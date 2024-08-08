If you are living in Japan, chances are that you receive your monthly electricity bill from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which services Tokyo and other areas around the Kanto region. The TEPCO electric bill is all in Japanese, but fortunately, figuring out the amount owed and paying it is as simple as looking for the largest amount on the bill and then going to a convenience store.
Deciphering the information on your bill can prove helpful, though. You can learn what kind of plan you have, how much you spent the same month last year and most importantly, the payment due date.
This article will help you understand the most essential parts of your TEPCO electric bill.
Vocabulary for Japanese Electricity Bills
Below, the contents of each box on the example bill are explained, starting with the item in the upper left corner.
1. Client Name and Address
This is straightforward as it contains your name and address.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|電気ご利用量のお知らせ
|Electricity usage information
|Denki go riyou ryou no oshirase
|様
|Mr./Ms.
|Sama
|ご利用
|Usage
|Goriyou
2. Electricity Usage Period
The Japanese calendar year is used here. This example bill is for Reiwa 2, which is 2020.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|~年~月分
|Bill for ~ year and ~ month
|~Nen ~gatsu bun
|ご使用期間
|Billing period
|Goshiyou kikan
|検針月日
|The date the electric meter was checked
|Kenshin tsukihi
|~日間
|Period of days
|Nichikan
3. Amount of Electricity Used
Box 3 contains information about the amount of electricity used in the billing period.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|ご使用量
|Usage amount
|Goshiyouryou
4. Amount Due
This portion contains a breakdown of how much you owe. TEPCO uses a system to calculate the amount that should be added or subtracted from your bill to adjust for the fluctuation of the cost of fuel.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|請求金額
|Amount owed
|Seikyuukingaku
|うち消費税など相当額
|Amount of consumption tax, etc., included
|Uchi shouhizei nado soutougaku
|上記料金内訳
|Breakdown of the above amount
|Jouki ryokin uchiwake
|基本料金~円~銭
|Basic monthly fee
|Kihon ryokin ~en ~sen
|電力量料金
|Electric usage fee
|Denryokuryou ryokin
|~段料金
|Tier charge
|~Dan ryokin
|燃料費調整額
|Fuel cost adjustment amount
|Nenryouhi chouseigaku
|再エネ発電賦課金等
|Renewable energy levy, etc.
|Sai ene hatsuden fukakin tou
|口座振替割引
|Bank transfer discount
|Kouza furikae waribiki
5. Contract Infomation
This part of the bill shows information about your contract.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|ご契約種別
|Contract Type
|Go keiyaku shubetsu
|従量電灯
|Metered light
|Juuryou dentou
|ご契約
|Contract
|Go keiyaku
6. Electric Meter
Learn everything there is to know about your electric meter in this table.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|当月指示数
|Current month’s electricity reading
|Tougetsu shijisuu
|前月指示数
|Last month’s electricity reading
|Zengetsu shijisuu
|差引
|Net amount
|Sashihiki
|計器乗率(倍)
|Reflects the calibration factor to account for the accuracy of the meter
|Keiki jouritsu (bai)
|取替前計量値
|A record of consumption up until the point the meter was changed.
|Torikae mae keiryouchi
|計器乗率番号
|A reference to the particular rate or factor that has been applied to the meter readings.
|Keiki jouritsu bangou
7. Last Year’s Electricity Usage
If you’ve used TEPCO for over a year, this section will compare last year’s usage with this year’s usage. For example:
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|昨年5月分は33日間で 46kWhです。今月分は1日あたり34%減少しています。
|Last May, you used 46kWh in 33 days. This May, you used 34% less per day than last May.
|Sakunen gogatsu bun wa sanjuusan nichi kan de 46kWh desu. Kongetsu bun wa ichi nichi atari 34 paa-sento genshou shiteimasu.
8. Fuel Costs
Do you want to know why they charged you that amount this month? Learn more about how the fuel cost adjustment is calculated here.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|燃料費調整のお知らせ（1KWHあたり）
|Notification of Fuel Cost Adjustment (per 1 kWh)
|Nenryou-hi chousei no oshirase (1 kWh) atari
|12月（当月）分
|December (current month) portion
|Juunigatsu tougetsu bun
|1月（翌月）分
|January (next month) portion
|Ichigatsu yokugetsu bun
|翌月分は当月分に比べ
|The portion for the next month compared to the current month
|Yokugetsu bun wa tougetsu bun ni kurabe
9. Payment Deadline
This box contains important dates such as the due date and the next time they check your meter.
If this date has passed, you can still pay at a convenience store.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|今月分お支払期限日
|Payment due date for this month’s portion
|Kongetsubun oshiharai kigenbi
|次回検針予定日
|The next scheduled meter reading date
|Jikai kenshin yoteibi
10. Customer Number
If you don’t have an automatic bank transfer set up, the slip on the right will repeat information such as the payment due date and billing month. The clerk at the convenience store will stamp this part when you pay. Information about setting up a bank transfer is on the TEPCO website.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|地区番号
|District number
|Chiku bangou
|お客様番号
|Customer number
|Okyakusama bangou
|計算員
|Calculator
|Keisanin
11. Monthly Electricity Bill
This part of the bill is a short summary of everything you need to know: how much you need to pay, the amount of consumption tax and the payment deadline.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|（A）電気料金等領収書
|(A) Electricity Bill Receipt
|Denki ryoukin tou ryoushuu-sho
|年月分
|Amount per year and month
|Nengetsubun
|金額
|Amount of money
|Kingaku
|うち消費税等相当額
|Amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.
|Uchi shouhizei tou soutougaku
|お支払人氏名
|Name of the person making the payment
|Oshiharainin shimei
|お支払期限日
|Payment due date
|Oshiharai kigenbi
|上記お支払期限日を過ぎた場合のお支払は、コンビニエンス・ストアにお願いいたします。
|If payment is made after the due date, please do so at a convenience store.
|Jouki oshiharai kigenbi o sugita baai no oshiharai wa, konbiniensu sutoua ni onegai itashimasu
Have you ever had trouble reading your TEPCO electricity bill? Do you have any energy-saving tips? Let us know in the comments!
This article was originally written by Lynda Deaver.
You made this so easy. Thank you.
Thanks for the great article! Does Tepco offer different rates for usage during different times of the day? For instance, is it cheaper in the evening than during the middle of the day?
I’m glad that this article helped! You have a good question. The Juuryou Dentou B plan (the “standard plan”) doesn’t have different rates for usage during different times of the day.
However, TEPCO does offer other plan types that charge differently based on day of the week/time of day.
You can find information about their “morning plan,” “evening plan,” etc. in English at the TEPCO website:
http://www.tepco.co.jp/en/press/corp-com/release/2013/1226983_5130.html
And also, there’s more detailed information at the Japanese version of the TEPCO website:
http://www.tepco.co.jp/e-rates/individual/menu/home/index-j.html