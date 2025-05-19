What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

Afraid of losing your job in Japan? Learn how to claim unemployment, update your visa and find new work fast with this guide for foreigners.

Losing your job in Japan can feel like the rug’s been pulled out from under you—especially when you’re far from home, juggling visa restrictions, and unfamiliar with Japanese work culture. Whether your contract wasn’t renewed, your company downsized, or you just had to walk away, there are clear steps you can take to recover, build a new resume and move forward.

Here’s a practical, real-world guide for foreign residents trying to bounce back after job loss in Japan.

Protect Your Visa Status

Make sure to secure your official separation notice.

The first thing to do when you’re let go or your contract ends? Don’t panic—get organized. Start by asking your employer for a rishoku-hyō (離職票), the official separation notice. Some companies might not hand this over automatically, especially in dispatch or part-time roles, so you may need to follow up persistently.

Next, inform the Immigration Bureau. If you’re on a work visa, Japanese law requires you to notify immigration of your job loss within 14 days. It’s a short form and can be submitted by mail or online. If you don’t do this, it could hurt your chances when renewing or switching visas later.

If your visa is expiring soon, ask about a Designated Activities (job-seeking) visa—officially known as the Tokutei Katsudō 9-gō Visa (特定活動9号ビザ). This gives you up to six months to find a new job, but you’ll need to prove you’re actively looking—Hello Work registration, interview notices, and application records can help.

Register with Hello Work

Hello Work (ハローワーク) is the national employment center in Japan. Most foreigners are a bit hesitant to go, but it’s a critical step. You’ll need to register here to apply for unemployment benefits (if eligible), and in some cases, to change or extend your visa status.

Bring the following:

Residence card

MyNumber card or notification slip

or notification slip Rishoku-hyō (離職票)

Some branches—especially in larger cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka—have English-speaking staff or interpretation services. Be ready to answer questions about your last job and future employment goals. It’s a formal process: you’ll have to check in regularly, attend briefings, and document your job-hunting efforts to stay eligible for benefits.

Understand Your Unemployment Insurance Rights

You may qualify for unemployment benefits.

If you’ve been working full-time and paying into koyou hoken (雇用保険), you may qualify for shitsugyō hoken (失業保険)—Japan’s unemployment benefit.

Here’s the catch: whether you quit or were fired affects when and how much you get.

Fired, laid off, or contract not renewed : You’ll typically receive benefits after a 7-day waiting period .

: You’ll typically receive benefits after a . Quit voluntarily: There’s usually a 3-month delay (plus the 7 days) before payments start.

Hello Work will assess this based on your rishoku-hyō and your interview. If you feel you were forced to resign or experienced harassment, say so—you might be reclassified and avoid the penalty delay.

Payments range depending on your age and how long you were enrolled. Most people receive between 90 and 150 days of benefits, paid monthly. You’ll need to show up regularly, prove you’re job-hunting, and follow their instructions.

Refresh and Localize Your Resume

Your Japanese resume isn’t just a translation—it’s a completely different format. Most companies expect two versions:

Rirekisho (履歴書) : Covers education, work history, certifications, and basic personal info. Use a standard template.

: Covers education, work history, certifications, and basic personal info. Use a standard template. Shokumukeirekisho (職務経歴書): A more detailed work history that outlines roles, projects, achievements, and responsibilities.

You can create these with:

Add your JLPT level, even if it’s just N5—it shows commitment. Include a Japanese phone number and photo, as many employers still expect them. If you’re not comfortable in Japanese, get help. Some city offices offer free resume help or workshops for foreign residents.

Apply Broadly—Then Narrow Focus

All you need is one solid offer.

At first, you should treat job hunting like your new full-time job. Set daily application goals. Reach out to old contacts. Join industry Slack groups, Facebook groups and job-hunting communities. Be aggressive.

Top job boards for foreigners:

Once you start getting interview requests, get picky. Your goal is to get one solid offer, then weigh your options. If you’re in education, this is also peak season for hiring ALTs and English instructors. Even if it’s not your ideal path, these roles can buy you time while you regroup.

Work with Recruiters

Recruitment agencies are a major part of Japan’s hiring ecosystem. Some specialize in bilingual roles in tech, logistics, finance and sales, while others focus on education.

Popular recruiters:

If you’re bilingual (or close), recruitment firms can fast-track your profile to major companies and provide feedback on your resume, interview style, and salary expectations.

