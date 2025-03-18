Photo:
Live

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

Here's what you need to know about the new fees for visa applications and renewals.

By 1 min read

If your visa expires soon, consider renewing it before the visa application and renewal fees increase on April 1, 2025. If you’re three months out from your residence card’s expiry date, those who renew by March 31, 2025, will not be subject to these new fees.

Why the Increase?

Due to the “Cabinet Order to Partially Amend the Enforcement Order of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act”, the government will increase the fees for certain immigration-related procedures, such as changing residency status or handling related applications, from April 1, 2025. The previous fees have remained unchanged in 1981.

New Visa Application and Renewal Fees

Here’s what you can expect to pay from April 1, 2025 moving forward:

Fee Adjustment
Procedure Fee before the adjustment Fee after the adjustment
Permission for change of residence status Online ¥4,000 ¥6,000
In-Person ¥5,500
Permission for extension of residence period Online ¥4,000 ¥6,000
In-Person ¥5,500
Permanent residence permission In-Person ¥8,000 ¥10,000
Single-entry re-entry permit Online ¥3,000 ¥4,000
In-Person ¥3,500
Multiple-entry re-entry permit Online ¥6,000 ¥7,000
In-Person ¥6,500
Issuance of work qualification certificate Online ¥1,200 ¥2,000
In-Person ¥1,600
Issuance of specified registrant card In-Person ¥2,200 ¥4,000
Reissuance of specified registrant card In-Person ¥1,100 ¥2,000

Applying for your renewal online will be cheaper than going to the immigration office in person. To start your visa application or visa renewal process via the website, click here to get started.

Have you ever applied for a visa renewal or application online? What do you think of the price increase? Let us know in the comments. 

Topics: /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Live
Live

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

Let’s dive into what actually happens when the check arrives.

By 6 min read

Live
Live

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

Looking to change homes this spring? Check out our guide to budget moving in Japan!

By 6 min read

Live
Live

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

If you've ever wondered how to send mail from Japan, this short video provides a helpful overview of navigating a Japanese post office.

By 2 min read