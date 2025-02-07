What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

Nagoya, the heart of Aichi Prefecture, is an economic center in Japan that is well-known for its contributions to the automotive and aerospace industries. As the home of global giants like Toyota Motor Corporation and major expos, Nagoya residents boast the city as a leader in innovation and industrial output. With over 40 years as the top region for manufacturing shipment value, Nagoya plays a key role in Japan’s economy. That said, let’s look at the average salary in Nagoya.
Check out the average salaries in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as the average in Japan.
The Average Annual Income in Aichi Prefecture
According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the average annual income in Aichi Prefecture is ¥5,040,000. This makes Aichi Prefecture the third-highest-earning region in Japan, following Tokyo and Kanagawa. The median annual salary is slightly lower at ¥4.41 million.
Workers in Aichi earn an average of ¥315,000, which is above the national average. The national average monthly income is ¥318,300 before taxes. Manufacturing professionals aged 50-54 tend to earn significantly more, with annual salaries reaching up to ¥7,819,000.
The Average Annual Income in Nagoya
Nagoya City’s average annual income is ¥4,254,249, making it one of the highest-earning cities in Aichi Prefecture. On a monthly basis, this equates to approximately ¥354,520, slightly slower than Tokyo’s monthly average of around ¥380,000.
Salaries by Age in Aichi Prefecture
In Their 20s
|Gender
|Age Group
|Average Annual Income (¥)
|Men
|20-24
|3,470,000
|25-29
|4,299,000
|Women
|20-24
|2,974,000
|25-29
|3,618,000
In Their 30s
|Gender
|Age Group
|Average Annual Income (¥)
|Men
|30-34
|5,046,000
|35-39
|5,620,000
|Women
|30-34
|3,817,000
|35-39
|3,923,000
In Their 40s
|Gender
|Age Group
|Average Annual Income (¥)
|Men
|40-44
|6,326,000
|45-49
|7,015,000
|Women
|40-44
|4,093,000
|45-49
|4,140,000
In Their 50s
|Gender
|Age Group
|Average Annual Income (¥)
|Men
|50-54
|7,759,000
|55-59
|6,990,000
|Women
|50-54
|4,010,000
|55-59
|3,873,000
Companies With Highest Salaries in Nagoya
Nagoya is home to some of Japan’s most prominent companies, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Some of the major companies headquartered in Aichi Prefecture include:
Toyota Motor Corporation
- Industry: Transportation equipment manufacturing
- Overview: As a core company of the Toyota Group, Toyota Motor Corporation plays a critical role in Nagoya’s economy. It ranked second in the world for vehicle sales in 2016.
Denso Corporation
- Industry: Auto parts manufacturing
- Overview: Headquartered in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, Denso is the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive components.
Ichibanya Co., Ltd.
- Industry: Retail
- Overview: Famous for operating Curry House CoCo Ichibanya, this company is headquartered in Ichinomiya City, Aichi.
Ami Yaki Tei Co., Ltd.
- Industry: Retail
- Overview: Known for its yakiniku and yakitori restaurants, the company is based in Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture.
Income Rankings by City in Aichi Prefecture
Although Nagano is the most well-known city, it does not offer the highest salaries in Aichi.
|Ranking
|City/Town/Village
|Average Income (¥)
|1
|Nagakute City
|4,652,172
|2
|Nisshin City
|4,413,321
|3
|Miyoshi City
|4,306,150
|4
|Nagoya City
|4,254,249
|5
|Kariya City
|4,086,191
|6
|Obu City
|4,034,954
|7
|Tobishima Village
|3,937,718
|8
|Anjo City
|3,929,217
|9
|Toyota City
|3,922,572
|10
|Chiryu City
|3,851,957
|11
|Okazaki City
|3,803,614
|12
|Owariasahi City
|3,797,508
|13
|Togo Town
|3,791,254
|14
|Tokai City
|3,759,235
|15
|Oguchi Town
|3,742,516
|16
|Toyoake City
|3,661,660
|17
|Koda Town
|3,652,582
|18
|Higashiura Town
|3,651,425
|19
|Kasugai City
|3,643,777
|20
|Kiyosu City
|3,641,838
|21
|Hekinan City
|3,632,852
|22
|Agui Town
|3,620,210
|23
|Handa City
|3,614,966
|24
|Kitanagoya City
|3,579,515
|25
|Toyohashi City
|3,576,830
|26
|Takahama City
|3,555,468
|27
|Nishio City
|3,557,480
|28
|Konan City
|3,538,372
|29
|Toyoyama Town
|3,538,219
|30
|Fuso Town
|3,521,316
|31
|Ichinomiya City
|3,502,198
|32
|Komaki City
|3,488,153
|33
|Yatomi City
|3,478,291
|34
|Inazawa City
|3,462,026
|35
|Chita City
|3,451,481
|36
|Iwakura City
|3,442,856
|37
|Seto City
|3,436,329
|38
|Kanie Town
|3,428,495
|39
|Ama City
|3,425,150
|40
|Inuyama City
|3,415,247
|41
|Taketoyo Town
|3,365,757
|42
|Toyokawa City
|3,357,878
|43
|Gamagori City
|3,354,415
|44
|Daiji Town
|3,351,769
|45
|Tokoname City
|3,347,080
|46
|Tahara City
|3,289,327
|47
|Tsushima City
|3,277,856
|48
|Aisai City
|3,236,203
|49
|Mihama Town
|3,218,800
|50
|Minamichita Town
|3,084,754
|51
|Toyone Village
|3,017,754
|52
|Shinshiro City
|2,995,970
|53
|Shitara Town
|2,871,826
|54
|Toei Town
|2,732,487
Why Is Nagoya Such a Great Place to Work?
Nagoya is Japan’s best-kept secret for expats seeking career growth, affordability, and a great quality of life. Unlike Tokyo’s crowds or Osaka’s hustle, Nagoya offers a relaxed vibe with thriving job opportunities, especially in automotive, industry and English teaching. With lower rent, less congestion, amazing local food (hello, miso katsu!) and a growing international community, it’s no wonder more foreigners are choosing Nagoya. Ready to make the move? Find your next job on GaijinPot Jobs!
Do you live in Aichi or Nagoya? What’s it like? Let us know in the comments.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service