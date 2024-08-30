What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

By Elizabeth Sok Aug 30, 2024 6 min read

Japan is home to several types of natural disasters, including earthquakes, typhoon and flooding. The typhoon season lasts from May to October, although most occur between July and September.

While many typhoons may not impact your day other than heavy rains and train delays, some are strong enough to cause significant disruptions. Preparation ahead of time is important because typhoons can cause flooding, loss of electricity, or delays in supply chains, which make it difficult to get daily necessities, such as food and water.

So, whether you’re making your first survival kit for emergencies or a seasoned typhoon vet, here’s a short guide to keep you safe, prepared and informed.

Understanding Typhoons

Typhoons can change course quickly, so stay informed.

A typhoon is a large and intense tropical cyclone that brings torrential rain, strong winds, storm surges and flooding. Similar to hurricanes, typhoons are given different names due to where they occur geographically. For example, a tropical cyclone forming in the North Atlantic would be called a hurricane, while one forming in the Northwest Pacific Ocean would be called a typhoon. In Japan, typhoons are not given names but are numbered according to their order of appearance.

Typhoons occur when warm, moist air evaporates over the surface of the ocean, creating an area of low pressure underneath. Then, air with higher pressure moves into this lower-pressure area, becomes heated and rises. This cycle repeats itself, eventually creating strong winds and storm clouds, which begin to spin due to the Earth’s rotation. Once the wind speed is over 63 km/hour, it is called a tropical storm and when it reaches 119 km/hour, it officially becomes a typhoon.

Preparing for a Typhoon in Japan

Brush up on some Japanese terms to describe typhoons and emergencies.

Because stores are likely to be closed and supplies will be low in the ones that stay open during a typhoon, it’s important to get prepared beforehand.

Helpful Japanese Terms

Kanji English Romaji 緊急 Emergency Kinkyuu 災害 Disaster Saigai 台風 Typhoon Taifuu 洪水 Flood Kouzui 氾濫 Flooding Hanran 浸水 Flood/inundation Shinsui 暴風 Windstorm/gale Boufuu 停電 Power outage Teiden 避難所 Evacuation center (for accommodation) Hinanjo

Essentials to Have

At least a 3-day supply for everyone in your household of: Food, such as staples (bread, rice, noodles), canned foods and nutritional supplements (protein bars) Water for cooking, drinking and washing

A portable gas stove

Disposable/travel toilets

Flashlights

Batteries and mobile chargers fully charged

Medication

First aid kit

Large plastic bags for carrying items

Home Safety

Secure outdoor items and bring any items that can not be securely fixed inside.

Bicycles should also be secured outside or brought inside.

Close shutters, if you have them, and clear gutters.

Tape windows as glass may shatter during a typhoon due to flying debris.

Emergency Plans

Know your local evacuation center (google using the Japanese terms we listed above along with your city name) and route.

Have a list of emergency contacts.

Install helpful apps for tracking weather and disaster information.

Useful websites and apps

Name What is it for? Link Japan Meteorological Agency weather radar website Staying updated on storm conditions across the country, including hazard maps Japan Meteorological Agency NHK World Japan app Receiving news reports about typhoons NHK World-Japan NERV Disaster Prevention app Getting updates about disaster conditions with a clear and accessible interface NERV Disaster Prevention DeepL app Providing quick translations of written Japanese, such as warning signs and other textual information DeepL

During a Typhoon

Stay indoors and stay informed.

Once a typhoon hits your area, there are a few things you can do to stay safe.

Stay Indoors

During a typhoon, it’s best to stay indoors and keep away from windows, as flying debris can shatter glass. Be aware that public transportation, such as subway systems, may get flooded or services may be suspended. Many stores, restaurants and shopping malls may also close. Avoid going outside to secure things on your balcony or roof during the typhoon itself.

Be Ready for Power Outages

Power outages can occur randomly during a typhoon. Strong winds can damage power lines, while the accumulation of heavy rain may cause landslides that collapse electrical poles. Keep your emergency supplies, especially batteries and flashlights, in an easily accessible spot.

Be Ready for Flooding

Flooding is one of the most destructive outcomes of a typhoon. Storm surges can cause flooding as ocean water is pulled and blown ashore by violent winds. Also, torrential rain over a short period of time can lead to flash floods as rivers and canals overflow their banks.

Stay Informed

Large, strong and slow-moving typhoons can affect a wide area and can change course randomly. Weather conditions can also worsen or change abruptly during the typhoon, so it’s important to keep up-to-date in case you are issued an evacuation order, especially in the case of flooding or landslides.

Tips for Tourists

Take extra precautions

Whether or not you’re traveling in an area where a typhoon is expected to hit, it would be wise to take some precautions. In addition to the things we’ve already mentioned, here are some tips specifically for tourists:

Check flight, train or road conditions as routes may be canceled or diverted.

If you’re staying at a hotel, ask the front desk for up-to-date information, precautions in the case of emergencies and evacuation site locations.

If you haven’t left on your trip yet, consider buying travel insurance that covers storms and natural disasters.

After a Typhoon

Check for any damage around your home, avoid waterways and powerlines.

Depending on the intensity of the typhoon in your area, the outside may look relatively normal or like a disaster zone. In either case, it would be a good idea to wait for local authorities to give the green light to head outdoors. This isn’t only for your safety but also to keep arteries clear for emergency vehicles and personnel. When it’s safe to go out, keep these tips in mind:

Stay clear of waterways, such as rivers and lakes.

Survey your home and document any damages for insurance reasons or reports to the property owner.

Avoid downed trees, power lines and other debris.

Summary

We hope you feel more prepared for the next typhoon. While there’s a lot of information, keep in mind the following main points:

Make preparations at home, including gathering supplies and information about local evacuation zones.

Stay up-to-date with the latest information via websites and apps.

Don’t go outside and be prepared for power outages and flooding.

Check with your airline and rail company if you have travel plans.

Be prepared, remain calm and stay safe!

Have you ever experienced a typhoon in Japan? Do you have any suggestions to offer? We’d love to hear your experience and advice in the comments below!