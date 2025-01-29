Photo:
What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

The average salary in Tokyo is ¥6.12 million. Does that ring true for you? Where do you fit in Japan's thriving capital?

We have published the overall average salary in Japan, but Tokyo is in a league of its own. Known for its bustling city life, cutting-edge technology and sky-high living costs, Tokyo also has some of the highest salaries in Japan. But what makes the average income here so special, and how do factors like age and gender play into the equation? Based on statistics and surveys from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, let’s break down the average salary in Tokyo.

Average Annual Income in Tokyo

Tokyo’s average annual income is ¥6.12 million, with a median salary of ¥5.72 million. Monthly, this translates to around ¥380,000. These figures are sourced from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. However, higher salaries and yearly bonuses can skew the average.

Why Do People in Tokyo Earn More?

There are four practical reasons:

1. High Cost of Living

Living in Tokyo comes with a price. Rent, parking, and housing costs are significantly higher than in other parts of Japan. Simply maintaining a lifestyle in Tokyo requires far more money than in rural areas.

2. More High-Income Jobs

Tokyo offers a concentration of high-income jobs, particularly in sectors like finance, technology, and manufacturing. However, despite higher salaries, the elevated cost of living often means residents have less disposable income.

3. Population Density

Home to approximately 14 million people, Tokyo accounts for more than 10% of Japan’s population. This dense population fuels retail, service, and corporate sectors, creating a unique economic ecosystem that drives salaries higher.

4. Job Opportunities

With a multitude of companies headquartered in Tokyo, job opportunities abound. Competition for talent is fierce, and this pushes employers to offer competitive salaries to attract the best candidates.

Salaries by Age and Gender

For many foreigners, these salaries will feel a lot higher than what you might expect. However, the truth is that the median salary is likely lower for many professions. English teachers, for example, often find themselves at a pay ceiling of around ¥300,000 yen per month unless they are teaching at universities or in specialized roles.

Additionally, the average salary includes high-paying professions in manufacturing, mining and construction, which typically earn much more than English teachers or convenience store clerks

In Their 20s

CategoryIncome
Average Annual Income¥3,790,000
20–24 Years Old¥3,260,000
25–29 Years Old¥4,310,000
Male¥3,990,000
Female¥3,560,000

In Their 30s

CategoryIncome
Average Annual Income¥5,540,000
30–34 Years Old¥5,080,000
35–39 Years Old¥6,010,000
Male¥5,970,000
Female¥4,680,000

In Their 40s

CategoryIncome
Average Annual Income¥7,170,000
40–44 Years Old¥6,670,000
45–49 Years Old¥7,680,000
Male¥7,820,000
Female¥5,480,000

In Their 50s

CategoryIncome
Average Annual Income¥8,010,000
50–54 Years Old¥8,180,000
55–59 Years Old¥7,850,000
Male¥8,700,000
Female¥5,620,000

Average Income in Tokyo By City

Below is the ranking of all 62 cities, towns and villages in Tokyo based on average annual income:

Rank City Average Annual Income
1Minato Ward¥11,631,000
2Chiyoda Ward¥10,013,000
3Shibuya Ward¥8,855,000
4Chuo Ward¥6,844,000
5Meguro Ward¥6,363,000
6Bunkyo Ward¥6,212,000
7Setagaya Ward¥5,654,000
8Shinjuku Ward¥5,556,000
9Musashino City¥5,405,000
10Shinagawa¥5,053,000
11Suginami Ward¥4,696,000
12Toshima Ward¥4,600,000
13Kunitachi City¥4,532,000
14Mitaka City¥4,509,000
15Koto Ward¥4,480,000
16Taito Ward¥4,418,000
17Kokubunji City¥4,409,000
18Ota Ward¥4,328,000
19Koganei City¥4,277,000
20Nakano Ward¥4,217,000
21Chofu City¥4,215,000
22Nerima Ward¥4,190,000
23Inagi City¥4,054,000
24Ogasawara Village¥4,037,000
25Sumida Ward¥3,936,000
26Kodaira City¥3,935,000
27Komae City¥3,919,000
28Fuchu City¥3,895,000
29Machida City¥3,886,000
30Aogashima Village¥3,858,000
31Nishitokyo City¥3,857,000
32Arakawa Ward¥3,791,000
33Tachikawa City¥3,782,000
34Kita Ward¥3,777,000
35Tama City¥3,714,000
36Hino City¥3,714,000
37Edogawa Ward¥3,710,000
38Itabashi Ward¥3,686,000
39Higashikurume City¥3,610,000
40Hachioji City¥3,560,000
41Katsushika Ward¥3,534,000
42Higashiyamato City¥3,503,000
43Higashimurayama City¥3,502,000
44Kiyose City¥3,490,000
45Adachi Ward¥3,472,000
46Akishima City¥3,386,000
47Miyake Village¥3,367,000
48Toshima Village¥3,346,000
49Hamura City¥3,342,000
50Akiruno City¥3,196,000
51Ome City¥3,172,000
52Musashimurayama City¥3,161,000
53Mizuho Town¥3,126,000
54Mikurajima Village¥3,111,100
55Fussa City¥3,095,000
56Kozushima Village¥3,081,000
57Oshima Town¥3,034,000
58Niijima Village¥2,997,000
59Sunrise Town¥2,934,000
60Hachijo Town¥2,925,000
61Okutama Town¥2,837,000
62Hinode Village¥2,647,000

Part-Time Jobs in Tokyo

For those working part-time, Tokyo still offers competitive wages compared to other cities in Japan. It has the highest minimum wage in Japan. The average hourly wage is:

  • All jobs: ¥1,062
  • Food & Beverage: ¥1,085
  • Sales & Office: ¥1,061
  • IT & Digital: ¥1,000
  • Delivery & Logistics: ¥1,161

Whether you’re a recent graduate, a mid-career professional or even working part-time, the opportunities in Tokyo are abundant. However, these higher salaries come with a cost—literally—as living expenses in the capital often balance out the financial gains.

