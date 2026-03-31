Weave Base: A Modern Way to Rent an Apartment in Tokyo 

Weave Base offers unfurnished Tokyo apartments without key money, guarantors or excessive paperwork. Here’s how it works.

By Misty Fujii Apr 1, 2026 6 min read

April in Japan has a special kind of energy. The Japanese call it shinseikatsu (new life) season, and it’s a moment when the whole country seems to collectively exhale and start fresh. For many people in the foreign community, it’s also the month that quietly signals that it’s time to move. And if you’ve started poking around Tokyo listings, you’ve probably already met the welcome committee: key money, strict guarantor requirements and screening processes, agency fees and finding a landlord willing to rent to a foreigner in the first place. Renting an apartment in Tokyo is expensive, but that’s exactly why Weave Base exists.

Renting an Apartment in Tokyo is Expensive

Most of these apartments probably required a ton of upfront fees

Without a doubt, one of my biggest culture shocks moving to Japan was how expensive it was to get an apartment here. I was used to paying first and last month’s rent upfront—but that was just the beginning. When you rent an apartment in Japan, you can typically expect all of these first:

Key money (礼金): A non-refundable “gift” to your landlord, typically one to two months’ rent, paid before you’ve even turned on the lights.

A non-refundable “gift” to your landlord, typically one to two months’ rent, paid before you’ve even turned on the lights. Agency fees: Another one to two months’ rent to the real estate agent for the paperwork.

Another one to two months’ rent to the real estate agent for the paperwork. Initial guarantor fee: Most guarantor fees are 50% to 100% of a month’s rent but with Weave Base, the initial fee is free when you’re approved.

Most guarantor fees are 50% to 100% of a month’s rent but with Weave Base, the initial fee is free when you’re approved. Hanko and paperwork: The personal seal you need for seemingly every document in Japan, plus the stack of forms that comes with it.

Add it up, and you’re often looking at the equivalent of four to six months’ rent before you’ve signed anything. It makes shinseikatsu season wildly stressful. And expensive.

What Makes Weave Base Different?

The application process is fully digital, streamlined and offers full English support

Weave Living has built a strong reputation among Tokyo’s international community through its high-quality, fully furnished properties, Weave Residences and Weave Place. Leveraging this deep expertise with global tenants, they offer full English support, making the often-stressful process of renting in Japan completely seamless. Now, Weave Base fills a crucial gap by bringing this same hassle-free approach to unfurnished apartments for those looking to truly settle in. Unlike traditional rentals in Japan that rely on agents and third-party intermediaries, Weave Living operates as both the landlord and property manager—offering a more transparent and streamlined rental experience from start to finish.

Modern Apartments in Convenient Locations

Weave Base Itabashi Honcho

Without paying for furniture you don’t need, the monthly rent is more competitive than their furnished options. The apartments themselves are modern and easy to furnish, with layouts designed to work with any style you bring to them. And they’re all in locations with solid access to transport and daily essentials, including areas like Oji and Itabashi.

The upfront moving costs are where shinseikatsu season usually hurts most, but Weave Base skips all of them. No key money or agency fees, and instead of requiring you to find your own personal guarantor, the process is handled through a designated guarantee company. The application is fully digital and streamlined, which means less paperwork and no hanko panic.

For foreign residents, this is a huge relief because applications can be processed while you’re still overseas. For anyone relocating from abroad, that already removes one of the biggest barriers to securing an apartment before arrival.

And for some, the best news may be that Weave Base is also pet-friendly, a rare feature in Tokyo’s rental market. Room sharing is also welcome, making it a practical option for those looking to split costs while living in central Tokyo.

Weave Residences vs. Weave Base

Weave Base is great for setting down roots in Tokyo

Many of the things that make Weave Residences and Weave Place appealing carry over to Weave Base. No key money, no agency fees and a fully digital application process come standard across the board.

The core difference is straightforward: Weave Residences and Weave Place are perfect for those arriving with just a suitcase, ready to walk into a beautifully furnished home from day one. Weave Base is for those ready to plant roots while renting an apartment in Tokyo and build their own sanctuary from scratch.

How to Book Your Weave Base Apartment

Explore the website, submit an inquiry and have the leasing team guide you through the next steps

The most underrated part of the Weave experience is how simple the rental process is—and the fact that it can be done entirely online, from anywhere in the world. So if you’re still overseas and planning your move to Tokyo, you can secure your apartment before you land.

Head to the Weave website to explore high-quality photos, detailed floor plans and immersive 360° virtual tours for each property. Once you find a home that catches your eye, simply submit an inquiry and the leasing team will guide you through the next steps and suggest the perfect plan tailored to your needs.

While standard rentals in Japan typically lock you into a 2-year contract with an extra month’s rent as a renewal fee, Weave Base offers more flexibility. You can choose your lease duration upfront—anywhere from 12 to 36 months—to perfectly match your plans. This means you can secure a 3-year stay and only pay a renewal fee once during that time, or opt for a shorter term if you’re unsure of your long-term plans.

Ready to Make Tokyo Home?

Your search for your next Tokyo apartment starts with Weave Base

For a long time, expats renting an apartment in Tokyo have had to choose between convenience and personalization. Move into something furnished and frictionless, or wrestle with the traditional rental market to get something that actually feels like yours. Weave Base is closing that gap.

Being able to move into high-quality, unfurnished apartments without the old-school hurdles means that settling into Tokyo on your own terms is no longer the harder option. And with two new Weave Base properties opening this April—Weave Base Ueno North and Weave Base Omori—there are even more options to call home. Weave Place Oshiage is also set to open in April for those looking for a furnished option near Tokyo Skytree.

On top of that, they frequently run great promotions. Right now, Weave Base is offering a free piece of furniture or home appliance, worth one month’s rent, to anyone who signs a contract on their website. That’s a leg up for a brand-new, unfurnished apartment and a great start to your new life in Tokyo.

Whatever your timeline, budget or vision for what a home should look like, Weave Base is worth a look. And for foreigners navigating Tokyo’s rental market, Weave remains committed to supporting them as they face the challenges of building a life in the city.

If you’re planning your move during shinseikatsu season or already searching for your next Tokyo apartment, Weave Base offers a simpler, more flexible way to find a place you can call home.