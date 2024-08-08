Nobody likes paying your electric bill but with this handy guide at least you will know what you are paying.

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 9, 2024 4 min read

If you are living in Japan, chances are that you receive your monthly electricity bill from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which services Tokyo and other areas around the Kanto region. The TEPCO electric bill is all in Japanese, but fortunately, figuring out the amount owed and paying it is as simple as looking for the largest amount on the bill and then going to a convenience store.

Deciphering the information on your bill can prove helpful, though. You can learn what kind of plan you have, how much you spent the same month last year and most importantly, the payment due date.

This article will help you understand the most essential parts of your TEPCO electric bill.

Vocabulary for Japanese Electricity Bills

Photo: GaijinPot Typically, the amount you need to pay is the largest number on the slip.

Below, the contents of each box on the example bill are explained, starting with the item in the upper left corner.

1. Client Name and Address

This is straightforward as it contains your name and address.

Japanese English Romaji 電気ご利用量のお知らせ Electricity usage information Denki go riyou ryou no oshirase 様 Mr./Ms. Sama ご利用 Usage Goriyou

2. Electricity Usage Period

The Japanese calendar year is used here. This example bill is for Reiwa 2, which is 2020.

Japanese English Romaji ~年~月分 Bill for ~ year and ~ month ~Nen ~gatsu bun ご使用期間 Billing period Goshiyou kikan 検針月日 The date the electric meter was checked Kenshin tsukihi ~日間 Period of days Nichikan

3. Amount of Electricity Used

Box 3 contains information about the amount of electricity used in the billing period.

Japanese English Romaji ご使用量 Usage amount Goshiyouryou

4. Amount Due

This portion contains a breakdown of how much you owe. TEPCO uses a system to calculate the amount that should be added or subtracted from your bill to adjust for the fluctuation of the cost of fuel.

Japanese English Romaji 請求金額 Amount owed Seikyuukingaku うち消費税など相当額 Amount of consumption tax, etc., included Uchi shouhizei nado soutougaku 上記料金内訳 Breakdown of the above amount Jouki ryokin uchiwake 基本料金~円~銭 Basic monthly fee Kihon ryokin ~en ~sen 電力量料金 Electric usage fee Denryokuryou ryokin ~段料金 Tier charge ~Dan ryokin 燃料費調整額 Fuel cost adjustment amount Nenryouhi chouseigaku 再エネ発電賦課金等 Renewable energy levy, etc. Sai ene hatsuden fukakin tou 口座振替割引 Bank transfer discount Kouza furikae waribiki

5. Contract Infomation

This part of the bill shows information about your contract.

Japanese English Romaji ご契約種別 Contract Type Go keiyaku shubetsu 従量電灯 Metered light Juuryou dentou ご契約 Contract Go keiyaku

6. Electric Meter

Learn everything there is to know about your electric meter in this table.

Japanese English Romaji 当月指示数 Current month’s electricity reading Tougetsu shijisuu 前月指示数 Last month’s electricity reading Zengetsu shijisuu 差引 Net amount Sashihiki 計器乗率(倍) Reflects the calibration factor to account for the accuracy of the meter Keiki jouritsu (bai) 取替前計量値 A record of consumption up until the point the meter was changed. Torikae mae keiryouchi 計器乗率番号 A reference to the particular rate or factor that has been applied to the meter readings. Keiki jouritsu bangou

7. Last Year’s Electricity Usage

If you’ve used TEPCO for over a year, this section will compare last year’s usage with this year’s usage. For example:

Japanese English Romaji 昨年5月分は33日間で 46kWhです。今月分は1日あたり34%減少しています。 Last May, you used 46kWh in 33 days. This May, you used 34% less per day than last May. Sakunen gogatsu bun wa sanjuusan nichi kan de 46kWh desu. Kongetsu bun wa ichi nichi atari 34 paa-sento genshou shiteimasu.

8. Fuel Costs

Do you want to know why they charged you that amount this month? Learn more about how the fuel cost adjustment is calculated here.

Japanese English Romaji 燃料費調整のお知らせ（1KWHあたり） Notification of Fuel Cost Adjustment (per 1 kWh) Nenryou-hi chousei no oshirase (1 kWh) atari 12月（当月）分 December (current month) portion Juunigatsu tougetsu bun 1月（翌月）分 January (next month) portion Ichigatsu yokugetsu bun 翌月分は当月分に比べ The portion for the next month compared to the current month Yokugetsu bun wa tougetsu bun ni kurabe

9. Payment Deadline

This box contains important dates such as the due date and the next time they check your meter.

If this date has passed, you can still pay at a convenience store.

Japanese English Romaji 今月分お支払期限日 Payment due date for this month’s portion Kongetsubun oshiharai kigenbi 次回検針予定日 The next scheduled meter reading date Jikai kenshin yoteibi

10. Customer Number

If you don’t have an automatic bank transfer set up, the slip on the right will repeat information such as the payment due date and billing month. The clerk at the convenience store will stamp this part when you pay. Information about setting up a bank transfer is on the TEPCO website.

Japanese English Romaji 地区番号 District number Chiku bangou お客様番号 Customer number Okyakusama bangou 計算員 Calculator Keisanin

11. Monthly Electricity Bill

This part of the bill is a short summary of everything you need to know: how much you need to pay, the amount of consumption tax and the payment deadline.

Japanese English Romaji （A）電気料金等領収書 (A) Electricity Bill Receipt Denki ryoukin tou ryoushuu-sho 年月分 Amount per year and month Nengetsubun 金額 Amount of money Kingaku うち消費税等相当額 Amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc. Uchi shouhizei tou soutougaku お支払人氏名 Name of the person making the payment Oshiharainin shimei お支払期限日 Payment due date Oshiharai kigenbi 上記お支払期限日を過ぎた場合のお支払は、コンビニエンス・ストアにお願いいたします。 If payment is made after the due date, please do so at a convenience store. Jouki oshiharai kigenbi o sugita baai no oshiharai wa, konbiniensu sutoua ni onegai itashimasu

This article was originally written by Lynda Deaver.