What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

We have published the overall average salary in Japan, but Tokyo is in a league of its own. Known for its bustling city life, cutting-edge technology and sky-high living costs, Tokyo also has some of the highest salaries in Japan. But what makes the average income here so special, and how do factors like age and gender play into the equation? Based on statistics and surveys from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, let’s break down the average salary in Tokyo.
Average Annual Income in Tokyo
Tokyo’s average annual income is ¥6.12 million, with a median salary of ¥5.72 million. Monthly, this translates to around ¥380,000. These figures are sourced from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. However, higher salaries and yearly bonuses can skew the average.
Why Do People in Tokyo Earn More?
There are four practical reasons:
1. High Cost of Living
Living in Tokyo comes with a price. Rent, parking, and housing costs are significantly higher than in other parts of Japan. Simply maintaining a lifestyle in Tokyo requires far more money than in rural areas.
2. More High-Income Jobs
Tokyo offers a concentration of high-income jobs, particularly in sectors like finance, technology, and manufacturing. However, despite higher salaries, the elevated cost of living often means residents have less disposable income.
3. Population Density
Home to approximately 14 million people, Tokyo accounts for more than 10% of Japan’s population. This dense population fuels retail, service, and corporate sectors, creating a unique economic ecosystem that drives salaries higher.
4. Job Opportunities
With a multitude of companies headquartered in Tokyo, job opportunities abound. Competition for talent is fierce, and this pushes employers to offer competitive salaries to attract the best candidates.
Salaries by Age and Gender
For many foreigners, these salaries will feel a lot higher than what you might expect. However, the truth is that the median salary is likely lower for many professions. English teachers, for example, often find themselves at a pay ceiling of around ¥300,000 yen per month unless they are teaching at universities or in specialized roles.
Additionally, the average salary includes high-paying professions in manufacturing, mining and construction, which typically earn much more than English teachers or convenience store clerks
In Their 20s
|Category
|Income
|Average Annual Income
|¥3,790,000
|20–24 Years Old
|¥3,260,000
|25–29 Years Old
|¥4,310,000
|Male
|¥3,990,000
|Female
|¥3,560,000
In Their 30s
|Category
|Income
|Average Annual Income
|¥5,540,000
|30–34 Years Old
|¥5,080,000
|35–39 Years Old
|¥6,010,000
|Male
|¥5,970,000
|Female
|¥4,680,000
In Their 40s
|Category
|Income
|Average Annual Income
|¥7,170,000
|40–44 Years Old
|¥6,670,000
|45–49 Years Old
|¥7,680,000
|Male
|¥7,820,000
|Female
|¥5,480,000
In Their 50s
|Category
|Income
|Average Annual Income
|¥8,010,000
|50–54 Years Old
|¥8,180,000
|55–59 Years Old
|¥7,850,000
|Male
|¥8,700,000
|Female
|¥5,620,000
Average Income in Tokyo By City
Below is the ranking of all 62 cities, towns and villages in Tokyo based on average annual income:
|Rank
|City
|Average Annual Income
|1
|Minato Ward
|¥11,631,000
|2
|Chiyoda Ward
|¥10,013,000
|3
|Shibuya Ward
|¥8,855,000
|4
|Chuo Ward
|¥6,844,000
|5
|Meguro Ward
|¥6,363,000
|6
|Bunkyo Ward
|¥6,212,000
|7
|Setagaya Ward
|¥5,654,000
|8
|Shinjuku Ward
|¥5,556,000
|9
|Musashino City
|¥5,405,000
|10
|Shinagawa
|¥5,053,000
|11
|Suginami Ward
|¥4,696,000
|12
|Toshima Ward
|¥4,600,000
|13
|Kunitachi City
|¥4,532,000
|14
|Mitaka City
|¥4,509,000
|15
|Koto Ward
|¥4,480,000
|16
|Taito Ward
|¥4,418,000
|17
|Kokubunji City
|¥4,409,000
|18
|Ota Ward
|¥4,328,000
|19
|Koganei City
|¥4,277,000
|20
|Nakano Ward
|¥4,217,000
|21
|Chofu City
|¥4,215,000
|22
|Nerima Ward
|¥4,190,000
|23
|Inagi City
|¥4,054,000
|24
|Ogasawara Village
|¥4,037,000
|25
|Sumida Ward
|¥3,936,000
|26
|Kodaira City
|¥3,935,000
|27
|Komae City
|¥3,919,000
|28
|Fuchu City
|¥3,895,000
|29
|Machida City
|¥3,886,000
|30
|Aogashima Village
|¥3,858,000
|31
|Nishitokyo City
|¥3,857,000
|32
|Arakawa Ward
|¥3,791,000
|33
|Tachikawa City
|¥3,782,000
|34
|Kita Ward
|¥3,777,000
|35
|Tama City
|¥3,714,000
|36
|Hino City
|¥3,714,000
|37
|Edogawa Ward
|¥3,710,000
|38
|Itabashi Ward
|¥3,686,000
|39
|Higashikurume City
|¥3,610,000
|40
|Hachioji City
|¥3,560,000
|41
|Katsushika Ward
|¥3,534,000
|42
|Higashiyamato City
|¥3,503,000
|43
|Higashimurayama City
|¥3,502,000
|44
|Kiyose City
|¥3,490,000
|45
|Adachi Ward
|¥3,472,000
|46
|Akishima City
|¥3,386,000
|47
|Miyake Village
|¥3,367,000
|48
|Toshima Village
|¥3,346,000
|49
|Hamura City
|¥3,342,000
|50
|Akiruno City
|¥3,196,000
|51
|Ome City
|¥3,172,000
|52
|Musashimurayama City
|¥3,161,000
|53
|Mizuho Town
|¥3,126,000
|54
|Mikurajima Village
|¥3,111,100
|55
|Fussa City
|¥3,095,000
|56
|Kozushima Village
|¥3,081,000
|57
|Oshima Town
|¥3,034,000
|58
|Niijima Village
|¥2,997,000
|59
|Sunrise Town
|¥2,934,000
|60
|Hachijo Town
|¥2,925,000
|61
|Okutama Town
|¥2,837,000
|62
|Hinode Village
|¥2,647,000
Part-Time Jobs in Tokyo
For those working part-time, Tokyo still offers competitive wages compared to other cities in Japan. It has the highest minimum wage in Japan. The average hourly wage is:
- All jobs: ¥1,062
- Food & Beverage: ¥1,085
- Sales & Office: ¥1,061
- IT & Digital: ¥1,000
- Delivery & Logistics: ¥1,161
Whether you’re a recent graduate, a mid-career professional or even working part-time, the opportunities in Tokyo are abundant. However, these higher salaries come with a cost—literally—as living expenses in the capital often balance out the financial gains.
For many foreigners, understanding these nuances can help set realistic expectations about life and work in Tokyo. Ready to find your next opportunity in Tokyo? Explore job listings on GaijinPot Jobs to kickstart your career in Japan today!
