What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

How does the average salary in Osaka compare to Tokyo? Here is a quick look at salaries for cities in Japan's third largest city.

Osaka often comes second to Tokyo in reputation but stands out as a thriving economic hub. Known for its vibrant culture, delicious food and unique charm, Osaka also offers competitive salaries compared to the average salary in Japan. What’s the average salary in Osaka? Let’s check out the numbers based on statistics and surveys from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Average Annual Income in Osaka

The average annual income in Osaka Prefecture is ¥5.23 million, with a median salary of ¥4.8 million. This equates to approximately ¥440,000 monthly. These figures place Osaka well above the national average, which is around ¥4 million annually or ¥304,000 per month. However, keep in mind that an average salary compares all jobs and includes bonuses. Hence, an English teacher probably doesn’t earn as much as a salaryman.

How Does Osaka Compare to Tokyo?

Osaka ranks third among Japan’s 47 prefectures for average salaries, following Tokyo and Yokohama. The average annual salary in Tokyo is about ¥6.12 million, with a median salary of ¥5.72 million or a monthly average of ¥510,000. In comparison, Osaka’s average annual salary is about ¥5.55 million, resulting in a difference of ¥570,000 annually between the two cities

Why Are Salaries in Osaka High?

The short answer is that it’s the third-biggest city in Japan (after Yokohama). Osaka attracts businesses, industries and talent, leading to competitive salaries.

Lower Living Costs Compared to Tokyo

While Osaka’s living expenses, such as rent and parking, are slightly higher than those in rural regions, they are significantly lower than in Tokyo. For example, the average rent for a 1K apartment in Osaka is about ¥60,000, compared to ¥80,000 in Tokyo. This affordability makes it easier for residents to manage their income.

High Population Density

Osaka’s population of approximately 9 million people creates a dense urban environment, which drives economic activity. This population density attracts retail and service businesses, making Osaka a hotspot for job opportunities and competitive salaries.

Corporate and Industrial Presence

As a major commercial center, Osaka hosts many corporate headquarters and industrial facilities. With large companies and bustling industries, the demand for skilled professionals is high, leading to higher wages to attract top talent.

Salaries by Age and Gender

In Their 20s

Category Amount (¥) Average annual income 3,490,000 20–24 years old 3,100,000 25–29 years old 3,890,000 Male 3,670,000 Female 3,280,000

In Their 30s

Category Amount (¥) Average annual income 4,830,000 30–34 years old 4,570,000 35–39 years old 5,090,000 Male 5,170,000 Female 4,100,000

In Their 40s

Category Amount (¥) Average annual income 5,840,000 40–44 years old 5,620,000 45–49 years old 6,070,000 Male 6,450,000 Female 4,380,000

In Their 50s

Category Amount (¥) Average annual income 6,380,000 50–54 years old 6,200,000 55–59 years old 6,450,000 Male 7,060,000 Female 4,520,000

Average Income in Osaka By City

The below is from a 2020 survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Rank Municipality Average Annual Income (¥) 1 Minoh City 4,101,000 2 Toyonaka City 4,032,000 3 Suita City 3,979,000 4 Ikeda City 3,666,000 5 Ibaraki City 3,563,000 6 Sayama City, Osaka 3,523,000 7 Takatsuki City 3,392,000 8 Shimamoto Town 3,388,000 9 Takaishi City 3,385,000 10 Katano City 3,365,000 11 Hirakata City 3,337,000 12 Sakai City 3,321,000 13 Tondabayashi City 3,305,000 14 Osaka City 3,294,000 15 Izumi City 3,278,000 16 Fujiidera City 3,249,000 17 Yao City 3,225,000 18 Shijonawate City 3,200,000 19 Kumatori Town 3,176,000 20 Izumiotsu City 3,159,000 21 Kawachinagano City 3,127,000 22 Taishi Town 3,114,000 23 Settsu City 3,106,000 24 Higashiosaka City 3,090,000 25 Kashiwara City 3,079,000 26 Kaizuka City 3,073,000 27 Tajiri Town 3,060,000 28 Neyagawa City 3,050,000 29 Moriguchi City 3,050,000 30 Izumisano City 3,047,000 31 Habikino City 3,045,000 32 Toyono Town 3,044,000 33 Kishiwada City 3,039,000 34 Henan Town 3,034,000 35 Matsubara City 2,990,000 36 Daito City 2,989,000 37 Hannan City 2,987,000 38 Tadaoka Town 2,944,000 39 Misaki Town 2,903,000 40 Kadoma City 2,875,000 41 Sennan City 2,793,000 42 Chihayaakasaka Village 2,661,000 43 Nose Town 2,607,000

Part-Time Jobs in Osaka

Osaka’s minimum wage is typically lower than Tokyo’s, but it is still higher than that of other regions in Japan. The average hourly wage in Osaka is:

Category Hourly Wage (¥) All jobs 964 Food & Beverage 980 Sales & Office 1,300 IT & Digital 900 Delivery & Logistics 900

Osaka is a fantastic place for expats to live and work, offering competitive salaries, lower living costs compared to Tokyo and many job opportunities. If you're seeking a career, Osaka provides a balanced lifestyle that appeals to locals and foreigners alike.

How do you feel about the average salary in Osaka? Is living in Osaka better than Tokyo? Let us know in the comments below.