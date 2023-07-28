Learn

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

Here’s a quick overview of how the JLPT affects your job prospects in Japan.

If you want to measure your Japanese ability, the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) is the standard way to go about it. It is a standardized test to measure the proficiency level of non-native learners of Japanese, covering language knowledge, reading ability and listening ability. It has become the main and easiest way for employers to check if you’ll be able to keep up with the Japanese used in the office.

