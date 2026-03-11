What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

By Aaron Baggett Mar 11, 2026 6 min read

When I visited Fukushima, snow was falling heavily at the station. The kind of thick coastal snow that blurs streetlights and muffles the sound of passing cars. After checking into my hotel, I stepped back outside with no real plan except to find somewhere warm.

What I found instead was a tiny bar glowing with neon blue slimes from the video game Dragon Quest. Inside were just three people: the owner, one regular customer and me. Within minutes, we were clinking glasses filled with bright blue “slime” cocktails and passing a controller back and forth in a round of Super Smash Bros.

It was an unexpectedly perfect welcome to Fukushima—and a reminder that “rural” Japan often feels warmer than its cities, even if you don’t speak much Japanese.

For many people outside the country, the name Fukushima still carries a single association: the nuclear disaster that followed the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Even today, travelers sometimes hesitate when the destination appears on a map.

But spending time along the Hamadori coast reveals a place that feels far more complex—and far more alive—than the headlines suggest.

Remembering What Happened Here

Takakura Isuke fukushima

The next morning, the snow had cleared and the Pacific air felt sharper along the coast.

In Futaba, I visited the Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum, where the events of March 11, 2011, are documented through photographs, personal accounts and recovered objects. The museum doesn’t sensationalize the disaster. Instead, it focuses on the experiences of people who lived through it.

There I met Takakura Isuke, a Futaba resident who now shares his experience of the disaster with visitors. When tsunami warnings spread through the town that afternoon, Takakura drove through the streets in his truck searching for neighbors. He remembers urging elderly residents and children to climb inside as he tried to gather as many people as possible before the waves arrived.

More than a decade later, the memories are still vivid.

Takakura eventually returned to Futaba after years of evacuation. One of the first things he helped rebuild was Hachiman Shrine, which had been washed away by the tsunami. Some people questioned the decision at the time—why rebuild a shrine in a town where almost no one lived?

But for Takakura, restoring the shrine meant restoring a sense that Futaba still had a future. He says he owes it to his ancestors.

Standing Where the Tsunami Reached

Ukedo Elementary School

A short drive away, Ukedo Elementary School stands today as a disaster memorial. The classrooms remain almost exactly as they were left, a quiet reminder of the day the ocean surged inland. Desks and chalkboards sit frozen in time, capturing a moment when teachers and students fled to higher ground as the tsunami approached.

Outside, the Pacific stretches endlessly toward the horizon.

Standing near the shoreline afterward, it’s difficult to grasp the scale of what happened until someone points inland and explains how far the water actually traveled. Looking toward the distant fields and neighborhoods, the distance is startling.

It’s one thing to see footage of the tsunami. It’s another to stand where it happened.

Chansey’s Luck

Yuji Watanabe, Station Director, Michi-no-Eki Namie

Further down the coast in Namie, the atmosphere shifts noticeably. At Michi-no-Eki Namie, a roadside station that opened in 2020 as a symbol of the town’s rebuilding, locals and visitors gather for meals, groceries and conversation.

Inside, I ordered the town’s most famous dish: Namie yakisoba (なみえ焼きそば).

The noodles are instantly recognizable. They’re unusually thick—almost three times wider than typical yakisoba noodles—and coated in a rich sauce with pork and cabbage. The dish became nationally famous after winning a Japanese B-1 Grand Prix competition celebrating regional comfort foods.

Outside the station, something else catches the eye: a giant pink Chansey Pokémon standing above a playground.

The character, known as Rakki (ラッキー) in Japanese, was adopted as Fukushima’s official “support Pokémon,” chosen for its association with good fortune and healing. Families bring children to play beneath the enormous statue.

It’s an unexpectedly cheerful sight in a place still defined in many people’s minds by disaster.

Fukushima’s Complicated Reputation

My radiation detector reading 0.200 μSv/h at the soil storage site in Fukushima.

Food has always been central to Fukushima’s identity. Before 2011, the region was widely known for its fruit—especially peaches, apples and strawberries—as well as seafood from the Pacific coast. Even today, Fukushima produce is carefully tested and monitored for safety.

But reputations can linger longer than facts—especially in the age of misinformation.

Some consumers in Japan and abroad still hesitate when they see the name Fukushima on a label. For farmers and local businesses, rebuilding trust has been a long and gradual process.

Yet traveling through the region today, the produce markets and roadside stations tell a different story—one where local food remains deeply woven into everyday life.

Experiments for the Future

Representative from ARK holding a grouper fish.

Alongside traditional agriculture, new ideas are emerging in places where few people expected them.

Near Namie Station, researchers are testing the cultivation of fish. Using a compact, closed-loop aquaculture system developed by the startup ARK, tanks on the station grounds cultivate seafood such as shrimp and hybrid grouper. The goal is to create small-scale aquaculture that could operate in limited spaces and support new local industries.

Another project nearby explores a different use for one of Japan’s most iconic crops.

RiceResin is a biomass plastic made from rice that would otherwise go unused—damaged grains, broken rice or government reserve stock that has aged beyond its food shelf life. By turning surplus rice into packaging materials and consumer products, developers hope to create new markets for farmers while reducing plastic waste.

Tomioka Winery

Just down the railway line in Tomioka, vineyards now grow beside the train tracks.

Tomioka Winery began planting grapes in 2016, when much of the town was still empty after the disaster. The founders deliberately chose land near Tomioka Station. In Japan, train stations are often considered the “face” of a town—the first place visitors encounter when they arrive.

Today, rows of vines stretch beside the platform, producing small batches of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot grown along the Pacific coast, where sea breezes drift through the vineyards.

It’s an unlikely but hopeful sight.

A Region Slowly Finding Its Rhythm

Traveling through Fukushima today doesn’t feel like visiting a disaster zone. It feels like visiting a place still working through its past while quietly building a future.

There are empty spaces and unfinished projects. Some towns remain sparsely populated. Recovery is uneven and ongoing. But there is also life returning. Restaurants reopening. Farmers planting new crops. Children playing beneath giant Pokémon statues. And residents like Takakura Isuke are continuing to tell their stories so that the past is not forgotten.

Japan has no shortage of famous destinations—Kyoto’s temples, Tokyo’s neon streets, Hokkaido’s ski slopes. Fukushima rarely appears on those travel lists.

But perhaps it should.

Because the Fukushima visitors encounter today is not simply a place defined by disaster. It is a place where communities are slowly rediscovering themselves. And where travelers willing to look beyond the headlines may find one of Japan’s most quietly compelling regions.

