Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

Planning on getting a haircut in Japan? Here are some essential Japanese words and phrases for a seamless trip to the salon.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 14, 2025 3 min read

If you’re planning on getting a haircut in Japan, here are some useful Japanese words and phrases for a smooth visit to the salon. Nowadays, especially with the tourism boom, it’s becoming increasingly common for tourists to check out Japanese hair salons.

While some have English-speaking stylists, the vast majority of salons in Japan (especially in more rural parts) don’t. So, if you’ve got a hair appointment in the near future, here’s a short guide on haircut and hair salon-related vocabulary for your very first visit.

Here are some basic terms you can use during your initial hair consultation.

Notice that most of the terms for visiting Japanese hair salons are written in katakana (Japanese writing system used for foreign words). The terms below are some of the most basic vocabulary that should help you get started during your consultation with the hairstylist.

Japanese English Romaji 美容院 Hair salon Biyouin 美容師 Hair stylist Biyoushi 床屋 Barbershop Tokoya 理容師 Barber Riyoushi カット Haircut Katto トリミング Trim Torimingu レイヤー Layer Reiya シャンプー Shampoo Shampoo ヘアカラー Color Heakara ハイライト Highlights Hairaito パーマ Perm Paama ストレイトパーマ Straightening treatment Sutoreito paama トリートメント Conditioning treatment Toritomento ブロー /ドライ Blow out/Blow dry Buroo/Buroo dorai

Switching up your hairstyle completely? Learn some common terms for hairstyles in Japanese.

Not sure what kind of haircut to get? Here are a few common hairstyles you can try. Getting a haircut in Japan (while pricey) is an experience you should try at least once.

Japanese English Romaji ボブ Bob cut Bobu レイヤーカット Layered cut Reiyaa katto ピクシーカット Pixie cut Pikushii katto アンダーカット Undercut Andaa katto シャグカット Shag cut Shagu katto 前髪 Bangs Front bangs 斜め前髪 Side-swept bangs Naname maegami クルーカット Crew cut Kuruu katto ロングレイヤー Long layers Rongu reiyaa フェードカット Fade cut Feedo katto ウルフカット Wolf cut Urufu katto 姫カット Hime cut Hime katto

Do you have thick hair, or do you want to go blonde? These are some ways you can describe your hair to your hairstylist.

Japanese English Romaji 髪質 Hair type Kamishitsu 髪の量が多いです。 Thick hair Kami no ryou ga ooi 髪の量が少ないです。 Thin hair Kami no ryou ga sukunai desu 長い Long Nagai 短い Short Migikai 明るい Bright Akarui 暗い Dark Kurai 金髪 Blonde hair Kinpatsu 赤毛 Red hair Akage 茶髪 Hair that’s dyed brown Chapatsu 黒髪 Black hair Kurogami

Remember these phrases for a smooth visit to the salon.

Lastly, here are some of the most common phrases you’ll need to remember, from asking how long it’ll take to how to pay for your haircut. When in doubt, just bring a photo of the haircut you want your stylist to copy and it’ll take away most of the guesswork.

Japanese English Romaji 時間はどれぐらいかかりますか？ How long will it take? Jikan wa dore gurai kakarimasu ka 私にとっておすすめのカットはありますか？ Do you have any haircut recommendations for me? Watashi ni totte osusume no katto wa arimasu ka この写真のようにしたいです/このスタイルにしてほしいです。 Please cut my hair like (show photo) Kono shashin no youni shitai desu. もう少し短くしてください。 Please cut it a bit shorter. Mou sukoshi mijikaku shite kudasai. 次回の予約を取りたいです I want to make a reservation for next time Jikai no yoyaku wo toritai desu クレジットカードは使えますか Can I pay by credit card? Kurejitto kado ha tsukaemasu ka

This article was originally written by Matthew Coslett.