Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Sep 5, 2020 2 min read

Watermelon is the king of summer fruits and you haven’t lived until you’ve tried a slice of sweet Japanese watermelon with a little bit of salt on the side. Because Japan does watermelon better than anywhere else in the world, and we mean that sincerely.

Seriously, Japanese watermelon is amazing

Watermelon crops aren’t native to Japan but got imported from Africa, the Middle East, and Eurasia as early as the 14th century. Since then, Japanese farmers have mastered the art of growing enormous and perfectly shaped watermelons with great attention to the soil and their aspect. They’re mainly produced in Kumamoto, Chiba, and Yamagata prefectures.

Japanese watermelon is a very pricey fruit considered to be a luxury worth giving as a present to people and businesses.

Luckily, you can afford your own slice of heaven for a more reasonable price at grocery stores. If your budget is tight and you need to save money, look out for discounted prices at the end of the day.

Watermelon art: level Japanese

While some of us can only dream of buying an entire watermelon (they can cost about ¥3,000 apiece!), some artists are just having fun carving them.

And we love it! Here are some of our faves.

実家 （ じっか ） のオカンが「ジョーズに 出来 （ でき ） たやろ!?」って 写真 （ しゃしん ） 送 （ おく ） って 来 （ き ） たので 見 （ み ） たって…。ネットで見たスイカアートを 見様見真似 （ みようみまね ） でやってみたそうな。

=

“I received a picture from my mother with ‘Well Jaws* no?!’ It seems she tried to imitate watermelon art she saw on the internet.”

(*This tweep’s mother made an awesome pun with 上手 （ じょうず ） (skilled) and ジョーズ, the Japanese title for the cult movie Jaws)

スイカアートしてください

=

“Please do watermelon art”

スイカが 好 （ す ） きなので、 今年 （ ことし ） はコロナ 終息 （ しゅうそく ） を 願 （ ねが ） ってアマビエ 様 （ さま ） (ラスボス 風 （ ふう ） )を 彫 （ ほ ） ってみました。

またいつもの 日常 （ にちじょう ） が 戻 （ もど ） ってきますように！アマビエ様どうぞよろしくお願い 申 （ もう ） し上げます！

=

“I love watermelon, so this year I did Amabie (final boss style) hoping to end the corona outbreak. I hope we’ll get back to a normal way of living. Thank you Amabie!”

懐 （ なつ ） かしアニメシリーズ

=

“Nostalgic anime series”

スイカ

美味 （ おい ） しいね

ちなみにこれ 辻 （ つじ ） ちゃんが作ったスイカアート

すんげー上手い

=

“Watermelon

is delicious

By the way, Tsuji-chan (a Japanese idol) made this watermelon art

She is so skilled!”

Trying to do something in Japanese with 〜てみる

While we have the verb “try” in English, Japanese uses the word “see” to talk about trying to do things. It’s a bit like saying, “let’s see if this works.”

The phrase is very easy to build and remember. You’ll conjugate the action verb with the connective form or “te form” (〜て) and add the verb みる. As usual with Japanese grammatical construction, you do not use the verb kanji but write みる with hiragana only.

スイカアートをやってみた = she tried to do watermelon art

明日 （ あした ） 彼 （ かれ ） と 話 （ はなし ） してみます = I’ll try to speak to him tomorrow

辛 （ から ） いものを食べてみたい = I want to try to eat spicy food

