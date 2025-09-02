What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

Don’t have any plans this upcoming weekend? Check out our top picks of weekly Osaka Area Events from September 1-7!
Le Marché
Le Marché is a monthly French-style market held at the Institut Français Kansai in Kyoto. It’s the perfect place to stock up on organic produce, imported ingredients and flowers! Browse through the market while listening to live performances, sip some wine and check out the different food booths.
Ohatsu Tenjin Flea Market
Check out the flea market at Ohatsu Tenjin Shrine this Friday. You can luck out on rare vintage items from about 30-40 carefully curated booths. Hidden in the heart of Umeda, the shrine’s surroundings have a retro atmosphere that undeniably adds to its charm.
Kokeshi Dolls – Togatta, Tsuchiyu and Nakanosawa
Kokeshi dolls are traditional wooden dolls from Japan’s Tohoku region. These dolls originated in the Edo Period and are made out of dogwood and maple trees. Intricately decorated using a mix of traditional patterns and red ink, these dolls were originally meant to be souvenirs of hot spring towns. This special exhibit is set to focus on dolls made from the early 1930s to the 1940s.
Kamishichiken Beer Garden
Get a chance to meet geiko and maiko at the Kamishichiken Beer Garden. Be sure to make a reservation in advance and who knows? Maybe you’ll get to interact with these skilled artisans. It’s a unique opportunity to experience the best of Kyoto’s traditional culture with an ice-cold beer.
G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch
Reserve your tickets to this traveling exhibit dedicated to all things G-Dragon. From Seoul to Taiwan, Tokyo, and now Osaka, don’t miss this chance to get exclusive merch! Take photos at exhibit-exclusive photo spots and try the special collaboration highball.
Himeji Summer Festival 2025
Visit Himeji this weekend for the Himeji Summer Festival 2025 at Otemae Park. Watch live performances by talented artists, join a bingo contest, attend the hands-on workshops and shop to your heart’s content at one of the 200 stalls. If you’re feeling brave enough, venture into the haunted house!
21st Osaka Asian Film Festival
Catch the last weekend of the Osaka Asian Film Festival across different venues in the city. Following the theme: “From Osaka. To all of Japan and Asia!”, see the latest films by talented filmmakers from all over the region.
Are you heading to any of these weekly area Osaka events for September 1-7? Let us know in the comments!
