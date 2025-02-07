What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

Discover how the average salary in Nagoya compares with Tokyo. Ready to move? Find your career on GaijinPot Jobs.

Nagoya, the heart of Aichi Prefecture, is an economic center in Japan that is well-known for its contributions to the automotive and aerospace industries. As the home of global giants like Toyota Motor Corporation and major expos, Nagoya residents boast the city as a leader in innovation and industrial output. With over 40 years as the top region for manufacturing shipment value, Nagoya plays a key role in Japan’s economy. That said, let’s look at the average salary in Nagoya.

The Average Annual Income in Aichi Prefecture

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the average annual income in Aichi Prefecture is ¥5,040,000. This makes Aichi Prefecture the third-highest-earning region in Japan, following Tokyo and Kanagawa. The median annual salary is slightly lower at ¥4.41 million.

Workers in Aichi earn an average of ¥315,000, which is above the national average. The national average monthly income is ¥318,300 before taxes. Manufacturing professionals aged 50-54 tend to earn significantly more, with annual salaries reaching up to ¥7,819,000.

The Average Annual Income in Nagoya

Nagoya City’s average annual income is ¥4,254,249, making it one of the highest-earning cities in Aichi Prefecture. On a monthly basis, this equates to approximately ¥354,520, slightly slower than Tokyo’s monthly average of around ¥380,000.

Salaries by Age in Aichi Prefecture

In Their 20s

Gender Age Group Average Annual Income (¥) Men 20-24 3,470,000 25-29 4,299,000 Women 20-24 2,974,000 25-29 3,618,000

In Their 30s

Gender Age Group Average Annual Income (¥) Men 30-34 5,046,000 35-39 5,620,000 Women 30-34 3,817,000 35-39 3,923,000

In Their 40s

Gender Age Group Average Annual Income (¥) Men 40-44 6,326,000 45-49 7,015,000 Women 40-44 4,093,000 45-49 4,140,000

In Their 50s

Gender Age Group Average Annual Income (¥) Men 50-54 7,759,000 55-59 6,990,000 Women 50-54 4,010,000 55-59 3,873,000

Companies With Highest Salaries in Nagoya

Nagoya is home to some of Japan’s most prominent companies, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Some of the major companies headquartered in Aichi Prefecture include:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Industry: Transportation equipment manufacturing

Transportation equipment manufacturing Overview: As a core company of the Toyota Group, Toyota Motor Corporation plays a critical role in Nagoya’s economy. It ranked second in the world for vehicle sales in 2016.

Denso Corporation

Industry: Auto parts manufacturing

Auto parts manufacturing Overview: Headquartered in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, Denso is the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive components.

Ichibanya Co., Ltd.

Industry: Retail

Retail Overview: Famous for operating Curry House CoCo Ichibanya, this company is headquartered in Ichinomiya City, Aichi.

Ami Yaki Tei Co., Ltd.

Industry: Retail

Retail Overview: Known for its yakiniku and yakitori restaurants, the company is based in Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture.

Income Rankings by City in Aichi Prefecture

Ranking City/Town/Village Average Income (¥) 1 Nagakute City 4,652,172 2 Nisshin City 4,413,321 3 Miyoshi City 4,306,150 4 Nagoya City 4,254,249 5 Kariya City 4,086,191 6 Obu City 4,034,954 7 Tobishima Village 3,937,718 8 Anjo City 3,929,217 9 Toyota City 3,922,572 10 Chiryu City 3,851,957 11 Okazaki City 3,803,614 12 Owariasahi City 3,797,508 13 Togo Town 3,791,254 14 Tokai City 3,759,235 15 Oguchi Town 3,742,516 16 Toyoake City 3,661,660 17 Koda Town 3,652,582 18 Higashiura Town 3,651,425 19 Kasugai City 3,643,777 20 Kiyosu City 3,641,838 21 Hekinan City 3,632,852 22 Agui Town 3,620,210 23 Handa City 3,614,966 24 Kitanagoya City 3,579,515 25 Toyohashi City 3,576,830 26 Takahama City 3,555,468 27 Nishio City 3,557,480 28 Konan City 3,538,372 29 Toyoyama Town 3,538,219 30 Fuso Town 3,521,316 31 Ichinomiya City 3,502,198 32 Komaki City 3,488,153 33 Yatomi City 3,478,291 34 Inazawa City 3,462,026 35 Chita City 3,451,481 36 Iwakura City 3,442,856 37 Seto City 3,436,329 38 Kanie Town 3,428,495 39 Ama City 3,425,150 40 Inuyama City 3,415,247 41 Taketoyo Town 3,365,757 42 Toyokawa City 3,357,878 43 Gamagori City 3,354,415 44 Daiji Town 3,351,769 45 Tokoname City 3,347,080 46 Tahara City 3,289,327 47 Tsushima City 3,277,856 48 Aisai City 3,236,203 49 Mihama Town 3,218,800 50 Minamichita Town 3,084,754 51 Toyone Village 3,017,754 52 Shinshiro City 2,995,970 53 Shitara Town 2,871,826 54 Toei Town 2,732,487

Why Is Nagoya Such a Great Place to Work?

Nagoya is Japan’s best-kept secret for expats seeking career growth, affordability, and a great quality of life. Unlike Tokyo’s crowds or Osaka’s hustle, Nagoya offers a relaxed vibe with thriving job opportunities, especially in automotive, industry and English teaching. With lower rent, less congestion, amazing local food (hello, miso katsu!) and a growing international community, it’s no wonder more foreigners are choosing Nagoya. Ready to make the move? Find your next job on GaijinPot Jobs!

