Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

Some cute pet pics and videos to brighten your day.

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Aug 15, 2020 3 min read

Japanese folks, like the rest of us, are very fond of all kind of furry, feathered and scaled animals we can nowadays get as pets.

But even though Japan is madly in love with Hachiko‘s story and Tama, Japan’s cutest stationmaster, many landlords still don’t allow pets in apartments. So only 27% of people in Japan declared owning a pet in 2018. No wonder pet cafes and other furry-friendly related services became popular, feeding on people’s frustration not to be able to get a pet of their own.

Luckily, Twitter is here to share the love of what life with an adorable companion is. We’ve collected some of the sweetest, funniest tweets from Japan just for you to take a break.

Panty-cat

どう 見 （ み ） ても 脱 （ ぬ ） ぎかけのパンツにしか見えない 猫 （ ねこ ）

=

“No matter how I look at it, I can only see my cat as panties I took off.”

Perfect view point

悲報 （ ひほう ） 。

登 （ のぼ ） り 癖 （ くせ ） ついてる

=

“Sad news.

They’ve got a climbing habit.”

Gimme a hug

びよよよーん

=

“Boiiiiing”

Dang, that is one ripped dog

何気 （ なにげ ） なしにうちのお 犬様 （ いぬさま ） 撮 （ と ） ったんだけど、なんか… 肩幅 （ かたはば ） すごい 人 （ ひと ） みたいに見えてまともに見れないんだが…

=

“I took a picture of my dog for no special reason but somehow, I can’t seem to see right and it appears like the amazing shoulders of a person…”

Your cushion, my cushion

クッションを 優雅 （ ゆうが ） に 占領 （ せんりょう ） する 娘 （ むすめ ） がイヌハラ 被害 （ ひがい ） にあう 現場 （ げんば ） の 一部 （ いちぶ ） 始終 （ しじゅう ） をとらえました

=

“I filmed the whole scene of my daughter elegantly occupying the cushion and being harassed by our dog”

Wait… this person has a pet rooster??

自分 （ じぶん ） が 鶏 （ にわとり ） だということを 忘 （ わす ） れた鶏

=

“A rooster that forgot he’s a rooster.”

Would you mind?!

暴 （ あば ） れ猫への 正 （ ただ ） しい 対処法 （ たいしょほう ）

牙 （ きば ） も 爪 （ つめ ） も 使 （ つか ） えない 柴犬 （ しばいぬ ） のささやかな 反撃 （ はんげき ） です。

( 仲良 （ なかよ ） しですのでご 安心下 （ あんしんくだ ） さい)

=

“How to properly deal with a wild cat

Here’s my shiba inu softly counterattacking without using either fangs or claws.

(Please be assured that they’re good friends)”

Notice me senpai!

ナデナデシテ…

( 無視 （ むし ） )

ナデナデシテーーーッ！！！！！

=

“Pet me! Pet me!

(me ignoring)

PET ME, PET ME !!!!!!

How to express “no matter how” in Japanese using the te form and interrogative words

A lot of grammatical clauses are built on the Japanese conjugation te form, also called the connective form. Combined with interrogative words and the particle も, you can express no matter how, what, who, where, and so on.

Here is a list of examples to get you started:

何 （ なに ） かあっても、 頑張 （ がんば ） る = No matter what (happens), I’ll do my best.

いくら 頼 （ たの ） まれても、お 金 （ かね ） は 貸 （ か ） さない。= No matter how much you ask for, I won’t lend you money.

どんなに 辛 （ つら ） くても、 僕 （ ぼく ） は 泣 （ な ） かない = No matter how hard it is, I won’t cry.

どう 考 （ かんが ） えても、 意味 （ いみ ） がない = No matter how you think about it, it doesn’t make sense.

誰 （ だれ ） に 聞 （ き ） いても、 答 （ こた ） えは 自分 （ じぶん ） の 中 （ なか ） に = No matter who you ask, the answer is within you.

このお 店 （ みせ ） はいつ 来 （ き ） ても 混 こ んでいる。= No matter when you go, this shop is always crowded.

この店のケーキは、どれを 食 （ た ） べてもおいしい = The cakes in this shop are delicious no matter which one you eat.

東京 （ とうきょう ） ではどこに 行 （ い ） ってもwifiが 見 （ み ） つかる = No matter where you go in Tokyo, you’ll find Wifi.

Vocabulary