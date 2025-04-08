Events

What is Your Next Chapter in Japan? Enter to Win

In Japan, April is a month of fresh starts. Spring marks the beginning of the academic year and new graduates start their first jobs. It’s the perfect time to try something new and put yourself out there. To commemorate this season of change, GaijinPot would like to ask our readers: How is 2025 going so far, and what’s the next chapter in your life in Japan?

Fill Out the Questionnaire

Let us know how we can help you in your next chapter.

We want to celebrate this season of new beginnings with our readers! Answer this survey for a chance to win a small gift so you can gear up for your journey, whether it’s furnishing an apartment, buying an accessory for work or a little self-care.

Let us know how we can help you in your next chapter in Japan. All valid, completed questionnaires have a chance to win an Amazon.co.jp gift card, ranging from ¥1,000 to ¥10,000 in value. 

Click Here to Take the Questionnaire

What Can You Win?

Will you be one of the lucky winners?

Amazon.co.jp e-gift cards will be awarded in a random drawing in these amounts and quantities:

  • ¥10,000 (1 winner)
  • ¥5,000 (4 winners)
  • ¥1,000 (20 winners)

Entry Period

Tuesday, April 8 to Friday, April 25, 2025

Announcement of Winners

Winners will be contacted by e-mail by May 13, 2025. Please be sure to provide a valid email address in the questionnaire.

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

Celebrate new beginnings this spring.

You can find a wealth of information on GaijinPot to help you navigate life in Japan. In particular, this is the month when many of us settle down in apartments for the first time, move to a new place, start a Japanese language school program, or start our first (or next) job in Japan. 

Click here to read our editors’ picks for must-read articles for your next chapter in Japan.

Topics:

