Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

Learn the differences between universities in Japan, from public and private schools to vocational colleges, and how GaijinPot Study helps.

By Matthew Coslett Sep 3, 2025 5 min read

When people apply to universities in Japan, they often focus on the usual things: rankings, location and whether the cafeteria does a decent katsu curry. However, one thing students don’t always think about is the type of university they’re applying to.

From the prestigious imperial universities to the skill-focused vocational schools, many options can put you on very different career paths—changing not just your prospects in Japan but also after graduation. Picking the right institute isn’t only about finding the course you want to study, but also about choosing one that matches your long-term goals.

National Universities (Kunitachi Daigaku, 国立大学)

University of Tokyo

The national universities cover all the big names. When someone says “Japanese university,” you probably think of Tokyo, Kyoto, Nagoya or Osaka University—all of which are national universities funded by the Ministry of Education (MEXT).

For Students

National universities are attractive because they’re supported by the government, which usually means:

Affordable tuition (typically ¥500,000-¥1,000,000 per year)

Strong research programs

Students from across Japan, making the mix more diverse (by Japanese standards)

High regard from employers nationwide and powerful alumni networks

They’re perfect if you’re aiming for government work, graduate school, or a career in a major corporation.

How to Apply

Entrance Exams: Highly competitive.

Highly competitive. EJU: This Japanese proficiency test is almost always required for undergraduate entry (official site).

This Japanese proficiency test is almost always required for undergraduate entry (official site). Additional Testing: Many universities also require their own exams or interviews.

Many universities also require their own exams or interviews. English Programs: Growing, especially at the graduate level, through initiatives like MEXT’s Global 30 Project.

Growing, especially at the graduate level, through initiatives like MEXT’s Global 30 Project. Graduate Applications: Often involve contacting a professor for informal consent before applying.

Often involve contacting a professor for informal consent before applying. Timeline: Most applications run June–December for April entry, though some schools offer September intake.

Imperial Universities (Kyuteidai, 旧帝大)

Kyushu University

The Kyuteidai are a special group within the national university system—seven elite schools founded during the Meiji era. These include the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, and five others.

. The Imperial Universities are:

University of Tokyo

Kyoto University

Tohoku University

Kyushu University

Hokkaido University

Osaka University

Nagoya University

For Students

The Kyuteidai name opens doors everywhere—government, corporate Japan and abroad.

Hopeful applicants should expect:

Extremely competitive admissions

Research-heavy programs

Alumni networks reaching into top positions in business and government

How to Apply

Public Universities (koritsu daigaku, 公立大学)

Miyagi University

Public universities are run by local governments and funded at the prefectural (furitsu, 府立) or municipal (shiritsu, 市立) level. Be careful not to confuse this shiritsu (市立, municipal) with shiritsu (私立, private university).

Some public universities are huge—for example, Osaka Metropolitan University has around 16,000 students.

For Students

Tuition is cheaper than at private universities but usually more than at national universities.

Smaller class sizes with a strong regional focus. Some programs are tied to local industries, such as agriculture in Hokkaido or marine biology in Okinawa.

Solid local reputations, especially with employers in the region.

How to Apply

Exams: EJU plus a university-specific test or interview.

EJU plus a university-specific test or interview. Language: Most programs require JLPT N2 or N1.

Most programs require JLPT N2 or N1. Application Period: Usually October-December for April entry.

Usually October-December for April entry. Alternative Routes: Some schools offer special international student tracks using document screening.

Private Universities (Shiritsu Daigaku, 私立大学)

Ritsumeikan University in Ibaraki city.

The majority of universities in Japan are private, including heavyweights like Waseda and Keio as well as smaller, niche schools.

For Students

Tuition is often high (at least ¥1,000,000 per year).

Facilities are usually modern and well-funded.

Programs can be flexible, covering specialized or less common fields.

Prestige varies: Waseda and Keio have strong brand power, while smaller regional schools may not.

Mid- and lower-tier private universities can still be good choices (strong ties to specific industries).

How to Apply

Direct Applications: Many allow online submissions for international students.

Many allow online submissions for international students. EJU: Required for Japanese-taught programs at top schools like Waseda, Keio or Sophia.

Required for Japanese-taught programs at top schools like Waseda, Keio or Sophia. English Degree Programs (EDPs): Often require only SAT/ACT or document screening + interview.

Often require only SAT/ACT or document screening + interview. Admissions: Multiple intakes (April and September).

Multiple intakes (April and September). Fees: Application fees are around ¥30,000–¥35,000 per school.

Application fees are around ¥30,000–¥35,000 per school. No Japanese Required: Some programs, such as Waseda SILS or Sophia FLA, are fully in English.

Vocational Colleges (Senmon Gakko, 専門学校)

If you want practical skills rather than academic theory, vocational schools (senmon gakkō) might be the right fit. These focus on hands-on training in areas like IT, nursing, fashion, anime production, and hotel management.

For Students

Programs usually last 1-3 years.

Internships are often built into the curriculum.

Graduates are job-ready but may find it hard to switch careers later.

Career growth can plateau faster than for university graduates.

How to Apply

Direct Application: Through the school’s website or forms.

Through the school’s website or forms. Requirements: High school graduation, JLPT N2–N3 (some accept N4 for hands-on fields), interview and/or short written test.

High school graduation, JLPT N2–N3 (some accept N4 for hands-on fields), interview and/or short written test. Admissions: Mostly April, with some September/October intakes.

Mostly April, with some September/October intakes. English Programs: Rare, since these schools mainly train for the domestic job market.

Working at Japanese Universities

For job seekers, universities themselves can be appealing employers.

National and Public Universities: Often follow government rules closely, with low overtime and well-regulated leave.

Often follow government rules closely, with low overtime and well-regulated leave. Private Universities: Tend to pay the highest salaries, though conditions vary widely.

Tend to pay the highest salaries, though conditions vary widely. Vocational Colleges: Usually the lowest salaries, but sometimes with generous bonuses.

Always ask about bonuses when applying—base salaries can be modest, but bonuses may make a big difference.

How Do I Choose The Right School?

University of Tokyo

