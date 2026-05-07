What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

Oshikatsu turns fandom into identity. This look at Japan’s fan culture explores devotion, money, pressure and the burnout that follows.

By Matthew Coslett May 8, 2026 6 min read

In the widely shared photo above (source: The New York Times), a man in a suit sits on a bed and fusses with Hatsune Miku’s hair like he’s getting his partner ready for the big day—except she’s a character. The scene is domestic, tender and completely one-sided. Oshikatsu isn’t just “being a fan.” It’s a lifestyle built around emotional highs, merch, identity and sometimes obsession.

In other words, simply liking someone has become kind of passé. True fans structure their time and money around support—releases, events, pilgrimages, limited drops and group rituals that feel less like casual entertainment and more like a second life.

What Does Oshikatsu Mean?

The true die-hard fans.

Oshikatsu has moved from a fringe term that mostly existed on internet forums into mainstream discourse. What turned oshikatsu from a niche behavior of certain fandoms to something so mainstream—it was even in the buzzwords of 2025—is the range of activities it includes

A portmanteau of oshi (推し, someone you support) and katsu (活, lifestyle activity), oshikatsu began as a way to describe organized support for idols: showing up, buying in, joining fan clubs and building routines around releases and events. As the word spread, it expanded into a broader idea: structuring your time, money and identity around an “oshi.”

That’s why oshikatsu can now describe very different routines. A salaryman planning his weekends around J.League away games. Fans visiting Akutagawa’s hometown to understand the “father of the Japanese short story.”

Someone holding a symbolic wedding with a character who doesn’t even exist. The targets change, like idols, athletes, VTubers, actors, fictional characters, even historical figures, but the logic stays the same: you pick an “oshi,” and support becomes part of your life.

As the idea went mainstream, so did the vocabulary. Terms that once lived on chatboards and fan Twitter now show up in everyday conversation:

oshi-men (推しメン): your favorite member

(推しメン): your favorite member tan-oshi (単推し): devotion to a single oshi

(単推し): devotion to a single oshi hako-oshi (箱推し): supporting an entire group

(箱推し): supporting an entire group kami-oshi (神推し): the ultimate, top-tier oshi

The Economics of Oshikatsu

It’s a billion-dollar industry.

As talking about your oshi becomes as normalized as talking about your favorite TV show, companies have predictably seen the potential to turn devotion into money. Merchandise is the most visible entry point to loving your oshi. Typical expenditures include:

Pin badge bags, often called ita-bags (痛バッグ)

Media (CDs and Blu-rays survive in oshikatsu subcultures)

Photobooks

Limited-edition collaborative goods with famous brands

Tickets for themed cafes/pop-up events with time-limited or member-exclusive entry lists

Tours to visit seichi junrei (聖地巡礼, ‘sacred’ places) associated with the oshi

Leaving tips for oshi support

While not everyone spends heavily, the system is built to reward those who do. After all, quote-unquote “real” fans should be happy to pay as much as possible.

Recently, the marketing firm CDG estimated that oshikatsu’s contribution to national spending is ¥3.5 trillion, accounting for over 2% of Japan’s annual spending.

Oshikatsu is For Everyone

The massive amounts of money in oshikatsu show that the perception of extreme fans as mostly teenagers devoted to perfectly featured idols is outdated; instead, the activity has expanded to all genders and generations.

A recent survey found that 27% of middle-aged people had an oshi, including almost half of middle-aged women. Male participation is growing too, particularly in supporting VTubers, sport stars and voice actors.

Fans don’t even need their oshi to be physically accessible or even real. Many computer-generated characters have fanatic followings.

In fact, not being real may be part of their appeal. Studies have shown a link between oshikatsu and concepts like community, emotional safety and consistency and what could be more consistent than a computer-generated character?

After all, digitally rendered sprites can never let you down by maturing, becoming sexually active or saying the wrong thing.

The Dark Side of Oshikatsu

Social media is the engine that keeps the whole lifestyle running. It allows fans to share collections, event reports and emotional reactions in real time.

This constant connection also intensifies participation, as fans go above and beyond to support their oshi. These public displays of support, in turn, reinforce norms about how a “good” fan behaves. This creates vibrant communities and a sense of togetherness, but also raises the emotional stakes, making it harder to step back and reassess when things go too far.

In one survey, roughly 11.6% of fans said they’d taken on debt to support their oshi—and a surprising share ended up with significant credit card bills they struggled to repay.

In Fukuoka, an idol fan who reportedly attended theater performances over 100 times a year was arrested after a stabbing incident that left two people dead, including an HKT48 staff member. Coverage of the case pointed to financial collapse tied to oshikatsu, underscoring how extreme devotion can escalate into something far more serious.

One of the most famous cases occurred in 2016, when Japanese pop singer Mayu Tomita was attacked by a man who had been obsessively sending her messages and gifts. The poor girl was stabbed dozens of times with a pocket knife.

Lotteries, Fan Clubs and Pay-to-meet

Handshaking events are common in Japan.

The pressure to keep up, whether financially, emotionally or socially, can be intense. Some fans find themselves in debt, making unnecessary sacrifices or experiencing anxiety over their loyalty.

Ticket lotteries of events can be especially brutal. To take part, fans apply for five dates, which are typically prioritized for official fan club members first, credit card companies and businesses second, and the general public last.

Joining fan clubs involves annual subscription fees and yes, that’s part of the system. Which date you get and where can be particularly stressful. Message boards are filled with fans who’ve dropped everything to travel halfway across the country to support their oshi.

With all of this, burnout is common. Some fans leave oshikatsu not because they stop loving their oshi—they could never do that—but because they feel exhausted trying to live up to unspoken rules that read more like the introductory pamphlet to a cult than a pleasurable interaction:

Always retweet announcements

Buy on release day

Comment

Never, ever switch oshis

Burnout also works both ways. Many oshi are human beings and prone to mistakes, especially young idols. That ever-so-cute idol can suddenly retire, marry, get suspended, say awful things or be “outed,” leaving fans feeling genuinely unmoored. After all, how do you handle losing your routine, social circle and emotional anchor overnight? It’s no wonder that oshi-zukare (推し疲れ, oshi exhaustion) has also become a buzzword.

The World of The ‘True’ Fan

For the love of the…faux relationship?

Ultimately, oshikatsu is a relationship on its most surface level. It gives you that giddy rush of true love, that feeling you are the only person in the world that truly gets him/her/it and the chance to celebrate that love through consumerism. On the other hand, much like a person in an emotionally unavailable relationship, fans can be drawn too far in, leading to obsession, forgetting to check in on themselves and even financial ruin.

While it may be tempting to look down on the extreme fans, ultimately, most of us have been there. Can any of us honestly say that our relationships have always been healthy and mutually supportive?

What do you think of oshikatsu culture? Have you ever had an obsession with a character? Fictional or otherwise? Let us know in the comments below.