What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

What happens when you reach retirement in Japan? Visa rules, permanent residency and new political proposals could determine whether you can stay for good.

By Aaron Baggett Feb 20, 2026 5 min read

For years, Japan has encouraged foreigners to come work, build careers and even settle long-term. From English teachers and engineers to permanent residents who’ve spent decades here, the assumption has been that if you follow the rules, pay your taxes and put down roots, Japan can become home. That said, some politicians would like you to work, pay your taxes and kindly GTFO before you get old.

Sanseito, which recently expanded its presence in Japan’s lower house, has proposed a new immigration policy: foreigners should be allowed to work in Japan, but not to stay forever. Its leader, Sohei Kamiya, has argued that foreign workers should contribute while young but ultimately return home.

Perhaps Kamiya is finally accepting the math. About four million foreigners live in Japan (roughly 3%). A record high, yet Japan’s labor crunch is so bad that the country will likely be short nearly a million foreign workers by 2040 unless it can attract more. Many are already doing the jobs Japanese workers aren’t lining up for. According to government data, 24.7% are in manufacturing, 15.2% in services and 13.3% in wholesale and retail.

Staying In Japan Is Often Conditional

Technically, not good enough to stay indefinitely.

To be fair to Kamiya, this isn’t exactly a new idea. Japan has several systems to bring in foreign workers, but not necessarily to keep them. Many of its visa programs are structured around employment rather than settlement. Lose your job, and your legal status can quickly become uncertain. Anyone use to receiving consecutive one-year visas can attest to that.

Programs like the Technical Intern Training Program are designed to be temporary. Workers can come, learn skills but eventually return home. But many find other paths to stay.

If you’ve been here on a spouse visa, this kind of “you’re welcome until you’re not” thinking isn’t even hypothetical. A spouse visa is tied to the marriage, so if your Japanese partner dies (or divorces you), you can be put in the position of having to switch statuses to stay.

I can not imagine anything worse than grieving your loved one and spending a day at Shinagawa Immigration Office.

Which is another reason why permanent residency is important. It’s one of the cleanest ways to make your right to stay independent of your job or your relationship. Unfortunately, the bar is getting higher. Tougher rules for permanent residency are likely on the way, including requirements for Japanese proficiency and tighter eligibility checks.

Not to say Japan is uniquely harsh here. Plenty of countries tie residency to work or family. It’s just a reminder that you can spend your whole adult life here and still end up having to justify your right to stay. If retiring in Japan is the dream, it’s worth planning for it early.

What Happens When You Reach Retirement In Japan?

You earned it.



What matters isn’t how old you are, but what visa you hold. Permanent residents and naturalized citizens can stay indefinitely, whether they work or not. But for those on work or spouse visas, the right to remain is still tied to employment or family status.

Retirement itself isn’t a violation, but renewing a work visa without working becomes difficult, and spouse visas are, by definition, conditional.

Sanseito’s has called for capping the foreign population at 5% (just enough to keep the wheels turning, eh, Kamiya?), along with restrictions on foreign land and real estate purchases and limits on the use of Japan’s public health insurance system:

“Even if we accept foreign workers, it should be on a limited-term basis,” Kamiya said. “Once that period ends, they should return to their home country. We should enforce that more strictly…We want their labor while they are young, but when they get older, they should return to their home country.”

It’s also a little reality check for the foreigners who love tough talk about “those foreigners,” assuming they’re safely exempt. There’s no “good gaijin” checkbox on the form.

Don’t Confuse Politics With People

It’s worth remembering that Japan isn’t a monolith. Every country has its grifters. Politicians chase headlines. Most people are just trying to live their lives. I’ve been here for quite a while, and I can’t count how many times I’ve been helped or guided by friendly Japanese people when I needed it. The number of times I’ve been told to “get out” is zero—of Japan, I mean. I was definitely kicked out of a HUB.

Younger Japanese, in particular, tend to be more welcoming. Local surveys in places like Shinjuku show that positive attitudes toward foreign neighbors outnumber negative ones by more than three to one.

Even then, I promise most foreigners will tell you about positive experiences with Japanese aunties and uncles. The older Japanese people helping me fill out forms at my ward office are a far better representation of Japan than anti-melon pan propagandist Sanseito or online trolls ever will be.

Still, politicians are going to be politicians. And like in many places, older voters tend to turn out more reliably. Japan calls it a “silver democracy (shiruba minshu shugi),” meaning policies skew toward older voters because older people vote more.

So be aware, and cover your bases. If you’ve earned your place here, don’t lose it on a technicality. Keep your paperwork clean, stay on top of taxes and insurance and apply for permanent residency or another long-term visa if you can.

What happens when you reach retirement in Japan, and does it match your plan? Drop your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.



