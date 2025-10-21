Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

Discover autumn in Urabandai, Fukushima—vibrant lakes, mountain trails, onsen and hidden spots away from Japan’s crowded fall destinations.

By Abhijit Sen Oct 22, 2025 6 min read

Last October, I wanted to escape the usual city noise and the overcrowded fall hotspots in Japan. Don’t get me wrong—I love Kyoto and Nikko—but I was craving something different. Autumn in Urabandai promised the quiet I was after, somewhere I could hear the leaves crunch beneath my feet.

That’s when I heard about Urabandai, located in Fukushima Prefecture. It may not be the first suggestion that appears online when searching for “Japan’s best autumn leaves,” but that’s exactly why it appealed to me.

I packed a small overnight bag, rented a car from Koriyama station, and set off with a thermos full of hot tea, no strict itinerary—just a vague route saved on my phone and a sense of adventure.

Into the Heart of The Lake District

It doesn’t get much better than this.

As I drove into the Bandai-Azuma Lake Line, the scenery began to shift. Towering beech, rowan and maple trees arched over the road like a flaming tunnel of reds, golds, and oranges.

I pulled over near Nakatsugawa Valley on a whim. I hadn’t planned to stop, but the way the morning light hit the red leaves above the gorge was too beautiful to ignore. The valley spans about 10 kilometers and originates in the Azuma Mountain Range. There’s a bridge there—Nakatsugawa Bridge—where I stood for what felt like ages, listening to the river below and breathing in the forest air.

Later that day, I found myself by Lake Akimoto, a spot I had entirely to myself. Located east of Lake Hibara, it’s the quietest of the three Urabandai lakes. The water was so still I could see the mountain range reflected like a mirror. I made a simple lunch on a bench near the observation deck—rice balls and tea—while watching leaves drift gently onto the surface.

The Five-Colored Ponds

Akanuma Pond

The next day, I went to Goshiki-numa, known as the Five-Colored Pond. I’d read that the water changes color based on the weather and time of day—and it really did. One moment, it was deep blue; the next, a mysterious green. The trail winds through volcanic terrain left by Mt. Bandai’s eruption, and every twist reveals a new pond—Bishamon, Aka, Ao, Benten, Midoro—each more magical than the last.

What really caught my attention was the reflection of Mount Bandai in Bishamon-numa, framed by crimson trees.

Modern Art in the Middle of the Forest

That afternoon, I stumbled upon the Morohashi Museum of Modern Art. I honestly didn’t expect to find Salvador Dalí’s work in the middle of a national park, but there it was—a European-style building filled with paintings and sculptures, all set against a backdrop of fall colors. A little surreal, but perfect.

Above the Clouds: The Grandeco Ropeway

The next morning, I rode the Grandeco Urabandai Ropeway, which climbs to around 1,390 meters in the Urabandai Highlands. I was early enough to catch the mist lifting from the mountains, and by the time I reached the top, I was literally above the clouds. The entire valley was painted in color—I felt like I could see all of Fukushima from up there.

Due to the altitude, the leaves change earlier here, so even in mid-October, much of the slope was bright with color. I sat near the observation point, sipping coffee from a vending machine, watching hikers set off toward the Dekodaira Marsh Course—a short trail winding through beech forest and autumn marshland. Everyone moved quietly, as if even speaking might disturb the stillness of the golden landscape.

The Wild Bandai-Azuma Skyline

Stay gold.

That afternoon, I drove the Bandai-Azuma Skyline—a dramatic 29-kilometer road cutting through volcanic land at high altitude. The views were wild and raw. I stopped at Jododaira Plateau, about 1,600 meters up on the slopes of the Azuma Mountains. The landscape looked almost lunar in places, with steam rising from the ground and brilliant trees clinging to the slopes. You could smell the sulfur, feel the wind pick up, and sense you were walking through a borderland between worlds.

Further along, I stopped at Tsubakuro Valley. The view from Fudosawa Bridge took my breath away—a sweeping panorama of flame-colored trees, Mt. Azuma towering behind. The bridge, 80 meters above the valley, offers a view stretching all the way to Fukushima City.

Before heading home, I made one last stop at Tatsusawa Fudo Waterfall. A short walk through a mossy forest brought me to twin waterfalls—one thundering down like a dragon, the other quiet and graceful. A statue of Fudo, the protective deity, stood near the base. I tossed a coin, made a wish, and stood still long enough to feel the mist on my face.

The Onsen Experience

Tsuchiyu Onsen

The first night, I stayed at a quiet ryokan near the Urabandai Onsen area. My room had a private open-air bath—the air was cool, the water was warm, and the forest around me rustled with leaves. There are beautiful onsens around the lake that make autumn memories even richer.

On the second and third nights, I made brief stops at Nakanosawa Onsen and Tsuchiyu Onsen. Both are traditional towns with deep roots, the kind of places where time seems to slow down. I picked up a handmade wooden kokeshi doll in Tsuchiyu—a small reminder of the peace I found in these mountains.

What I Missed: The Bandaisan Gold Line

Stay gold…er

One route I didn’t have time to explore was the Bandaisan Gold Line—a scenic mountain road running between the Bandai Highlands and the historic Aizu region. It’s known for sweeping views of the Bandai Mountains, especially vivid in autumn when the slopes are drenched in red and gold.

A popular stop along this route is the Mt. Bandai Happodai Trailhead, the most accessible path to the summit. It’s said to offer a rewarding two-hour hike with panoramic views over Lake Inawashiro and the surrounding valleys. I heard the trail passes unique sights, including an abandoned lodge and a footbath nestled in the woods.

Final Thoughts

If you’re reading this and thinking of visiting Japan in the fall, do yourself a favor—go where the tour buses don’t. Urabandai isn’t flashy. It’s not packed with souvenir shops or queues for famous photo ops. But it’s honest, raw, and wonderful.

Autumn here isn’t just a season—it’s an experience. For me, it became a quiet, unforgettable memory written in red and gold.