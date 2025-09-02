What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

Plan ahead and check out these upcoming events.

Don’t have any plans this upcoming weekend? Check out our top picks of weekly Osaka Area Events from September 1-7!

Le Marché

Take home some cheese and wine.

Le Marché is a monthly French-style market held at the Institut Français Kansai in Kyoto. It’s the perfect place to stock up on organic produce, imported ingredients and flowers! Browse through the market while listening to live performances, sip some wine and check out the different food booths.

Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Free! 10 A.M. - 4 P.M. Nearest station: Demachiyanagi 8 Yoshidaizumidonocho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.enafarm.jp

Ohatsu Tenjin Flea Market

Don’t go home empty-handed!

Check out the flea market at Ohatsu Tenjin Shrine this Friday. You can luck out on rare vintage items from about 30-40 carefully curated booths. Hidden in the heart of Umeda, the shrine’s surroundings have a retro atmosphere that undeniably adds to its charm.

Fri Sept. 5, 2025 Free! 9 A.M.-4:30 P.M. Nearest station: Higashi Umeda 2-5-4 Sonezaki, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map tuyutenjin.com/market

Kokeshi Dolls – Togatta, Tsuchiyu and Nakanosawa

Learn more about these traditional dolls.

Kokeshi dolls are traditional wooden dolls from Japan’s Tohoku region. These dolls originated in the Edo Period and are made out of dogwood and maple trees. Intricately decorated using a mix of traditional patterns and red ink, these dolls were originally meant to be souvenirs of hot spring towns. This special exhibit is set to focus on dolls made from the early 1930s to the 1940s.

Now through Mon Sept. 8, 2025 ¥500 9:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. Nearest bus stop: Tenri Tenri University - Sankokan Museum, 250 Morimedocho, Tenri City, Nara - Map sankokan.jp/news_and_information/ex_sp/sp099

Kamishichiken Beer Garden

Bottoms up!

Get a chance to meet geiko and maiko at the Kamishichiken Beer Garden. Be sure to make a reservation in advance and who knows? Maybe you’ll get to interact with these skilled artisans. It’s a unique opportunity to experience the best of Kyoto’s traditional culture with an ice-cold beer.

Now through Sat Sept. 6, 2025 ¥2,500 5:30 P.M.-10 P.M. Nearest bus stop: Kamishichiken Kamishichiken Kabukai, 742 Imadegawa Nanahonmatsu Nishiiru, Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto - Map maiko3.com/beer-garden

G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch

Reserve your tickets to this traveling exhibit dedicated to all things G-Dragon. From Seoul to Taiwan, Tokyo, and now Osaka, don’t miss this chance to get exclusive merch! Take photos at exhibit-exclusive photo spots and try the special collaboration highball.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025 ¥1,980 10 A.M.-8 P.M. Nearest station: Trade Center-mae ATC Gallery, 2-1-10 Nanko Kita, Suminoe Ward, Osaka City - Map www.instagram.com/i_i_exh " target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"> www.instagram.com/i_i_exh

Himeji Summer Festival 2025

Visit Himeji this weekend for the Himeji Summer Festival 2025 at Otemae Park. Watch live performances by talented artists, join a bingo contest, attend the hands-on workshops and shop to your heart’s content at one of the 200 stalls. If you’re feeling brave enough, venture into the haunted house!

Sat Sept. 6 - Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Free! 12 P.M. - 10 P.M. Nearest station: Himeji Otemae Park, 68-24-1 Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo - Map himeji-natsu-matsuri.net

21st Osaka Asian Film Festival

Catch the last weekend of the Osaka Asian Film Festival across different venues in the city. Following the theme: “From Osaka. To all of Japan and Asia!”, see the latest films by talented filmmakers from all over the region.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025 ¥1,500 Various Various oaff.jp/oaff2025expo

