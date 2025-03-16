What happens if I die in Japan? While it’s not the most cheerful topic, understanding the official procedures can bring peace of mind.

What Happens If a Foreigner Passes Away in Japan?

The process following a foreigner’s death in Japan can vary depending on the circumstances. While it’s impossible to cover every scenario, this article focuses on a long-term resident who lives alone but stays in touch with family back home.

For a foreigner living alone in Japan, one major concern might be: Who would inform my family if I passed away here? In most cases, if local authorities are aware of your nationality, they will notify your country’s embassy or consulate, which will then reach out to your closest relatives.

The procedure for reporting a death depends on the cause:

Accidents (e.g., traffic collisions) and criminal incidents (e.g., robbery) are handled by the police, who notify the local municipality.

(e.g., traffic collisions) and (e.g., robbery) are handled by the police, who notify the local municipality. Sudden illnesses (e.g., heart attacks) are usually reported by the hospital.

Procedures can vary by municipality, but generally, the local government follows established regulations. For example, many cities require the mayor to notify the deceased’s consulate and request assistance in handling the remains. One such regulation from Toyama City states:

“The mayor shall notify the consulate of the foreigner’s country of origin if they have provided assistance to a foreign traveler, a foreign traveler who has passed away, or their accompanying person, and request cooperation for handling the remains.”

(Toyama City Regulations on the Care and Handling of Foreign Travelers, Deceased Travelers, and Their Accompanying Persons)

The Embassy’s Role in Handling the Remains

Once notified, the embassy or consulate will take steps to locate the deceased’s family and inform them of the situation. If the deceased did not leave specific instructions regarding their funeral arrangements, their family will decide the next steps.

If the family requests repatriation of the body, funeral homes or crematoriums in Japan will temporarily hold the remains while arrangements are made. Personal belongings are typically stored in a municipal warehouse until they can be returned to the family.

Repatriation Costs and Procedures

Repatriating a body to one’s home country is expensive, typically costing around ¥500,000 (approximately $3,500 USD). This fee covers transportation and essential documentation, which may include:

A Certified Copy of the Notification of Death

An embalming certificate (if required by the destination country)

(if required by the destination country) A certificate confirming the coffin complies with International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations

Additional costs may include airfare, a specialized coffin, and other administrative fees. If the deceased had life or travel insurance, these expenses may be covered, so having insurance in place can provide peace of mind.

For example, the U.S. government does not cover repatriation costs, but it does assist families by providing contact information for the relevant authorities in Japan and facilitating financial transactions. The U.S. embassy or consulate will also issue a Certificate of the Cause of Death (CRODA), with a copy provided to the family.

If no contact can be made with any family members, the municipality will follow procedures based on laws such as the Cemetery and Burial Law and the Traveler Death Law. For example, if efforts to reach relatives through the consulate are unsuccessful, the municipality may opt to proceed with cremation, coordinating with a funeral service to carry out the process.

The time between notification and cremation for foreigners in Japan varies by municipality. Delays can occur due to administrative procedures, repatriation arrangements or legal investigations in cases of unnatural deaths.

According to a survey, the average waiting periods are:

Within 2 days : 16.1%

: 16.1% 3 to 4 days : 23.6%

: 23.6% 5 to 6 days : 8.9%

: 8.9% 7 to 8 days : 18.8%

: 18.8% 9 to 14 days : 13.4%

: 13.4% 15 to 21 days : 4.1%

: 4.1% 22 to 31 days : 7.2%

: 7.2% 32 to 61 days : 3.5%

: 3.5% 62 to 93 days : 2.0%

: 2.0% 94 days or more: 2.5%

This indicates that many municipalities proceed with cremation within a few days, while others may take longer.

In Western countries like the U.S., cremation is often chosen for convenience or cost-effectiveness, with remains typically reduced to ashes for scattering or storage. In contrast, in Japan and Korea, cremation is a ritualistic process where the family carefully preserves and collects the bones of the deceased.

When a foreigner in Japan passes away and no family members can be contacted, municipal officials or cremation facility staff may step in to handle this role. This practice reflects Japan’s cultural emphasis on respecting the deceased through proper cremation rites, even when no relatives are present. It also explains why cremation procedures in Japan may differ from what some foreigners might expect based on their home countries.

What Happens to My Property?

When a foreign resident in Japan passes away, their belongings are handled by a designated representative, landlord or municipal authorities. If a friend or family member is available, they can arrange for shipping, donation or disposal of the deceased’s possessions.

If no one claims the belongings, landlords clear out rental properties after a waiting period, deducting costs from the security deposit. Valuable assets like bank accounts may be transferred to legal heirs. If no heir is found, the Japanese government may claim them. To prevent complications, foreigners living alone should designate a trusted contact and leave written instructions for handling their belongings.

How Will My Pets Be Affected?

Responsibility for the animal typically falls to a designated representative, such as a lawyer or family member living in Japan.

When no representative or family member is available, the landlord may take the pet to an animal welfare center under Japan’s Animal Protection Law. Should the pet be left in the home, the police, local municipality, and animal welfare centers will work together to ensure its care

If the deceased left a will specifying how their pet should be cared for, authorities will honor those wishes. For example, if the will requests that the pet be taken to a shelter, efforts will be made via adoption events.

No one likes to think about death, but it’s important to be informed on the right procedures. Knowing what happens in these situations can bring peace of mind. And if you ever need someone to talk to, TELL offers confidential support for mental health and well-being in Japan. You’re not alone.