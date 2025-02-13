Photo:
Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

Planning on getting a haircut in Japan? Here are some essential Japanese words and phrases for a seamless trip to the salon.

If you’re planning on getting a haircut in Japan, here are some useful Japanese words and phrases for a smooth visit to the salon. Nowadays, especially with the tourism boom, it’s becoming increasingly common for tourists to check out Japanese hair salons.

While some have English-speaking stylists, the vast majority of salons in Japan (especially in more rural parts) don’t. So, if you’ve got a hair appointment in the near future, here’s a short guide on haircut and hair salon-related vocabulary for your very first visit.

Japanese Hair Salon Vocabulary

Here are some basic terms you can use during your initial hair consultation.

Notice that most of the terms for visiting Japanese hair salons are written in katakana (Japanese writing system used for foreign words). The terms below are some of the most basic vocabulary that should help you get started during your consultation with the hairstylist.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
美容院Hair salonBiyouin
美容師Hair stylistBiyoushi
床屋BarbershopTokoya
理容師BarberRiyoushi
カットHaircutKatto
トリミングTrimTorimingu
レイヤーLayerReiya
シャンプーShampooShampoo
ヘアカラーColorHeakara
ハイライトHighlightsHairaito
パーマPermPaama
ストレイトパーマStraightening treatmentSutoreito paama
トリートメントConditioning treatmentToritomento
ブロー /ドライBlow out/Blow dryBuroo/Buroo dorai

Hair types and Haircuts in Japanese

Switching up your hairstyle completely? Learn some common terms for hairstyles in Japanese.

Not sure what kind of haircut to get? Here are a few common hairstyles you can try. Getting a haircut in Japan (while pricey) is an experience you should try at least once.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
ボブBob cutBobu
レイヤーカットLayered cutReiyaa katto
ピクシーカットPixie cutPikushii katto
アンダーカットUndercutAndaa katto
シャグカットShag cutShagu katto
前髪BangsFront bangs
斜め前髪Side-swept bangsNaname maegami
クルーカットCrew cutKuruu katto
ロングレイヤーLong layersRongu reiyaa
フェードカットFade cutFeedo katto
ウルフカットWolf cutUrufu katto
姫カットHime cutHime katto

Ways to Describe Hair

Do you have thick hair, or do you want to go blonde? These are some ways you can describe your hair to your hairstylist.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
髪質Hair typeKamishitsu
髪の量が多いです。Thick hairKami no ryou ga ooi
髪の量が少ないです。Thin hairKami no ryou ga sukunai desu
長いLongNagai
短いShortMigikai
明るいBrightAkarui
暗いDarkKurai
金髪Blonde hairKinpatsu
赤毛Red hairAkage
茶髪Hair that’s dyed brownChapatsu
黒髪Black hairKurogami

Useful Phrases for Japanese Hair Salons

Remember these phrases for a smooth visit to the salon.

Lastly, here are some of the most common phrases you’ll need to remember, from asking how long it’ll take to how to pay for your haircut. When in doubt, just bring a photo of the haircut you want your stylist to copy and it’ll take away most of the guesswork.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
時間はどれぐらいかかりますか？How long will it take?Jikan wa dore gurai kakarimasu ka
私にとっておすすめのカットはありますか？Do you have any haircut recommendations for me?Watashi ni totte osusume no katto wa arimasu ka
この写真のようにしたいです/このスタイルにしてほしいです。Please cut my hair like (show photo)Kono shashin no youni shitai desu.
もう少し短くしてください。Please cut it a bit shorter.Mou sukoshi mijikaku shite kudasai.
次回の予約を取りたいですI want to make a reservation for next timeJikai no yoyaku wo toritai desu
クレジットカードは使えますかCan I pay by credit card?Kurejitto kado ha tsukaemasu ka

Do you have any other tips or useful vocabulary for getting a haircut in Japan? Let us know in the comments!

This article was originally written by Matthew Coslett.

Study At a Japanese Language School

Immerse yourself in the language and culture by studying at a Japanese language school.

