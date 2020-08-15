Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

Japanese folks, like the rest of us, are very fond of all kind of furry, feathered and scaled animals we can nowadays get as pets.
But even though Japan is madly in love with Hachiko‘s story and Tama, Japan’s cutest stationmaster, many landlords still don’t allow pets in apartments. So only 27% of people in Japan declared owning a pet in 2018. No wonder pet cafes and other furry-friendly related services became popular, feeding on people’s frustration not to be able to get a pet of their own.
Luckily, Twitter is here to share the love of what life with an adorable companion is. We’ve collected some of the sweetest, funniest tweets from Japan just for you to take a break.
Panty-cat
どう見ても脱ぎかけのパンツにしか見えない猫 pic.twitter.com/OLGLXKL2mW
“No matter how I look at it, I can only see my cat as panties I took off.”
Perfect view point
悲報。
登り癖ついてる😢#猫 #保護猫 #猫好きさんと繋がりたい #猫写真 #猫がいる暮らし pic.twitter.com/8MqvHCwMRC
“Sad news.
They’ve got a climbing habit.”
Gimme a hug
びよよよーん pic.twitter.com/VutriTuQ0A
“Boiiiiing”
Dang, that is one ripped dog
何気なしにうちのお犬様撮ったんだけど、なんか…肩幅すごい人みたいに見えてまともに見れないんだが… pic.twitter.com/yodL14M6bH
“I took a picture of my dog for no special reason but somehow, I can’t seem to see right and it appears like the amazing shoulders of a person…”
Your cushion, my cushion
クッションを優雅に占領する娘がイヌハラ被害にあう現場の一部始終をとらえました pic.twitter.com/CGsNiaOYTr
“I filmed the whole scene of my daughter elegantly occupying the cushion and being harassed by our dog”
Wait… this person has a pet rooster??
自分が鶏だということを忘れた鶏 pic.twitter.com/ElWH9ZMqT9
“A rooster that forgot he’s a rooster.”
Would you mind?!
暴れ猫への正しい対処法😹💦
牙も爪も使えない柴犬のささやかな反撃です。
(仲良しですのでご安心下さい)
#暴れ猫 #犬猫兄弟 pic.twitter.com/mXRUcQSofI
“How to properly deal with a wild cat
Here’s my shiba inu softly counterattacking without using either fangs or claws.
(Please be assured that they’re good friends)”
Notice me senpai!
ナデナデシテ…
(無視)
ナデナデシテーーーッ！！！！！ pic.twitter.com/d9LnKkRnIA
“Pet me! Pet me!
(me ignoring)
PET ME, PET ME !!!!!!
How to express “no matter how” in Japanese using the te form and interrogative words
A lot of grammatical clauses are built on the Japanese conjugation te form, also called the connective form. Combined with interrogative words and the particle も, you can express no matter how, what, who, where, and so on.
Here is a list of examples to get you started:
何かあっても、頑張る = No matter what (happens), I’ll do my best.
いくら頼まれても、お金は貸さない。= No matter how much you ask for, I won’t lend you money.
どんなに辛くても、僕は泣かない = No matter how hard it is, I won’t cry.
どう考えても、意味がない = No matter how you think about it, it doesn’t make sense.
誰に聞いても、答えは自分の中に = No matter who you ask, the answer is within you.
このお店はいつ来ても混んでいる。= No matter when you go, this shop is always crowded.
この店のケーキは、どれを食べてもおいしい = The cakes in this shop are delicious no matter which one you eat.
東京ではどこに行ってもwifiが見つかる = No matter where you go in Tokyo, you’ll find Wifi.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|脱ぎかけ
|nugikake
|(being in the middle of) taking off clothes
|悲報
|hihou
|sad news
|癖がつく
|kuse ga tsuku
|form a habit, have a habit
|何気に
|nanige ni
|inadvertently, for no special reason
|まともに
|matomoni
|seeing right, facing something
|優雅に
|yuuga ni
|gracefully
|占領する
|senryou suru
|occupy
|イヌハラ
|inuhara
|dog harassement (made up word)
|被害
|higai
|damage, harm
|現場
|genba
|scene (of a crime)
|始終
|shijyuu
|from beginning to end
|あっという間に
|attoiuma ni
|in the blink of an eye
|暴れ
|abare
|rampage (be on)
|対処法する
|taishohou suru
|deal (with)
|反撃
|hangeki
|counter attack
|仲良し
|nakayoshi
|good friend, get along well
|なで also ナデ
|nade
|pat/pet
|無視
|mushi
|ignore, disregard