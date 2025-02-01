Photo:
What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

How does the average salary in Osaka compare to Tokyo? Here is a quick look at salaries for cities in Japan's third largest city.

Osaka often comes second to Tokyo in reputation but stands out as a thriving economic hub. Known for its vibrant culture, delicious food and unique charm, Osaka also offers competitive salaries compared to the average salary in Japan. What’s the average salary in Osaka? Let’s check out the numbers based on statistics and surveys from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Average Annual Income in Osaka

The average annual income in Osaka Prefecture is ¥5.23 million, with a median salary of ¥4.8 million. This equates to approximately ¥440,000 monthly. These figures place Osaka well above the national average, which is around ¥4 million annually or ¥304,000 per month. However, keep in mind that an average salary compares all jobs and includes bonuses. Hence, an English teacher probably doesn’t earn as much as a salaryman.

How Does Osaka Compare to Tokyo?

Osaka ranks third among Japan’s 47 prefectures for average salaries, following Tokyo and Yokohama. The average annual salary in Tokyo is about ¥6.12 million, with a median salary of ¥5.72 million or a monthly average of ¥510,000. In comparison, Osaka’s average annual salary is about ¥5.55 million, resulting in a difference of ¥570,000 annually between the two cities

Why Are Salaries in Osaka High?

The short answer is that it’s the third-biggest city in Japan (after Yokohama). Osaka attracts businesses, industries and talent, leading to competitive salaries.

Lower Living Costs Compared to Tokyo

While Osaka’s living expenses, such as rent and parking, are slightly higher than those in rural regions, they are significantly lower than in Tokyo. For example, the average rent for a 1K apartment in Osaka is about ¥60,000, compared to ¥80,000 in Tokyo. This affordability makes it easier for residents to manage their income.

High Population Density

Osaka’s population of approximately 9 million people creates a dense urban environment, which drives economic activity. This population density attracts retail and service businesses, making Osaka a hotspot for job opportunities and competitive salaries.

Corporate and Industrial Presence

As a major commercial center, Osaka hosts many corporate headquarters and industrial facilities. With large companies and bustling industries, the demand for skilled professionals is high, leading to higher wages to attract top talent.

Salaries by Age and Gender

In Their 20s

Category Amount (¥)
Average annual income 3,490,000
20–24 years old 3,100,000
25–29 years old 3,890,000
Male 3,670,000
Female 3,280,000

In Their 30s

Category Amount (¥)
Average annual income 4,830,000
30–34 years old 4,570,000
35–39 years old 5,090,000
Male 5,170,000
Female 4,100,000

In Their 40s

Category Amount (¥)
Average annual income 5,840,000
40–44 years old 5,620,000
45–49 years old 6,070,000
Male 6,450,000
Female 4,380,000

In Their 50s

Category Amount (¥)
Average annual income 6,380,000
50–54 years old 6,200,000
55–59 years old 6,450,000
Male 7,060,000
Female 4,520,000

Average Income in Osaka By City

The below is from a 2020 survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Rank Municipality Average Annual Income (¥)
1Minoh City4,101,000
2Toyonaka City4,032,000
3Suita City3,979,000
4Ikeda City3,666,000
5Ibaraki City3,563,000
6Sayama City, Osaka3,523,000
7Takatsuki City3,392,000
8Shimamoto Town3,388,000
9Takaishi City3,385,000
10Katano City3,365,000
11Hirakata City3,337,000
12Sakai City3,321,000
13Tondabayashi City3,305,000
14Osaka City3,294,000
15Izumi City3,278,000
16Fujiidera City3,249,000
17Yao City3,225,000
18Shijonawate City3,200,000
19Kumatori Town3,176,000
20Izumiotsu City3,159,000
21Kawachinagano City3,127,000
22Taishi Town3,114,000
23Settsu City3,106,000
24Higashiosaka City3,090,000
25Kashiwara City3,079,000
26Kaizuka City3,073,000
27Tajiri Town3,060,000
28Neyagawa City3,050,000
29Moriguchi City3,050,000
30Izumisano City3,047,000
31Habikino City3,045,000
32Toyono Town3,044,000
33Kishiwada City3,039,000
34Henan Town3,034,000
35Matsubara City2,990,000
36Daito City2,989,000
37Hannan City2,987,000
38Tadaoka Town2,944,000
39Misaki Town2,903,000
40Kadoma City2,875,000
41Sennan City2,793,000
42Chihayaakasaka Village2,661,000
43Nose Town2,607,000

Part-Time Jobs in Osaka

Osaka’s minimum wage is typically lower than Tokyo’s, but it is still higher than that of other regions in Japan. The average hourly wage in Osaka is:

Category Hourly Wage (¥)
All jobs 964
Food & Beverage 980
Sales & Office 1,300
IT & Digital 900
Delivery & Logistics 900

Osaka is a fantastic place for expats to live and work, offering competitive salaries, lower living costs compared to Tokyo and many job opportunities. If you're seeking a career, Osaka provides a balanced lifestyle that appeals to locals and foreigners alike.

How do you feel about the average salary in Osaka? Is living in Osaka better than Tokyo? Let us know in the comments below.

