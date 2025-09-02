Photo:
Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

Plan ahead and check out these upcoming events.

Don’t have any plans this upcoming weekend? Check out our top picks of weekly Osaka Area Events from September 1-7!

Le Marché

Weekly Osaka Events September 1-7 Le Marche
Take home some cheese and wine.

Le Marché is a monthly French-style market held at the Institut Français Kansai in Kyoto. It’s the perfect place to stock up on organic produce, imported ingredients and flowers! Browse through the market while listening to live performances, sip some wine and check out the different food booths.

Sun Sept. 7, 2025
Free!
10 A.M. - 4 P.M.
Nearest station: Demachiyanagi
8 Yoshidaizumidonocho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto - Map

Ohatsu Tenjin Flea Market

Weekly Osaka Events September 1-7 Ohatsu Tenjin Flea Market
Don’t go home empty-handed!

Check out the flea market at Ohatsu Tenjin Shrine this Friday. You can luck out on rare vintage items from about 30-40 carefully curated booths. Hidden in the heart of Umeda, the shrine’s surroundings have a retro atmosphere that undeniably adds to its charm.

Fri Sept. 5, 2025
Free!
9 A.M.-4:30 P.M.
Nearest station: Higashi Umeda
2-5-4 Sonezaki, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map

Kokeshi Dolls – Togatta, Tsuchiyu and Nakanosawa

Weekly Osaka Events September 1-7
Learn more about these traditional dolls.

Kokeshi dolls are traditional wooden dolls from Japan’s Tohoku region. These dolls originated in the Edo Period and are made out of dogwood and maple trees. Intricately decorated using a mix of traditional patterns and red ink, these dolls were originally meant to be souvenirs of hot spring towns. This special exhibit is set to focus on dolls made from the early 1930s to the 1940s.

Now through Mon Sept. 8, 2025
¥500
9:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.
Nearest bus stop: Tenri
Tenri University - Sankokan Museum, 250 Morimedocho, Tenri City, Nara - Map

Kamishichiken Beer Garden

Kamishichiken Beer Garden
Bottoms up!

Get a chance to meet geiko and maiko at the Kamishichiken Beer Garden.  Be sure to make a reservation in advance and who knows? Maybe you’ll get to interact with these skilled artisans. It’s a unique opportunity to experience the best of Kyoto’s traditional culture with an ice-cold beer.

Now through Sat Sept. 6, 2025
¥2,500
5:30 P.M.-10 P.M.
Nearest bus stop: Kamishichiken
Kamishichiken Kabukai, 742 Imadegawa Nanahonmatsu Nishiiru, Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto - Map

G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch

Reserve your tickets to this traveling exhibit dedicated to all things G-Dragon. From Seoul to Taiwan, Tokyo, and now Osaka, don’t miss this chance to get exclusive merch! Take photos at exhibit-exclusive photo spots and try the special collaboration highball.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025
¥1,980
10 A.M.-8 P.M.
Nearest station: Trade Center-mae
ATC Gallery, 2-1-10 Nanko Kita, Suminoe Ward, Osaka City - Map
<a href="www.instagram.com/i_i_exh" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">www.instagram.com/i_i_exh</a>

Himeji Summer Festival 2025

Visit Himeji this weekend for the Himeji Summer Festival 2025 at Otemae Park. Watch live performances by talented artists, join a bingo contest, attend the hands-on workshops and shop to your heart’s content at one of the 200 stalls. If you’re feeling brave enough, venture into the haunted house!

Sat Sept. 6 - Sun Sept. 7, 2025
Free!
12 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Nearest station: Himeji
Otemae Park, 68-24-1 Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo - Map

21st Osaka Asian Film Festival

Catch the last weekend of the Osaka Asian Film Festival across different venues in the city. Following the theme: “From Osaka. To all of Japan and Asia!”, see the latest films by talented filmmakers from all over the region.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025
¥1,500
Various
Various

If you plan on staying home this weekend, check out these blog posts:

Are you heading to any of these weekly area Osaka events for September 1-7? Let us know in the comments!

