Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

Thank you to everyone who submitted their entries for the 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest. Now that all the entries are in, it’s time to vote for your favorite entry! Which video did the best job at showcasing this year’s theme of “Japan and Relationships”? Help decide the GaijinPot Community Favorite!

Contest Prizes

Here’s what’s up for grabs. We will award a total of ¥75,000 in Amazon Japan gift cards in the following categories:

  • Best Picture: ¥25,000
  • Best Shortest Film: ¥10,000
  • Best Production Design: ¥10,000
  • Best Actor/Actress: ¥10,000
  • Best Cinematography: ¥10,000
  • GaijinPot Community Favorite: ¥5,000
  • Japanese Community Favorite: ¥5,000

There’s still time to vote before we announce the winners on White Day, March 14 so be sure to make your voice heard. 

Have you voted yet? Which entry caught your eye? Let us know in the comments!

