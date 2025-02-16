What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

Wondering what a 1K apartment is in Japan? Learn about its layout, features, and why it's a popular choice for singles.

By Aaron Baggett Feb 17, 2025 5 min read

If you’re moving to Japan—whether as a student, English teacher, or remote worker—you’ve probably come across the term “1K apartment” while browsing rental listings. You might also be wondering, “What does 1K even mean?” or “Is this enough space for me?”

A 1K apartment is a great choice for students, office workers and single residents looking for an affordable, private living space in Japan. While they can feel small, the separate kitchen area makes them more comfortable than a 1R studio.

A 1K apartment is one of the most common and affordable housing options for single residents in Japan. It’s small, functional, and, in some cases, surprisingly cozy. But like most things in Japan, it comes with some quirks.

What is a 1K Apartment?

A 1k apartment feels more private.

A 1K apartment is a common type of single-occupant housing in Japan. The term “1K” stands for:

1 – One main living space (bedroom)

– One main living space (bedroom) K – Kitchen (separate from the bedroom)

Unlike a one-room (1R) apartment, where the kitchen is often inside the main living space, a 1K apartment has a small hallway or partitioned area separating the kitchen from the main room. This makes it a preferred choice for those who want a slightly better layout for privacy and functionality.

While a 1R is typically around 15 square meters, you can expect about 20 square meters in a 1K. However, you can occasionally find renovated or modern 1K apartments that are much larger or have unique layouts. These are rare but tend to be more expensive due to better design, improved amenities, or more efficient space utilization.

Most 1K apartments follow a standard box-shaped layout, with the kitchen leading into the main living space and a small bathroom tucked into the entrance area.

Who is a 1K Apartment For?

Loft apartments are very popular in Japan.

A 1K apartment is ideal for:

Single workers and students: Offers affordability and convenience without sacrificing too much space.

Offers affordability and convenience without sacrificing too much space. Expats or first-time residents: A great starting point when adjusting to Japan’s compact living spaces.

A great starting point when adjusting to Japan’s compact living spaces. Temporary Residents: Business travelers, foreign English teachers, and expats often choose 1K apartments for their affordability and convenience.

Business travelers, foreign English teachers, and expats often choose 1K apartments for their affordability and convenience. Minimalists: Encourages a clutter-free lifestyle with essential space. Suppose space isn’t a problem for you. After all, you’re just using it for sleep.

Most would probably consider a 1K apartment a short-term housing solution. It’s common among students studying for a year or two away from home or entry-level workers looking for a place closer to work before upgrading to a larger space later.

Additionally, finding pet-friendly apartments in Japan, especially in Tokyo, is already difficult. If you are set on having a pet, a small 1K apartment is probably not the best choice, as most landlords restrict pets due to space limitations and noise concerns. Finally, if you plan on living with a partner or require more space, you might find a 1LDK (1-bedroom, living room, dining and kitchen) or 2K (two rooms and a kitchen) more comfortable.

Pros and Cons

Here are the pros and cons of living in a 1K apartment in Japan:

Pros

Affordable: It is generally cheaper than larger apartments, making it a great option for students and entry-level workers.

It is generally cheaper than larger apartments, making it a great option for students and entry-level workers. Efficient Layout: A dedicated kitchen space separates cooking from sleeping, providing more functionality than a one-room apartment.

A dedicated kitchen space separates cooking from sleeping, providing more functionality than a one-room apartment. Lower Utility Costs: A smaller space means reduced electricity, gas, and water bills.

A smaller space means reduced electricity, gas, and water bills. Easy to Clean: Limited space makes it easier to keep tidy.

Limited space makes it easier to keep tidy. More Privacy than a Sharehouse: Unlike dorms or shared apartments, you have your own space—no shared toilets or showers.

Cons

Limited Storage: Requires creative space-saving solutions since closets are small or non-existent.

Requires creative space-saving solutions since closets are small or non-existent. Small Kitchen: Cooking elaborate meals can be a challenge due to limited counter space and small stoves.

Cooking elaborate meals can be a challenge due to limited counter space and small stoves. May Lack Soundproofing: Budget-friendly 1K apartments often have thin walls, making noise a potential issue.

How Much Does a 1K Apartment Cost?

The price of a 1K apartment varies significantly based on location. Below is a rough breakdown of monthly rent prices in different areas of Japan:

Location Average Monthly Rent (1K) Average Size (㎡) Tokyo (23 Wards) ¥65,000 – ¥100,000+ 18 – 25㎡ Osaka City ¥45,000 – ¥70,000 18 – 23㎡ Kyoto City ¥45,000 – ¥70,000 18 – 22㎡ Regional Cities (Fukuoka, Sapporo, Nagoya, etc.) ¥30,000 – ¥60,000 20 – 25㎡ Rural/Suburban Areas ¥25,000 – ¥50,000 20 – 30㎡

Tokyo generally has smaller 1K apartments due to high demand, while regional cities often offer more space for a lower price.

How to Maximize Space in a 1K Apartment

You will usually have a stove just big enough for one or two pots or pans.

Since 1K apartments are compact, making the most of your space is essential. Here are practical tips for optimizing your living area:

Use Vertical Storage

Install wall-mounted shelves for books, decorations, and kitchen supplies.

Use stackable storage boxes inside your closet or under your bed.

Attach hanging organizers for shoes, bags, or daily essentials to doors.

Foldable and Multi-Use Furniture

Use a foldable table and chairs that can be stored away when not in use.

Consider a sofa bed to save space.

Choose a storage bed with built-in drawers for extra clothing or bedding.

Optimize Closet Space

Use tension rods or stackable shelves to double closet storage.

Invest in vacuum storage bags for seasonal clothing.

Create an Illusion of Space

Use mirrors to make the room feel larger and brighter.

Choose light-colored furniture and curtains to reflect natural light.

Keep the floor as open as possible by placing furniture along your walls.

Smart Kitchen Organization

Install magnetic strips for knives and cooking tools.

Use hanging racks for cups, spices, and dish towels.

Consider a rolling kitchen cart for extra counter space and storage.

Make Use of the Entrance (Genkan)

Install a shoe rack or wall hooks for coats and bags (don’t make massive holes).

Keep a small storage box for keys, umbrellas, and everyday items.

Summary

A 1K apartment is a great choice for singles, students and budget-conscious expats looking for a balance between affordability and comfort. While space may be limited, using smart storage solutions and multi-functional furniture can turn a small unit into a cozy, highly functional home.

If you’re moving to Japan and don’t mind compact living, a 1K apartment might be perfect for you. Just be sure to optimize your space, embrace minimalism, and prepare for some occasional noisy neighbors.

Looking for a new home? Check GaijinPot Apartments for foreigner-friendly 1K apartments!