By Masayoshi Sakamoto Mar 7, 2025 7 min read

Driving in Japan as a foreigner comes with challenges—unfamiliar traffic tickets, driving on the left and language barriers. Recently, more tourists have been involved in car crashes, often due to misreading road signs or misjudging road conditions. Japan also has the highest elderly driving population in the world, leading to a high number of accidents among drivers over 65. So, what should you do if you get into a car accident in Japan? This guide walks you through the steps, from handling the immediate aftermath to dealing with legal and insurance matters, especially if you’re at fault.

What to Do After a Minor Accident

Everyone’s always shocked.

If the accident is minor—meaning no injuries and only minor vehicle damage—follow these steps:

Move Your Vehicle to a Safe Place Turn on your hazard lights.

Move to the side of the road or a safe location if possible. Call the Police (Dial 110) Reporting even minor accidents is legally required in Japan.

If the other party refuses to share information or disputes fault, involving the police ensures an official record. Exchange Information Swap details with the other driver, including: Name, address, and phone number Driver’s license number Vehicle license plate number Insurance provider and policy number

If there are witnesses, try to get their contact information. Take Photos and Document the Scene Capture vehicle damage, the accident location, and any relevant road signs or signals.

Note the date, time, and weather conditions. Contact Your Insurance or Rental Car Company Report the accident and follow their instructions.

If you’re in a rental car, inform the rental company immediately.

What to Do Immediately After a Serious Accident

Your life is more important than your car.

Preventing secondary accidents is the top priority. According to Article 72 of the Road Traffic Act, drivers involved in an accident must stop their vehicle, assist the injured and take measures to prevent further hazards.

1. Move Your Vehicle to a Safe Place

If an accident occurs on a highway, the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) recommends the following:

Turn on your hazard lights.

Park on a wide shoulder or roadside if possible.

If there is no safe space, move the vehicle as far away from traffic as possible.

On general roads, the principle remains the same: after stopping your car, do not stay inside—move to a safe location.

2. Call the Police (Dial 110)

You are legally required to contact the police.

Reporting the accident to the police is legally required, even for minor incidents. Settling accidents privately is uncommon, especially if injuries are involved.

If you fail to report an accident, you may lose the ability to claim insurance. Article 72 of the Road Traffic Act requires drivers to report accidents at the nearest police station if officers are not present at the scene.

When calling the police, be prepared to provide details such as:

The accident location (road names or landmarks).

The nature of the accident (type of collision, vehicle damage).

Whether there are any injuries.

Language support varies by region. In major cities, police may use three-way calls with interpreters.

3. Check for Injured Persons and Provide First Aid

Accidents are classified as either property damage or personal injury incidents. If there are injuries, you are legally required to assist and call emergency services (dial 119).

Foreign language support for emergency calls varies by location. Larger cities often have interpretation services available for three-way calls between the dispatcher, an interpreter, and the caller.

While waiting for an ambulance, provide first aid if possible. According to the Fukuoka Fire Department, key first-aid steps include:

Checking for responsiveness.

Assessing breathing.

Performing chest compressions if necessary (ask someone to help if needed).

Using an AED if available.

Taking a CPR or first-aid course can prepare you for such situations.

Insurance companies handle accident negotiations, so attempting to settle on your own—especially with a language barrier—is not advisable. Contact your insurance company or rental car provider immediately. They will guide you through the process, including insurance procedures.

Collect information from the other party, even if you are at fault. Important details include:

Name, address, and phone number.

Driver’s license number.

Vehicle license plate number.

Insurance details.

Taking photos of the accident scene, vehicle damage, and road conditions can also help protect you.

After the Accident: Legal Steps and Follow-Up

The availability of English-speaking officers depends on the region. In major cities, tourist areas, and near international airports, officers may have some English skills. Otherwise, they may use gestures, written communication, translation apps or call a translator.

1. Police Investigation and Accident Certificate

The accident form might look something like this.

After the police arrive, they will investigate and create an accident report. You can obtain a copy of the report from the police station later. This document is required for insurance claims but is only available in Japanese.

2. Medical Treatment (If Necessary)

If you are injured, visit a hospital and obtain a medical certificate. Even minor injuries should be documented in case symptoms worsen later, as compensation may not cover unreported injuries.

The general process after an accident, based on the Fujimi International Exchange Center’s guidelines, is as follows:

Move to a safe place. Call emergency services (119). Call the police (110). After the police investigation, visit a hospital if needed.

If you are transported to a hospital immediately, inform the police later to avoid being accused of fleeing the scene.

3. Responsibility and Compensation

If you drive a rental car, the rental company’s insurance covers the accident. If you use your own car, your personal insurance applies. When both vehicles are moving during an accident, drivers typically share fault.

If you lack insurance, you must pay damages out of pocket. Mandatory liability insurance (Jibaiseki) covers some costs, but limits include:

Up to ¥1.2 million yen for injury treatment.

Up to ¥40 million yen for permanent disabilities.

Up to ¥30 million yen for fatalities.

You must cover any costs beyond these limits, including legal fees. If you can’t pay, the Japanese court may seize your assets. Even if you leave Japan, authorities can still enforce compensation orders.

4. Immigration and Visa Impact (For Serious Accidents)

Causing a serious accident, such as one involving death or severe injury, or committing offenses like drunk driving, can lead to criminal charges, fines, or imprisonment. This could also impact your immigration status, including visa revocation or deportation.

What Happens If I Get Into a Bicycle Accident?

A bicycle might as well be a car in Japan.

Bicycle accidents in Japan are serious, and cyclists must follow many of the same traffic laws as motorists. If you get into a bicycle accident, you must stop and report it to the police, even if the damage seems minor. If someone is injured, call emergency services (119) immediately.

The police assess fault and document the accident, which plays a key role in insurance claims. Some personal insurance policies and bicycle liability plans cover damages, so check your coverage. If you hit a pedestrian, you may face liability for damages, and lawsuits can lead to high compensation payments.

Here’s a quick list of fines that cyclists face in Japan:

Using a mobile phone while riding : Up to ¥100,000 fine or 6 months in prison (higher penalties if an accident occurs).

: Up to ¥100,000 fine or 6 months in prison (higher penalties if an accident occurs). Cycling under the influence of alcohol : Up to ¥500,000 fine or 3 years in prison.

: Up to ¥500,000 fine or 3 years in prison. Ignoring traffic signals or stop signs : Fines between ¥5,000 – ¥12,000 under the “blue ticket” system.

: Fines between ¥5,000 – ¥12,000 under the “blue ticket” system. One-handed riding (e.g., holding an umbrella) : Fines up to ¥5,000.

: Fines up to ¥5,000. Repeated dangerous violations: Mandatory safety courses—failure to attend can result in additional fines.

Foreigners’ Car Insurance and Accident Handling

In addition to practicing safe driving, securing an auto insurance plan with foreign language support is crucial. Some companies offering insurance for foreigners include:

If you are involved in an accident:

Call the police (110).

Call emergency services (119) if there are injuries.

Contact your insurance or rental car company.

Obtain an accident certificate and medical certificate, and let your insurance company handle negotiations. Serious accidents may affect your visa and residency status, so follow proper procedures to avoid legal risks.

Finally, check foreigner-friendly traffic safety materials from local police and participate in safety training to improve your driving skills in Japan.

