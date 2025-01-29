What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

The average salary in Tokyo is ¥6.12 million. Does that ring true for you? Where do you fit in Japan's thriving capital?

We have published the overall average salary in Japan, but Tokyo is in a league of its own. Known for its bustling city life, cutting-edge technology and sky-high living costs, Tokyo also has some of the highest salaries in Japan. But what makes the average income here so special, and how do factors like age and gender play into the equation? Based on statistics and surveys from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, let’s break down the average salary in Tokyo.

Average Annual Income in Tokyo

Tokyo’s average annual income is ¥6.12 million, with a median salary of ¥5.72 million. Monthly, this translates to around ¥380,000. These figures are sourced from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. However, higher salaries and yearly bonuses can skew the average.

Why Do People in Tokyo Earn More?

There are four practical reasons:

1. High Cost of Living

Living in Tokyo comes with a price. Rent, parking, and housing costs are significantly higher than in other parts of Japan. Simply maintaining a lifestyle in Tokyo requires far more money than in rural areas.

2. More High-Income Jobs

Tokyo offers a concentration of high-income jobs, particularly in sectors like finance, technology, and manufacturing. However, despite higher salaries, the elevated cost of living often means residents have less disposable income.

3. Population Density

Home to approximately 14 million people, Tokyo accounts for more than 10% of Japan’s population. This dense population fuels retail, service, and corporate sectors, creating a unique economic ecosystem that drives salaries higher.

4. Job Opportunities

With a multitude of companies headquartered in Tokyo, job opportunities abound. Competition for talent is fierce, and this pushes employers to offer competitive salaries to attract the best candidates.

Salaries by Age and Gender

For many foreigners, these salaries will feel a lot higher than what you might expect. However, the truth is that the median salary is likely lower for many professions. English teachers, for example, often find themselves at a pay ceiling of around ¥300,000 yen per month unless they are teaching at universities or in specialized roles.

Additionally, the average salary includes high-paying professions in manufacturing, mining and construction, which typically earn much more than English teachers or convenience store clerks

In Their 20s

Category Income Average Annual Income ¥3,790,000 20–24 Years Old ¥3,260,000 25–29 Years Old ¥4,310,000 Male ¥3,990,000 Female ¥3,560,000

In Their 30s

Category Income Average Annual Income ¥5,540,000 30–34 Years Old ¥5,080,000 35–39 Years Old ¥6,010,000 Male ¥5,970,000 Female ¥4,680,000

In Their 40s

Category Income Average Annual Income ¥7,170,000 40–44 Years Old ¥6,670,000 45–49 Years Old ¥7,680,000 Male ¥7,820,000 Female ¥5,480,000

In Their 50s

Category Income Average Annual Income ¥8,010,000 50–54 Years Old ¥8,180,000 55–59 Years Old ¥7,850,000 Male ¥8,700,000 Female ¥5,620,000

Average Income in Tokyo By City

Below is the ranking of all 62 cities, towns and villages in Tokyo based on average annual income:

Rank City Average Annual Income 1 Minato Ward ¥11,631,000 2 Chiyoda Ward ¥10,013,000 3 Shibuya Ward ¥8,855,000 4 Chuo Ward ¥6,844,000 5 Meguro Ward ¥6,363,000 6 Bunkyo Ward ¥6,212,000 7 Setagaya Ward ¥5,654,000 8 Shinjuku Ward ¥5,556,000 9 Musashino City ¥5,405,000 10 Shinagawa ¥5,053,000 11 Suginami Ward ¥4,696,000 12 Toshima Ward ¥4,600,000 13 Kunitachi City ¥4,532,000 14 Mitaka City ¥4,509,000 15 Koto Ward ¥4,480,000 16 Taito Ward ¥4,418,000 17 Kokubunji City ¥4,409,000 18 Ota Ward ¥4,328,000 19 Koganei City ¥4,277,000 20 Nakano Ward ¥4,217,000 21 Chofu City ¥4,215,000 22 Nerima Ward ¥4,190,000 23 Inagi City ¥4,054,000 24 Ogasawara Village ¥4,037,000 25 Sumida Ward ¥3,936,000 26 Kodaira City ¥3,935,000 27 Komae City ¥3,919,000 28 Fuchu City ¥3,895,000 29 Machida City ¥3,886,000 30 Aogashima Village ¥3,858,000 31 Nishitokyo City ¥3,857,000 32 Arakawa Ward ¥3,791,000 33 Tachikawa City ¥3,782,000 34 Kita Ward ¥3,777,000 35 Tama City ¥3,714,000 36 Hino City ¥3,714,000 37 Edogawa Ward ¥3,710,000 38 Itabashi Ward ¥3,686,000 39 Higashikurume City ¥3,610,000 40 Hachioji City ¥3,560,000 41 Katsushika Ward ¥3,534,000 42 Higashiyamato City ¥3,503,000 43 Higashimurayama City ¥3,502,000 44 Kiyose City ¥3,490,000 45 Adachi Ward ¥3,472,000 46 Akishima City ¥3,386,000 47 Miyake Village ¥3,367,000 48 Toshima Village ¥3,346,000 49 Hamura City ¥3,342,000 50 Akiruno City ¥3,196,000 51 Ome City ¥3,172,000 52 Musashimurayama City ¥3,161,000 53 Mizuho Town ¥3,126,000 54 Mikurajima Village ¥3,111,100 55 Fussa City ¥3,095,000 56 Kozushima Village ¥3,081,000 57 Oshima Town ¥3,034,000 58 Niijima Village ¥2,997,000 59 Sunrise Town ¥2,934,000 60 Hachijo Town ¥2,925,000 61 Okutama Town ¥2,837,000 62 Hinode Village ¥2,647,000

Part-Time Jobs in Tokyo

For those working part-time, Tokyo still offers competitive wages compared to other cities in Japan. It has the highest minimum wage in Japan. The average hourly wage is:

All jobs: ¥1,062

¥1,062 Food & Beverage: ¥1,085

¥1,085 Sales & Office: ¥1,061

¥1,061 IT & Digital: ¥1,000

Delivery & Logistics: ¥1,161

Whether you’re a recent graduate, a mid-career professional or even working part-time, the opportunities in Tokyo are abundant. However, these higher salaries come with a cost—literally—as living expenses in the capital often balance out the financial gains.

For many foreigners, understanding these nuances can help set realistic expectations about life and work in Tokyo. Ready to find your next opportunity in Tokyo? Explore job listings on GaijinPot Jobs to kickstart your career in Japan today!