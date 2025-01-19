What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

Discover the perks and challenges of 1R apartments in Japan, their costs, and tips for making the most of compact living spaces.

By Aaron Baggett Jan 20, 2025 5 min read

If you’re looking at Japanese apartments on a budget, you’ve probably come across the term “1R.” Short for “one room,” a 1R apartment is exactly what it sounds like—a single-room living space where everything from your bed to your kitchen is housed in one compact area. This is different from a 1K (one room and kitchen), as the kitchen in a 1K is typically separated from the main room by a wall.

Curious about whether a 1R apartment suits your needs? Keep reading to learn more about their perks, challenges, and how to make the most of these compact spaces!

Key Features of 1K Apartments

A typical 1R apartment in Japan.

Think of a 1K as a studio apartment offering everything you need within arm’s reach. These apartments are typically small, often under 20 square meters, but they pack a lot of functionality into that space. You’ll usually find a built-in kitchenette for quick meals, a small bathroom tucked away, and just enough room to fit a bed, a desk and maybe a cozy corner for relaxing. You might even get a balcony.

Despite their small size, you can usually find the bath and toilet separated. This is Japan, after all. Still, it isn’t always the case. However, apartments with single baths and toilets are generally cheaper than separate ones ones.

Sometimes, you can find really spacious 1R apartments between 25 to 40 square meters or even larger. These apartments are a great option if you value extra room while still enjoying the simplicity of a one-room lifestyle.

1R apartments are a go-to option for students, single workers, and anyone looking to keep costs low without sacrificing convenience. Many are located in prime spots, close to train stations, schools or city centers, making them perfect for people on the move. They’re especially popular among those embracing Japan’s minimalist lifestyle or just starting out in the country.

Key points:

One-room Layout : Combines living, sleeping, and kitchen spaces.

: Combines living, sleeping, and kitchen spaces. Compact Size : Usually under 20 square meters.

: Usually under 20 square meters. Kitchenette : Small sink, stovetop, and limited counter space.

: Small sink, stovetop, and limited counter space. Private Bathroom : Includes a toilet and shower or unit bath.

: Includes a toilet and shower or unit bath. Limited Storage : Small closets or built-in spaces.

: Small closets or built-in spaces. Simple Design : Focused on functionality.

: Focused on functionality. Affordable Rent : Budget-friendly option.

: Budget-friendly option. Good Locations: Often near train stations or universities.

How Much Does a 1R Apartment Cost?

Most 1R apartments will have a tiny kitchen space.

Depending on factors like the city or ward, age, proximity to the station, and square meters, you can expect to pay between ¥50,000 and ¥100,000 for a 1R apartment in Japan.

For example, a modern 1R in Shinjuku costs around ¥106,000. At that price, you should probably start considering bigger layouts unless you REALLY want a nice studio apartment. On the other hand, 1R apartments in Hachioji City average around ¥40,000.

It all depends on your wants and needs. For example, do you just care about commuting or a room to sleep in, or do you want a modern high-rise studio apartment?

Pros and Cons of Living in a 1R Apartment

A 1R can sometimes feature a stylish loft.

Below are some simple pros and cons of living in a 1R apartment in Japan/

Pros

Affordability : Typically one of the cheapest housing options in Japan, making it ideal for students or those on a budget.

: Typically one of the cheapest housing options in Japan, making it ideal for students or those on a budget. Convenient locations : Often in good locations near train stations, schools or city centers.

: Often in good locations near train stations, schools or city centers. Minimal upkeep : Small space means less cleaning and maintenance.

: Small space means less cleaning and maintenance. Encourages minimalism : Perfect for those who want to simplify their lifestyle and avoid clutter.

: Perfect for those who want to simplify their lifestyle and avoid clutter. Privacy: Unlike shared housing, you have your personal space.

Cons

Limited space : Tight quarters can feel cramped, especially with too much furniture or belongings.

: Tight quarters can feel cramped, especially with too much furniture or belongings. Storage challenges : Small closets and no extra rooms require creative solutions for organizing.

: Small closets and no extra rooms require creative solutions for organizing. Noise Problems : Thin walls can make neighbors or nearby trains more noticeable. Try to get a corner room or a top floor.

: Thin walls can make neighbors or nearby trains more noticeable. Try to get a corner room or a top floor. Not family-friendly: Unsuitable for couples or families due to the single-room design. Pets will depend on your landlord.

Tips for Optimizing Your 1R Apartment

A 1R with a counter is rare but not impossible to find.

Despite the limited space, a 1R apartment can be transformed into a stylish, cozy haven with a little creativity. Proper lighting, furniture, and a touch of personal taste can go a long way in making the most of your compact living space.

The biggest challenge you’ll face is storage. Luckily, this is Japan—the land of Tetris-like efficiency. Stores like Ikea Japan and Nitori offer an array of stylish, space-saving solutions to help you stay organized.

You can’t do too much to decorate your apartment, like damaging the walls for photos, but you can opt for magnetic posters like Displate, plants and mood lighting.

Multifunctional bed : Choose a bed with built-in storage or a loft bed to maximize floor space.

: Choose a bed with built-in storage or a loft bed to maximize floor space. Overhead Storage : Think adjustable racks that can hold kitchen utensils, books, or even small plants. Install racks or hooks above door frames.

: Think adjustable racks that can hold kitchen utensils, books, or even small plants. Install racks or hooks above door frames. Storage boxes : Go for thin or stackable storage solutions that fit under furniture or in tight spaces.

: Go for thin or stackable storage solutions that fit under furniture or in tight spaces. Mood lighting : Use smart lighting, like Panasonic Hue, to create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

: Use smart lighting, like Panasonic Hue, to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Compact greenery : Add an easy-to-manage plant like a pothos or peace lily to bring life to your apartment.

: Add an easy-to-manage plant like a pothos or peace lily to bring life to your apartment. Standing Desk: Unless you’re gaming, chairs take up space. Standing is healthier for you anyway. Go to a cafe if you want to sit down to work.

