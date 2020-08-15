Learn

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

Some cute pet pics and videos to brighten your day.

Japanese folks, like the rest of us, are very fond of all kind of furry, feathered and scaled animals we can nowadays get as pets.

But even though Japan is madly in love with Hachiko‘s story and Tama, Japan’s cutest stationmaster, many landlords still don’t allow pets in apartments. So only 27% of people in Japan declared owning a pet in 2018. No wonder pet cafes and other furry-friendly related services became popular, feeding on people’s frustration not to be able to get a pet of their own.

Luckily, Twitter is here to share the love of what life with an adorable companion is. We’ve collected some of the sweetest, funniest tweets from Japan just for you to take a break.

Panty-cat

どうてもぎかけのパンツにしか見えないねこ

=

“No matter how I look at it, I can only see my cat as panties I took off.”

Perfect view point

悲報ひほう

のぼくせついてる

=

“Sad news.

They’ve got a climbing habit.”

Gimme a hug

びよよよーん

=

“Boiiiiing”

Dang, that is one ripped dog

何気なにげなしにうちのお犬様いぬさまったんだけど、なんか…肩幅かたはばすごいひとみたいに見えてまともに見れないんだが…

=

“I took a picture of my dog for no special reason but somehow, I can’t seem to see right and it appears like the amazing shoulders of a person…”

Your cushion, my cushion

クッションを優雅ゆうが占領せんりょうするむすめがイヌハラ被害ひがいにあう現場げんば一部いちぶ始終しじゅうをとらえました

=

“I filmed the whole scene of my daughter elegantly occupying the cushion and being harassed by our dog”

Wait… this person has a pet rooster??

自分じぶんにわとりだということをわすれた鶏

=

“A rooster that forgot he’s a rooster.”

Would you mind?!

あばれ猫へのただしい対処法たいしょほう

きばつめ使つかえない柴犬しばいぬのささやかな反撃はんげきです。

(仲良なかよしですのでご安心下あんしんください)

=

“How to properly deal with a wild cat

Here’s my shiba inu softly counterattacking without using either fangs or claws.

(Please be assured that they’re good friends)”

Notice me senpai!

ナデナデシテ…

(無視むし)

ナデナデシテーーーッ！！！！！

=

“Pet me! Pet me!

(me ignoring)

PET ME, PET ME !!!!!!

How to express “no matter how” in Japanese using the te form and interrogative words

A lot of grammatical clauses are built on the Japanese conjugation te form, also called the connective form. Combined with interrogative words and the particle も, you can express no matter how, what, who, where, and so on.

Here is a list of examples to get you started:

なにかあっても、頑張がんば = No matter what (happens), I’ll do my best.

いくらたのまれても、おかねさない。= No matter how much you ask for, I won’t lend you money.

どんなにつらくても、ぼくかない = No matter how hard it is, I won’t cry.

どうかんがえても、意味いみがない = No matter how you think about it, it doesn’t make sense.

だれいても、こたえは自分じぶんなか = No matter who you ask, the answer is within you.

このおみせはいつてもんでいる。= No matter when you go, this shop is always crowded.

この店のケーキは、どれをべてもおいしい = The cakes in this shop are delicious no matter which one you eat.

東京とうきょうではどこにってもwifiがつかる = No matter where you go in Tokyo, you’ll find Wifi.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
ぎかけ nugikake (being in the middle of) taking off clothes
悲報ひほう hihou sad news
くせがつく kuse ga tsuku form a habit, have a habit
何気なにげ nanige ni inadvertently, for no special reason
まともに matomoni seeing right, facing something
優雅ゆうが yuuga ni gracefully
占領せんりょうする senryou suru occupy
イヌハラ inuhara dog harassement (made up word)
被害ひがい higai damage, harm
現場げんば genba scene (of a crime)
始終しじゅう shijyuu from beginning to end
あっという attoiuma ni in the blink of an eye
あば abare rampage (be on)
対処法たいしょほうする taishohou suru deal (with)
反撃はんげき hangeki counter attack
仲良なかよ nakayoshi good friend, get along well
なで also ナデ nade pat/pet
無視むし mushi ignore, disregard
