What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

If you’re thinking about job hunting in Japan, GaijinPot Jobs is the best place to start. Made by foreigners for foreigners, the job listings are updated daily and cover a wide array of industries, including hospitality, teaching, localization and IT. Whether you apply from your home country or if you’re already in Japan and want to venture into a new career path, GaijinPot Jobs has been streamlining the job-hunting process for 25 years.
Applying on GaijinPot Jobs
In this video, we give you a behind-the-scenes look at how to start your profile, tips to enhance your application and what companies look for in their ideal candidates. We also cover how our GaijinPot Jobs team goes through the employer and job listing screening process.
Build your resume today using the user-friendly interface, which allows for multiple resumes to highlight different types of work experience!
Want to work in Japan? Start your job hunt by applying on GaijinPot Jobs.
