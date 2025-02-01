What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

Osaka often comes second to Tokyo in reputation but stands out as a thriving economic hub. Known for its vibrant culture, delicious food and unique charm, Osaka also offers competitive salaries compared to the average salary in Japan. What’s the average salary in Osaka? Let’s check out the numbers based on statistics and surveys from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Average Annual Income in Osaka
The average annual income in Osaka Prefecture is ¥5.23 million, with a median salary of ¥4.8 million. This equates to approximately ¥440,000 monthly. These figures place Osaka well above the national average, which is around ¥4 million annually or ¥304,000 per month. However, keep in mind that an average salary compares all jobs and includes bonuses. Hence, an English teacher probably doesn’t earn as much as a salaryman.
How Does Osaka Compare to Tokyo?
Osaka ranks third among Japan’s 47 prefectures for average salaries, following Tokyo and Yokohama. The average annual salary in Tokyo is about ¥6.12 million, with a median salary of ¥5.72 million or a monthly average of ¥510,000. In comparison, Osaka’s average annual salary is about ¥5.55 million, resulting in a difference of ¥570,000 annually between the two cities
Why Are Salaries in Osaka High?
The short answer is that it’s the third-biggest city in Japan (after Yokohama). Osaka attracts businesses, industries and talent, leading to competitive salaries.
Lower Living Costs Compared to Tokyo
While Osaka’s living expenses, such as rent and parking, are slightly higher than those in rural regions, they are significantly lower than in Tokyo. For example, the average rent for a 1K apartment in Osaka is about ¥60,000, compared to ¥80,000 in Tokyo. This affordability makes it easier for residents to manage their income.
High Population Density
Osaka’s population of approximately 9 million people creates a dense urban environment, which drives economic activity. This population density attracts retail and service businesses, making Osaka a hotspot for job opportunities and competitive salaries.
Corporate and Industrial Presence
As a major commercial center, Osaka hosts many corporate headquarters and industrial facilities. With large companies and bustling industries, the demand for skilled professionals is high, leading to higher wages to attract top talent.
Salaries by Age and Gender
In Their 20s
|Category
|Amount (¥)
|Average annual income
|3,490,000
|20–24 years old
|3,100,000
|25–29 years old
|3,890,000
|Male
|3,670,000
|Female
|3,280,000
In Their 30s
|Category
|Amount (¥)
|Average annual income
|4,830,000
|30–34 years old
|4,570,000
|35–39 years old
|5,090,000
|Male
|5,170,000
|Female
|4,100,000
In Their 40s
|Category
|Amount (¥)
|Average annual income
|5,840,000
|40–44 years old
|5,620,000
|45–49 years old
|6,070,000
|Male
|6,450,000
|Female
|4,380,000
In Their 50s
|Category
|Amount (¥)
|Average annual income
|6,380,000
|50–54 years old
|6,200,000
|55–59 years old
|6,450,000
|Male
|7,060,000
|Female
|4,520,000
Average Income in Osaka By City
The below is from a 2020 survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
|Rank
|Municipality
|Average Annual Income (¥)
|1
|Minoh City
|4,101,000
|2
|Toyonaka City
|4,032,000
|3
|Suita City
|3,979,000
|4
|Ikeda City
|3,666,000
|5
|Ibaraki City
|3,563,000
|6
|Sayama City, Osaka
|3,523,000
|7
|Takatsuki City
|3,392,000
|8
|Shimamoto Town
|3,388,000
|9
|Takaishi City
|3,385,000
|10
|Katano City
|3,365,000
|11
|Hirakata City
|3,337,000
|12
|Sakai City
|3,321,000
|13
|Tondabayashi City
|3,305,000
|14
|Osaka City
|3,294,000
|15
|Izumi City
|3,278,000
|16
|Fujiidera City
|3,249,000
|17
|Yao City
|3,225,000
|18
|Shijonawate City
|3,200,000
|19
|Kumatori Town
|3,176,000
|20
|Izumiotsu City
|3,159,000
|21
|Kawachinagano City
|3,127,000
|22
|Taishi Town
|3,114,000
|23
|Settsu City
|3,106,000
|24
|Higashiosaka City
|3,090,000
|25
|Kashiwara City
|3,079,000
|26
|Kaizuka City
|3,073,000
|27
|Tajiri Town
|3,060,000
|28
|Neyagawa City
|3,050,000
|29
|Moriguchi City
|3,050,000
|30
|Izumisano City
|3,047,000
|31
|Habikino City
|3,045,000
|32
|Toyono Town
|3,044,000
|33
|Kishiwada City
|3,039,000
|34
|Henan Town
|3,034,000
|35
|Matsubara City
|2,990,000
|36
|Daito City
|2,989,000
|37
|Hannan City
|2,987,000
|38
|Tadaoka Town
|2,944,000
|39
|Misaki Town
|2,903,000
|40
|Kadoma City
|2,875,000
|41
|Sennan City
|2,793,000
|42
|Chihayaakasaka Village
|2,661,000
|43
|Nose Town
|2,607,000
Part-Time Jobs in Osaka
Osaka’s minimum wage is typically lower than Tokyo’s, but it is still higher than that of other regions in Japan. The average hourly wage in Osaka is:
|Category
|Hourly Wage (¥)
|All jobs
|964
|Food & Beverage
|980
|Sales & Office
|1,300
|IT & Digital
|900
|Delivery & Logistics
|900
Osaka is a fantastic place for expats to live and work, offering competitive salaries, lower living costs compared to Tokyo and many job opportunities. If you’re seeking a career, Osaka provides a balanced lifestyle that appeals to locals and foreigners alike. Interested in making Osaka your next home? Explore job listings on GaijinPot Jobs and find your next home on GaijinPot Apartments!
How do you feel about the average salary in Osaka? Is living in Osaka better than Tokyo? Let us know in the comments below.
