Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

Who you gonna call?

Japanese trains are known worldwide for their punctuality, but Tokyo commuters would tell you another story. The major lines connecting the capital to its neighboring prefectures (Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa) are often delayed by technical difficulties, weather, and sadly, human accidents—very often a soft way to refer to suicide by train.

One September evening, the last train of the Odakyu line, which leaves at half past midnight, got terribly delayed after an accident involving a possible human casualty. Lots of passengers on their way home, tired after a hard workday, ended up stranded on the Shinjuku Station platform with nothing to do but scroll on their phones. Their misfortune was shared by the station staff too, unable to clock out until the last train could depart with all the passengers safely on board.

An improvised concert to warm up the atmosphere

Waiting for a delayed train is no fun, but when you read the word 人身事故じんしんじこ (an accident resulting in a casualty) on the announcement board, things get dark and you know you’re in to wait for at least an hour.

The mood on the platform would have turned grim if not for the spontaneity of two skilled saxophone players who felt they had a duty to warm up the atmosphere for everyone.

午前2時ごぜんにじ

人身事故じんしんじこまった小田急おだきゅう終電しゅうでん

ホームでうなだれる乗客じょうきゃくのみなさん

サックス奏者そうしゃすべきことは唯一つただひとつ

=

“2:00 AM

The last train on the Odakyu line is stopped because of a fatal accident. [Playing is] the only thing a saxophone player should do for passengers drooling on the platform.”

終電ストップした新宿しんじゅく午前2時！！！あたたかく見守みまもってくれた、えきホームのみなさんありがとうございました！！！そしてなにより駅員えきいんのみなさん、本当ほんとうにおつかさまでした

楽器がっきってったらそれはもうどこだってステージってわけハイ最高さいこう

=

“Shinjuku at 2 a.m., where the last train stopped! To everyone on the platform who warmly watched over us, thank you! And above all, thank you to all the train station staff. If you stand with your music instrument, everywhere becomes a stage.”

How to use the Japanese suffix べき to indicate an obligation

Japanese learners ought to know the mighty suffix べき enough not to use it lightly.

Indeed, this Japanese suffix carries a very strong connotation of a duty-like obligation. You express how strongly you believe something should be done/someone should do something. べき is a degree stronger than the expression した方がいい (“it’s better to…”) and translates as “must/ought/need to do” (or “mustn’t/shouldn’t” in a negative sentence).

Use this formula to use the suffix properly: plain form (or dictionary form) verb + べき + だ/です.

Examples

サックス奏者そうしゃすべきことは唯一つただひとつ = The only thing a saxophone player should do.

社会しゃかい子供達こどもたちまもるべきです = Society should protect children.

ひとを見た判断はんだんすべきではない = We shouldn’t judge people based on appearances.

It’s worth noting that in a past sentence, the べき suffix will convey a strong regret for something that was done (or not done) because of the fallout it caused.

もっと注意ちゅういすべきだった = We should have been more careful.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
人身事故じんしんじこ jinshinjiko accident resulting in injury or death
終電しゅうでん shyuuden last train
うなだれる unadareru hang one’s head
サックス奏者そうしゃ sakkusu sousha saxophone player
あたたかく見守みまも atatakaku mimamoru warmly watch over someone
なにより nani yori above all
楽器がっき
 gakki music instrument
判断はんだんする handan suru judge
見た mita me de by appearances

 

