19 by the Asahi Shimbun revealed that 74% of Japanese voters oppose the government’s Go To campaign. Netizens started a petition on change.org, calling for the subsidy program to be canceled and the funds to support Japan’s healthcare system.
まだ22日にはなっていません。今からでも、日本政府はGoToキャンペーンと称する愚劣な「二階幹事長や自民党と利害関係のある旅行代理店業界と広告代理店を儲けさせるための人命軽視の政策」は中止すべきです。— 山崎 雅弘 (@mas__yamazaki) July 20, 2020
今ならまだ中止できます。#GoToキャンペーンを中止してくださいhttps://t.co/FRGlpM2mcP
=
“It’s not yet the 22 and even at this point the government’s stupid Go To campaign which is just a cover-up for ‘a policy disregarding human life so the travel agency industry and advertising agencies that have interests with the chief secretary Nikai and the LDP can make money’ should be canceled. We can still cancel it now. #PleaseCancelGoToCampaign”
Using the noun わけ to make a conclusion in Japanese
For such a small noun, わけ surely can give learners quite a headache.
Coming from the kanji 訳, which translates “reason, meaning, cause” (but also “translation”), わけ is usually written with hiragana when used to make a conclusion. The troublesome part is to untangle the nuances that わけ conveys in positive sentences.
- To make a logical conclusion
窓が開いていますね。寒いわけだ。
=
The window is open. As a result, it’s cold.
A: 毎日日本語を勉強しています。= I study Japanese everyday.
B: 上手に話せるわけだ。 = No wonder you can speak good Japanese.
- To insist on the reason or fact that lead to the conclusion
１ヶ月で4キロ太りました・・・運動しなかったわけだ。
= I gained 4 kg in one month… it’s because I didn’t do any exercise.
- To reword a conclusion
いつも最後に帰る田中さんが帰りました。つまりオフィスには誰もいないわけだ。
= Tanaka, who is always the last one to leave, went home. In other words, there’s no one at the office.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|再考を求める
|saikou wo motomeru
|ask for reconsideration
|除外
|jyouga
|exclusion
|当て付け
|atetsuke
|something done out of spire, to annoy someone
|対象外
|taishyougai
|excluded, out of scope
|満員電車
|manindenshya
|crowded train
|都民
|tomin
|citizen(s)
|発着
|hacchyaku
|arrival & departure
|移動する
|idou suru
|move (to a new place)
|不公平な上に
|fukouheina ue ni
|on top of being unfair
|抜け道
|nukemichi
|loophole
|運用
|unyou
|operation
|感染拡大防止
|kansen kakudai boushi
|prevent the spread of the outbreak
|経由せずに
|keiyuzezu ni
|without going through…
|爆誕する
|bakutan suru
|burst onto the scene, coming out of nowhere
|国交大臣
|kokkou daijin
|Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
|称する
|shyou suru
|take the name of, pretend
|愚劣
|guretsu
|stupid
|幹事長
|kanjichyou
|chief secretary
|自民党
|jimintou
|LDP party
|利害関係
|rigaikankei
|interest(s)
|儲けする
|moukesuru
|profit
|命軽視の政策
|inochi keishi no seisakyu
|a policy neglecting human life