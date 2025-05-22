What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

Think you're being polite? You might be doing the exact opposite. Learn what not to do in Japan and how to avoid looking rude.

By Adam Douglas May 23, 2025 7 min read

Japan is famously polite. For foreign residents or visitors, this can be a cultural minefield. Try as you might, you’ll probably end up putting your foot wrong at some point and boom, you’ve made a faux pas. Even if you spend a lot of time studying the guidebooks on what’s acceptable and work on getting your Japanese up to snuff, trying hard to soften the blow of requests and using proper keigo at work, there’s still so much to know. Even when you think you might be doing it right, you may be making your co-workers and neighbors uncomfortable with your blunders.

Here are 10 things that you may think are polite but actually make you look like a jerk.

1. Bowing Too Deep

Why not both?

Bowing is a big deal in Japan. It shows respect, gratitude, apology, or just good manners—and yes, there are rules. While you might think going for the deepest bow possible shows extra respect, that’s not always the case. The standard everyday bow is about 30 degrees.

Bow too shallow and it might seem rude or dismissive. Bow too deeply and you risk making the other person uncomfortable, especially if they’re not in a position to return it. Like a lot of social cues in Japan, balance is key.

Eye contact means different things in different cultures. In many Western countries, it shows confidence and engagement. However, in Japan, too much eye contact can come across as aggressive or confrontational.

You don’t need to stare someone down—try looking at their nose or chin instead to keep things comfortable. And don’t forget the aizuchi—those little nods and sounds like “un,” “sou desu ne,” and “hai” that show you’re listening. It’s not just polite, it’s how conversations flow in Japanese.

3. Complimenting Someone in Public

You work out?

You spot someone on the street in Tokyo with great style and casually say, “Nice shoes!” Instead of smiling, they look uncomfortable and laugh nervously. Uh oh—your friendly compliment didn’t land the way you expected.

In many Western cultures, especially in the U.S., complimenting a stranger is seen as a warm gesture and maybe even a conversation starter. But in Japan, compliments—especially from strangers—are rare and can feel awkward. Humility is a core value here, and drawing attention to someone in public might put them in the uncomfortable position of having to deflect or downplay your praise.

4. Being Way Too Direct

“I’ll think about it”

In the same way that directly answering “no” to an invitation in Japan rather than an indirect “I’ll think about it” is seen as sledgehammer rude, so is making a direct request to someone. Japan is famously a high-context society, where “reading the air” and subtle, non-verbal cues play a large part in communication.

Putting someone on the spot with a direct request can upset the social harmony. Better to go with an indirect suggestion, which will give the other person the chance to opt out without embarrassment. They’re not being cagey; they’re trying to spare your feelings, after all.

5. Forgetting to Apologize First

Put a cushion before saying something negative.

In the West, we usually apologize after we’ve done something wrong. In Japan, people often apologize before saying something negative, even if they’re not the ones responsible.

Just pointing out a problem can shift the mood in a group, so starting with an apology helps soften the impact. It’s less about guilt and more about social harmony. Think of it as putting down a cushion before dropping the bad news.

6. Fighting Over the Bill

Let them treat you if they volunteer.

You’re out to dinner with a Japanese friend or colleague, and they surprise you by offering to pay the bill. You’re pleased, but don’t want to put them out. “No, no,” you insist, “let’s split the bill.”

After all, you’ve heard that Japanese people often do this in groups.

While this is often true, in this case, you’re refusing your friend’s hospitality, which could hurt their feelings. It’s better to let them pay and maybe even send them a thank-you gift later, depending on the relationship. Of course, the next time you hang out, it will now be your turn to treat, so don’t forget.

7. Showing Up Too Early

If you arrive a bit earlier, just kill time at a cafe.

Punctuality is essential in Japan. It’s often said that if you’re not 10 minutes early, you’re late. Being tardy inconveniences others and disrespects their time. So naturally, showing up extra early must be polite… right?

Not quite. In Japan, arriving too early, especially for appointments or meetings, can actually be seen as rude. It may pressure the other person to rush and accommodate you before they’re ready. If you arrive ahead of schedule, it’s best to kill time at a cafe or scroll your phone around the corner until it’s just about time.

8. Putting Trash Out Early

They’ll know it was you.

Ah, garbage collection. Is there any hotter flashpoint in Japanese–foreigner relations? Yes, it’s complicated. Even Japanese people say so. And yes, it’s a pain to drag the right bag of garbage out at 7 a.m.—especially if you were out late the night before.

You might think, “I’ll just put it out the night before and save myself the hassle.” Big mistake. That’s basically rolling out a buffet for crows and stray cats, who will rip through it (yes, even under the net) and scatter your secrets all over the street. And somehow—somehow, everyone will know it was you.

Beyond the mess, there’s the matter of “wa”—group harmony. Following the community rules isn’t just about cleanliness; it’s about being a good neighbor. So set your alarm, grab your properly sorted trash, and head out in solidarity with the rest of the neighborhood.

9. Jumping Off the Elevator First

You’ll have to wait for your turn

You’re in a crowded elevator at a station or department store, standing near the button panel. You know that on trains, when you’re by the door, it’s best to step out when the doors open to let everyone off. You do so and watch as the doors close on a woman with a stroller, causing all kinds of commotion and maybe even a few glances in your direction.

While it might seem like a good idea to jump off the elevator to make space, it’s an unspoken rule that the person standing next to the buttons becomes the de facto elevator operator and should hold the open door button until everyone else has gotten off. Even if the elevator is crowded and moving could open up some space, it’s better to stay in than let the doors close on you, or worse, someone else.

10. Hogging the Escalator

Stay in your “lane”

Officially, you’re supposed to stand still on escalators—side by side—and not walk up. Safety first, right? But in reality, especially in busy cities like Tokyo and Osaka, people treat the left (or right, depending on the region) side as a passing lane.

If you stand in the “walking lane” with your bags, you’ll instantly become that person: the one causing a traffic jam and earning silent glares from dozens of commuters in a hurry. If you’re wrangling a stroller, a toddler or a baby, nobody usually minds if you block the way—that’s just common sense. But if you’re an able-bodied adult with no obvious excuse, the pressure to stay neatly to one side is real.

If your luggage is too big to stay out of the walking lane, it’s better to find an elevator and save yourself (and everyone else) the stress.

What are some blunders that you have made in Japan when trying to be polite? Let us know in the comments.