Look into Freelance or Part-Time Work (Legally)

Check your visa type before applying for a part-time gig.

You might be tempted to grab any side job, but check your visa type first. For example, if you’re on a Specialist in Humanities visa, doing Uber Eats or bartending could get you in trouble.

To work outside your visa scope, apply for shikakugai katsudō (資格外活動) permission through immigration.

Options include:

Freelance writing, translation and editing

English conversation tutoring (online or private)

Remote work via Upwork, Fiverr or CrowdWorks

Every yen helps while you search, and you might discover more flexible work styles this way.

Improve Your Japanese

Now’s the time to level up your Japanese.

The more Japanese you know, the more jobs open up—especially in industries like hospitality, customer service, sales, healthcare support, and even tech roles where reading documentation or writing reports in Japanese is expected. While some English-speaking jobs exist, many companies prefer candidates with at least conversational Japanese (N3 or higher).

If you’re starting from scratch or brushing up rusty skills, here are better tools than Duolingo:

BunPro : Offers grammar lessons with spaced repetition and JLPT tracking.

: Offers grammar lessons with spaced repetition and JLPT tracking. Human Japanese : A beginner-friendly app with built-in explanations and cultural notes.

: A beginner-friendly app with built-in explanations and cultural notes. WaniKani: Great for learning kanji and expanding vocabulary through radicals and mnemonics.

Also, check your local resources:

Ward office or city hall classes : Many offer free or low-cost language courses to foreign residents.

: Many offer free or low-cost language courses to foreign residents. Japanese NPOs like Nihongo Hiroba : These groups often provide conversation meetups and one-on-one tutoring.

: These groups often provide conversation meetups and one-on-one tutoring. JLPT prep classes: Language schools and community centers offer exam-focused courses if you want certification.

Even dedicating just two hours a week shows employers you’re serious about staying long-term and fitting into the workplace culture. When applying for jobs, mention your JLPT level or learning goals—they help demonstrate your motivation.

Practice Interview Skills (Yes, Even Keigo)

Practice makes perfect.

Interviews in Japan can feel very different from what you may be used to. There’s a formal rhythm: bowing at the beginning and end, exchanging business cards (if applicable), and answering questions in a humble but confident tone.

Here’s what to expect:

Arrive early and wait quietly in the designated area.

Dress in conservative business attire (a suit with a white shirt and plain tie is standard).

Bow when greeting and saying goodbye.

Sit straight, hands on your lap, and wait to be asked to speak.

Common questions include:

Why did you come to Japan?

What are your strengths/weaknesses?

Why do you want to work for our company?

Can you describe a problem you solved at work?

Even in English-language interviews, you may be expected to demonstrate basic Japanese greetings or show understanding of Japanese etiquette. If you’re interviewed in Japanese, try practicing key phrases:

Japanese English Romaji よろしくお願いします。 Thank you for your time. Yoroshiku onegaishimasu. 御社で働くことに興味があります。 I’m interested in working at your company. Onsha de hataraku koto ni kyōmi ga arimasu. 前職では…を担当しておりました。 In my previous job, I was responsible for… Zenshoku de was … o tantō shite orimashita.

Practice with a friend or record yourself to check your posture, tone, and keigo. If you need help, many city offices offer mock interviews or language exchange groups focused on job-hunting.

Even if your Japanese is limited, showing preparation and a respectful attitude can leave a strong impression.

Stay Focused and Take Care of Yourself

Networking matters. Take it one day at a time.

The job hunt in Japan takes time. Some people find something in two weeks; for others, it takes three months. Keep a spreadsheet of your applications, follow-ups, and visa deadlines. Celebrate small wins—an interview request, a callback, a new JLPT word learned.

Reach out to others. Whether it’s online communities, foreigner groups in your area, or people you’ve worked with before—networking matters. Many jobs in Japan are filled through connections.

Take breaks, go for walks, journal and set a sleep schedule. Your well-being matters, even in a high-pressure moment like this.

Final Thoughts: You’ve Got This

Losing a job in Japan can be isolating, but you’re not alone. Thousands of foreigners go through this every year and eventually get back on their feet.

Use the systems available. Know your rights. Apply broadly, but strategically. And don’t be afraid to ask for help—from Hello Work, from fellow expats, or even from your next employer.

Have you experienced losing your job in Japan? What helped you get through it, or what are you struggling with right now? Let us know in the comments below.