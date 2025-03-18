Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

Here's what you need to know about the new fees for visa applications and renewals.

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 18, 2025 1 min read

If your visa expires soon, consider renewing it before the visa application and renewal fees increase on April 1, 2025. If you’re three months out from your residence card’s expiry date, those who renew by March 31, 2025, will not be subject to these new fees.

Why the Increase?

Due to the “Cabinet Order to Partially Amend the Enforcement Order of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act”, the government will increase the fees for certain immigration-related procedures, such as changing residency status or handling related applications, from April 1, 2025. The previous fees have remained unchanged in 1981.

New Visa Application and Renewal Fees

Here’s what you can expect to pay from April 1, 2025 moving forward:

Fee Adjustment Procedure Fee before the adjustment Fee after the adjustment Permission for change of residence status Online ¥4,000 ¥6,000 In-Person ¥5,500 Permission for extension of residence period Online ¥4,000 ¥6,000 In-Person ¥5,500 Permanent residence permission In-Person ¥8,000 ¥10,000 Single-entry re-entry permit Online ¥3,000 ¥4,000 In-Person ¥3,500 Multiple-entry re-entry permit Online ¥6,000 ¥7,000 In-Person ¥6,500 Issuance of work qualification certificate Online ¥1,200 ¥2,000 In-Person ¥1,600 Issuance of specified registrant card In-Person ¥2,200 ¥4,000 Reissuance of specified registrant card In-Person ¥1,100 ¥2,000

Applying for your renewal online will be cheaper than going to the immigration office in person. To start your visa application or visa renewal process via the website, click here to get started.

Have you ever applied for a visa renewal or application online? What do you think of the price increase? Let us know in the comments.