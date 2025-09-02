Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

Living in Tokyo or planning to visit this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s our roundup of weekly Tokyo events for September 1-7.
Yaesu Night Market
Drop by the Yaesu Night Market, a late summer tradition at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. Expect live performances, tasty bites and hands-on activities! It’s the perfect place to check out after work or on your evening stroll in central Tokyo.
Kitazawa Hachiman Shrine Festival
Don’t miss the annual autumn festival at Kitazawa Hachiman Shrine, just a few minutes from Shimokitazawa station. There’ll be a procession of mikoshi (portable shrines) as well as traditional dances and food booths. This two-day event invites everyone to come together and celebrate the new season.
Ima wa Ginza – Tokyo Ginza Street Culture
Held by Waseda University’s Department of Social Sciences, this special exhibit revisits the ideas of scholar Wajiro Kon, who observed the lives of people in Ginza 100 years ago. Inspired by his concept of fieldwork, the exhibit explores Ginza’s evolution over the past century by comparing historical and modern-day aspects of the district. Come and see Ginza in a different light!
Oedo Antique Market
Go treasure hunting at the Oedo Antique Market. Here you’ll find one-of-a-kind traditional Japanese ceramics, vintage jewelry and other bits and bobs you’ll want to take home. Unlike other flea markets, this isn’t as crowded, so you can take your time as you browse through each stall.
Kaminarimon Bon Dance
Ever wanted to join in on the fun at a Bon Odori festival? This might be your last chance for the summer. Held right by Kaminarimon gate in Asakusa, this event is a must-see for tourists and locals. Dress up in a colorful yukata (summer kimono), learn the dance moves and take in the atmosphere.
Yomiuriland Night Pool
Go for a night swim and cool off at Yomiuriland’s water park, the biggest pool complex in Tokyo. There’ll be neon lights, DJ performances as well as attractions like a wave pool and relaxing lazy river.
Cosmos Flower Festival
Have a slow weekend out in Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa. See a field of pink, white and purple blooms as you rent a bike, go on a walk or picnic. Don’t forget to bring your camera!
If you plan on staying home this weekend, check out these blog posts:
- Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It
- Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan
- Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe
- Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)
- The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan
What did you think of our list for weekly Tokyo events for September 1-7? Let us know in the comments!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service