Work

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

Discover how the average salary in Nagoya compares with Tokyo. Ready to move? Find your career on GaijinPot Jobs.

By 3 min read

Nagoya, the heart of Aichi Prefecture, is an economic center in Japan that is well-known for its contributions to the automotive and aerospace industries. As the home of global giants like Toyota Motor Corporation and major expos, Nagoya residents boast the city as a leader in innovation and industrial output. With over 40 years as the top region for manufacturing shipment value, Nagoya plays a key role in Japan’s economy. That said, let’s look at the average salary in Nagoya.

Check out the average salaries in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as the average in Japan.

The Average Annual Income in Aichi Prefecture

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the average annual income in Aichi Prefecture is ¥5,040,000. This makes Aichi Prefecture the third-highest-earning region in Japan, following Tokyo and Kanagawa. The median annual salary is slightly lower at ¥4.41 million.

Workers in Aichi earn an average of ¥315,000, which is above the national average. The national average monthly income is ¥318,300 before taxes. Manufacturing professionals aged 50-54 tend to earn significantly more, with annual salaries reaching up to ¥7,819,000.

The Average Annual Income in Nagoya

Nagoya City’s average annual income is ¥4,254,249, making it one of the highest-earning cities in Aichi Prefecture. On a monthly basis, this equates to approximately ¥354,520, slightly slower than Tokyo’s monthly average of around ¥380,000.

Salaries by Age in Aichi Prefecture

In Their 20s

GenderAge GroupAverage Annual Income (¥)
Men20-243,470,000
25-294,299,000
Women20-242,974,000
25-293,618,000

In Their 30s

GenderAge GroupAverage Annual Income (¥)
Men30-345,046,000
35-395,620,000
Women30-343,817,000
35-393,923,000

In Their 40s

GenderAge GroupAverage Annual Income (¥)
Men40-446,326,000
45-497,015,000
Women40-444,093,000
45-494,140,000

In Their 50s

GenderAge GroupAverage Annual Income (¥)
Men50-547,759,000
55-596,990,000
Women50-544,010,000
55-593,873,000

Companies With Highest Salaries in Nagoya

Nagoya is home to some of Japan’s most prominent companies, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Some of the major companies headquartered in Aichi Prefecture include:

Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Industry: Transportation equipment manufacturing
  • Overview: As a core company of the Toyota Group, Toyota Motor Corporation plays a critical role in Nagoya’s economy. It ranked second in the world for vehicle sales in 2016.

Denso Corporation

  • Industry: Auto parts manufacturing
  • Overview: Headquartered in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, Denso is the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive components.

Ichibanya Co., Ltd.

  • Industry: Retail
  • Overview: Famous for operating Curry House CoCo Ichibanya, this company is headquartered in Ichinomiya City, Aichi.

Ami Yaki Tei Co., Ltd.

  • Industry: Retail
  • Overview: Known for its yakiniku and yakitori restaurants, the company is based in Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture.

Income Rankings by City in Aichi Prefecture

Although Nagano is the most well-known city, it does not offer the highest salaries in Aichi.

RankingCity/Town/VillageAverage Income (¥)
1Nagakute City4,652,172
2Nisshin City4,413,321
3Miyoshi City4,306,150
4Nagoya City4,254,249
5Kariya City4,086,191
6Obu City4,034,954
7Tobishima Village3,937,718
8Anjo City3,929,217
9Toyota City3,922,572
10Chiryu City3,851,957
11Okazaki City3,803,614
12Owariasahi City3,797,508
13Togo Town3,791,254
14Tokai City3,759,235
15Oguchi Town3,742,516
16Toyoake City3,661,660
17Koda Town3,652,582
18Higashiura Town3,651,425
19Kasugai City3,643,777
20Kiyosu City3,641,838
21Hekinan City3,632,852
22Agui Town3,620,210
23Handa City3,614,966
24Kitanagoya City3,579,515
25Toyohashi City3,576,830
26Takahama City3,555,468
27Nishio City3,557,480
28Konan City3,538,372
29Toyoyama Town3,538,219
30Fuso Town3,521,316
31Ichinomiya City3,502,198
32Komaki City3,488,153
33Yatomi City3,478,291
34Inazawa City3,462,026
35Chita City3,451,481
36Iwakura City3,442,856
37Seto City3,436,329
38Kanie Town3,428,495
39Ama City3,425,150
40Inuyama City3,415,247
41Taketoyo Town3,365,757
42Toyokawa City3,357,878
43Gamagori City3,354,415
44Daiji Town3,351,769
45Tokoname City3,347,080
46Tahara City3,289,327
47Tsushima City3,277,856
48Aisai City3,236,203
49Mihama Town3,218,800
50Minamichita Town3,084,754
51Toyone Village3,017,754
52Shinshiro City2,995,970
53Shitara Town2,871,826
54Toei Town2,732,487

Why Is Nagoya Such a Great Place to Work?

Nagoya is Japan’s best-kept secret for expats seeking career growth, affordability, and a great quality of life. Unlike Tokyo’s crowds or Osaka’s hustle, Nagoya offers a relaxed vibe with thriving job opportunities, especially in automotive, industry and English teaching. With lower rent, less congestion, amazing local food (hello, miso katsu!) and a growing international community, it’s no wonder more foreigners are choosing Nagoya. Ready to make the move? Find your next job on GaijinPot Jobs!

Do you live in Aichi or Nagoya? What’s it like? Let us know in the comments.

Topics: / /
Japan101: Jobs and Employment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Work
Work

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

JET? Dispatch? Eikaiwa? University? Knowing which organizations in the English teaching industry in Japan offer the best pay and benefits can help you make the right decision.

By 13 min read

Work
Work

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

Work in hospitality, customer service, IT, security and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

By 1 min read

Work
Work

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

Want to work in Japan? Read on to learn more about the most common jobs in Japan for foreigners and how to apply for a work visa.

By 17 min read