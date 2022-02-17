What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

The Adachi Gakuen Group helps foreign students who want to study business, design, film, tourism and more at five schools in Tokyo.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 17, 2022 5 min read

Our team at GaijinPot Study has recently partnered with the Adachi Education Group, a group with 17 vocational schools under their belt. With this partnership, we can now assist foreigners who want to attend one of five vocational schools in the heart of Tokyo, with topics ranging from business to anime production.

GaijinPot Study has worked with those seeking a Japanese education in Japan for years now, but what if you already speak decent Japanese and want to build your career in Japan? Vocational training is a great way to grow your skillset and find the right company for you. With the support of Adachi’s schools, you can intern and get hired at some of Japan’s biggest companies. Let’s see what students at each of the five schools have to say!

If you find yourself interested in learning more about any of these schools, please click here to head to our higher education page and inquire!

Tokyo Designer Gakuin

At Tokyo Designer Gakuin, we interviewed Fuchsia Dexter from the game illustration department. Check out this video interview above. You can even see some of her impressive artwork.

Tokyo Cool Japan

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Brendan Vasques is currently studying game programming at Tokyo Cool Japan.

Brendan Vasques from the United States is currently studying game programming at Tokyo Cool Japan.

Did you have any programming experience before studying at Tokyo Cool Japan?

“No, I didn’t have experience at all. I was a little worried coming in, but all of the classes were very beginner-friendly, and I was surprisingly able to learn quite a bit.”

What kind of classes are you taking?

“Usually, my classes currently consist of the different game engines, like Unity and Unreal 4. I also have classes about different coding languages like C++ or C Sharp. We also have some secondary classes like math, and this semester, I have 3DCG.

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Some of the equipment you might use at Tokyo Cool Japan!

How are you enjoying your classes?

“I’m really enjoying my classes. I didn’t really enjoy it in the past, especially in high school. Now that I am interested in game design, everything I learn is interesting to me. I can apply everything I learn in class to my career.”

How hard was it to adjust to the Japanese at school?

“Currently, I’d describe my Japanese level as intermediate N3, but I was told I needed N2 before coming here, so I was worried. During the first couple of classes, I couldn’t understand what they said. However, over time I was able to connect the words, and the classes are, luckily, very hands-on. So I’ve been able to work through it and keep up with what’s going on.”

Tokyo Institute of Tourism

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Carmen Jiang from Hong Kong is currently studying international tourism service.

Carmen Jiang from Hong Kong is currently studying international tourism service at the Tokyo Institute of Tourism.

Why did you decide to study at the Tokyo Institute of Tourism?

“I worked at Hong Kong Disneyland for over 10 years, and we had so many customers from Japan. So I decided I wanted to learn the Japanese language to help them. So I first went to a Japanese language school, then came to the Tokyo Institute of Tourism. Now I’ll be graduating next year!”

What are your career goals? How has the Tokyo Institute of Tourism helped you work towards them?

“I want to stay in Japan and find a job here. Our school is really supportive and helps us find the job we want to do. They help check our resumes and practice our interviews. I really like to talk to people, so I want to work in a job where I get to speak to many people. Actually, I’ve already been hired by a hotel to work after graduation. It’s my dream job!”

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Tokyo Institute of Tourism has many unique classrooms, including an airplane cabin, a train car, and this airport gate!

What is something unique you like about the Tokyo Institute of Tourism?

“When I walk to school from the station in April, there are beautiful sakura cherry blossoms along the road. It’s just like a movie. It’s so romantic! You can really feel relaxed around here.”

Tokyo Visual Arts

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Emma Sundin is taking the video broadcasting technology course at Tokyo Visual Arts. This is the broadcasting room!

Emma Sundin is from Sweden. She is taking the video broadcasting technology course at Tokyo Visual Arts.

Why did you choose to study video broadcasting at Tokyo Visual Arts?

“I went to a vocational film school in Sweden. I started working as a production assistant and then started freelancing when I finished. I was always interested in Asia and especially Tokyo. Most of the directors I take inspiration from coming from Japan, so I thought, why not learn Japanese! After going to language school, I wanted to find a video job in Japan and Tokyo Visual Arts seemed like a perfect fit.”

What are your classes like?

“We have classes in broadcasting, editing, illustration, graphic design and scriptwriting. We did our own variety TV shows and TV dramas as a class. Students from different departments worked closely with us for acting, makeup and music. As a student, it’s up to you to reach out to different people and make connections, so it’s good preparation for the real industry. You can even collaborate with friends outside of school for your projects!”

Photo: Nathan Reinholz A student at Tokyo Visual Arts made this! What will you make?

How has Tokyo Visual Arts helped you build your career?

“Tokyo Visual Arts staff are available to help with interview practice and writing your resume in Japanese. I’m currently doing an internship making videos for a company in Omotesando. The school lets you take two days off a week to do internships! First, you need a hanko (stamp) from your teacher and someone at the company. Then, write a short report about what you did. After graduation, the company I’m interning at is planning on hiring me, and we have plans to discuss the visa process and everything else.”

Tokyo School of Business

Last but not least, we interviewed Kenny Hoesin, who is in the management program at Tokyo School of Business. Are you thinking about getting into the business world in Japan? Watch our interview above to learn more.

That does it for all of the interviews! All five of these schools from the Adachi group could be a great way to start a new career in Japan. If you want to learn more or potentially apply to attend, please head to our higher education page here and send an inquiry!

We, and the students and staff of all of these schools, look forward to speaking with you!