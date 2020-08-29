Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

As the saying goes, an ice cream a day keeps the doctor away. 😋🍦

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Aug 29, 2020 3 min read

We can all agree that Japanese summer is hell, with scorching heat that will make you crawl back home and humidity levels that have you changing clothes twice if not more, a day. But there is a silver lining. Boiling temperatures give us a good excuse to indulge in cold sweet treats to cool off and replenish our energy.

Because the novel coronavirus hit Japanese dairy farmers particularly hard, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is now encouraging us to stay cool by indulging in one ice cream per day. Amen to that!

国 （ くに ） が 1日 （ いちにち ） 1個 （ いっこ ） のアイス 食 （ た ） べることを 推奨 （ すいしょう ） している！！

=

“The country recommends eating one ice cream a day!”

The tweet features a screenshot of the MAFF website itself. In a move to encourage dairy consumption, MAFF’s “Plus One Project” aims to increase folks’ daily consumption of cheese, yogurt, and ice cream!

Say no more

For once, Twitter peeps are fully ready to back up the government.

１日１個のアイスは 国民 （ こくみん ） の 義務 （ ぎむ ） です

※義務ではなくあくまで推奨です

=

“One ice cream a day is a civic duty.

*It is not mandatory but recommended”

Of course, we’re all ready to sacrifice our waistlines to help out dairy farmers.

国が１日１個アイスを食べろって 言 （ い ） うから 仕方 （ しかた ） なく食べます✨

酪農家 （ らくのうか ） さん 達 （ たち ） のためにもね…仕方ないんだよ

=

“I have no choice but to eat it since the country tells us to eat one ice cream per day

It’s for dairy farmers, so it can’t be helped!”

Tough choice

We’re all for an ice cream a day, but exactly how much counts as “one ice cream”?

ワシいつも2リットルのファミリアアイス 買 （ か ） うんだけど、1日1個食べないとダメなの…？

=

“I always buy the 2 liter Familia (family) ice cream, but I have to eat one per day…?”

Honestly, is that even up for debate?

夏 （ なつ ） は 暑 （ あつ ） いからアイス1日 2個 （ にこ ） まで食べていいって 勝手 （ かって ） に 自分 （ じぶん ） の 中 （ なか ） で 決 （ き ） めてるんやけど、 100円 （ ひゃくえん ） くらいのアイスを1日2個食べるか 200円強 （ にひゃくえんきょう ） のハーゲンダッツを1日1個だけ食べるかでどちらがより 幸福度 （ こうふくど ） を 得 （ え ） られるかずっと 考 （ かんが ） えてる

笑 （ わら ）

=

“It’s hot in summer, so I’ve decided on my own to eat two ice creams a day, but I’m wondering which one will give more happiness between eating two ¥100 each ice creams or eating one ¥200 over Haagen-Dazs”

Dairy-free ice cream options in Japan

The one ice cream a day campaign is good and all, but we know not everyone can (or wants to) indulge in cow milk products. Luckily, Japan has some delicious no-milk ( 牛乳不使用 （ ぎゅうにゅうふしよう ） ) ice cream options for you.

(Psst, Glico’s Sunao series, advertised as soy-based ice-cream, does contain dairy!)

How to use こと to make gerunds in Japanese

The word こと, which roughly translates “thing”, is used in a lot of grammatical phrases. One of こと‘s main function is to allow us to use verbs as nouns (to turn a verbal phrase into a nominal phrase). This process called “nominalization”, gave こと it’s nickname “nominalizer”.

Sounds a bit obscure, right? Well, you do this very naturally in English, every time you end a verb with the gerund “ing”.

Take for instance the verb “食べる” to eat. If you want to say “Japan recommends eating one ice cream per day”, you’ll have to change “eat”, into “eating”. こと is here to help you do just that:

アイス食べることを推奨する = recommend eating ice cream

本を読むことが好きです = I like reading books

料理することは、ジョンの趣味です = Cooking is John’s hobby

Keep in mind to always use verbs’ plain form when you combine them with こと.

Vocabulary