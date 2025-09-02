Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

Here are some events you shouldn't miss out on this week.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 3, 2025 3 min read

Living in Tokyo or planning to visit this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s our roundup of weekly Tokyo events for September 1-7.

Yaesu Night Market

Drop by the Yaesu Night Market, a late summer tradition at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. Expect live performances, tasty bites and hands-on activities! It’s the perfect place to check out after work or on your evening stroll in central Tokyo.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Free! 5 P.M. - 9 P.M. daily Nearest station: Tokyo 2 Yaesu, Chuo Ward, Tokyo - Map www.yaesu.tokyo-midtown.com/special/yaesuyoichi

Kitazawa Hachiman Shrine Festival

Don’t miss the annual autumn festival at Kitazawa Hachiman Shrine, just a few minutes from Shimokitazawa station. There’ll be a procession of mikoshi (portable shrines) as well as traditional dances and food booths. This two-day event invites everyone to come together and celebrate the new season.

Sat Sept. 6 - Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Free! 12 P.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Shimokitazawa 3-25-3 Daizawa, Setagaya Ward, Tokyo - Map kitazawamatsuri.wixsite.com/kitazawahachiman

Ima wa Ginza – Tokyo Ginza Street Culture

Held by Waseda University’s Department of Social Sciences, this special exhibit revisits the ideas of scholar Wajiro Kon, who observed the lives of people in Ginza 100 years ago. Inspired by his concept of fieldwork, the exhibit explores Ginza’s evolution over the past century by comparing historical and modern-day aspects of the district. Come and see Ginza in a different light!

Wed Sept. 3 - Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Free! 10 A.M.-7 P.M. (until 4:30 P.M. on the last day) Nearest station: Higashi Ginza 4-11-5 Ginza, Chuo Ward, Tokyo - Map www.waseda.jp/fsss/sss/news/2025/08/19/14821

Oedo Antique Market

A treasure trove of vintage finds.

Go treasure hunting at the Oedo Antique Market. Here you’ll find one-of-a-kind traditional Japanese ceramics, vintage jewelry and other bits and bobs you’ll want to take home. Unlike other flea markets, this isn’t as crowded, so you can take your time as you browse through each stall.

Sat Sept. 6, 2025 Free! 9 A.M. - 4 P.M. Nearest station: Yurakucho 5-1-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward ,Tokyo - Map www.antique-market.jp/english

Kaminarimon Bon Dance

Learn the moves and join in the fun.

Ever wanted to join in on the fun at a Bon Odori festival? This might be your last chance for the summer. Held right by Kaminarimon gate in Asakusa, this event is a must-see for tourists and locals. Dress up in a colorful yukata (summer kimono), learn the dance moves and take in the atmosphere.

Sat Sept. 6, 2025 Free! 5:30 P.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Asakusa 2-18-9 Kaminarimon, Taito Ward, Tokyo - Map www.kaminari-bonodori.com

Yomiuriland Night Pool

Cool off at the biggest pool complex in Tokyo.

Go for a night swim and cool off at Yomiuriland’s water park, the biggest pool complex in Tokyo. There’ll be neon lights, DJ performances as well as attractions like a wave pool and relaxing lazy river.

Sat Sept. 6 - Sun Sept. 14, 2025 Entrance: ¥2,400 5:15 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. Nearest station: Yomiuriland Sky Shuttle Summit 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo - Map www.yomiuriland.com/wai/night_pool

Cosmos Flower Festival

Lose yourself in a sea of flowers.

Have a slow weekend out in Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa. See a field of pink, white and purple blooms as you rent a bike, go on a walk or picnic. Don’t forget to bring your camera!

Sat Sept. 6 - Sun Oct. 26, 2025 General admission: ¥450 9:30 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Tachikawa 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo - Map www.showakinen-koen.jp/cosmos-festival

