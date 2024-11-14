Most experts agree that Donald Trump's 2024 win will have far-reaching effects. What does his victory mean for people living in Japan?

For most Americans in Japan—and even more non-Americans—the U.S. election might seem like a distant event with little impact beyond U.S. borders. However, Donald Trump’s landslide victory has already started to make waves in the economy. Trump’s policies, especially those around trade and tax cuts, could have far-reaching effects. With the yen expected to remain weak and exporters seeing boosted profits, let’s explore what Trump’s 2024 victory means for Japan.

The Weak Yen: Impact on Residents in Japan

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory, Tokyo’s stock market surged, with experts predicting that the yen will continue to weaken under his administration. This is largely due to his economic policies, such as looming tax cuts and trade wars. Rising U.S. interest rates and global sentiment favoring the U.S. economy are also contributing to the yen’s decline.

For Japanese exporters, a weaker yen is great news—it boosts overseas profits when converted back into yen and has given the stock market a nice little bump, with the Nikkei rising. But for residents, the story is far less rosy. The weak yen means a higher cost of living, which may start to feel painfully apparent in everyday expenses.

Everything from groceries to electronics is getting more expensive, and this isn’t limited to just specialty items. Japan relies heavily on imported energy resources, such as oil and natural gas, so utility bills are also likely to rise, adding more pressure to household budgets.

This wouldn’t be so bad if salaries had kept pace, but with only a 10% increase over the last 30 years, making ends meet has become increasingly difficult. The average annual wage in Japan is around ¥4.5 million (about $30,000 USD), and it’s even tougher for English teachers, who earn about ¥3.3 million (roughly $21,000 USD). Hey, at least eggs are still cheap.

Travel Isn’t Getting Cheaper

If Trump’s policies weaken the yen further, the impact will extend to local businesses, too. Restaurants that rely on imported ingredients may be forced to raise prices. Smaller enterprises that cannot easily absorb these extra costs might struggle, leading to tough decisions like reducing staff or scaling back services. For residents, this means fewer affordable dining and shopping options, i.e., more onigiri for dinner.

Traveling home is already out of many expats’ budgets. Even destinations in Japan are becoming pricier as tourists, drawn by the weaker yen, flood in and drive up prices. Travel—both abroad and within Japan—has become more expensive as “budget” destinations like Thailand outpace the yen, and tourists are literally pricing out Japanese residents from hotels in Japan.

That said, if you’re living in Japan and getting paid in USD, you’re having a real good time.

Trump Might End Double-Taxation

For U.S. citizens living in Japan, one of the major issues they face is the burden of double taxation. The U.S. taxes its citizens on their worldwide income, meaning even if you’re paying taxes in Japan, you still need to file with the IRS.

Under the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE), U.S. expats can exclude up to $120,000 of their foreign-earned income from U.S. taxation if they meet certain criteria. This means that, for many Americans who make less than this amount in Japan, there isn’t actual double taxation—although they are still legally required to file their tax returns.

Trump has promised to end double taxation for Americans living abroad. This pledge is music to the ears of many U.S. expats, who have been lobbying for years for a shift toward residence-based taxation—a system that would ease the compliance burdens and prevent them from paying taxes on the same income twice.

While the details of Trump’s plan are still vague, it’s a potential game-changer for Americans in Japan and elsewhere, allowing them to focus more on their lives abroad and less on the complexities of U.S. tax law.

Americans With Student Loans

If you’re paying off student loans in U.S. dollars, a weaker yen means you’ll need more yen to cover those payments. That makes an already difficult financial situation even more stressful. And for those holding out hope for the $1.7 trillion in student loan forgiveness proposed under President Biden’s administration? As Walt Disney once said, “That ship has sailed, Tiffany.”

Donald Trump’s landslide victory and a Republican-controlled House and Senate have put hopes for widespread loan forgiveness on life support. With Trump’s 2024 win, relief options for Americans with student loans—especially expats—are looking increasingly unlikely. The SAVE plan is likely dead, and Project 2025 is set to end key programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Wealthy Republican donors, like Home Depot CEO Bernie Marcus, have played a key role in blocking debt relief efforts. Even when Democrats had a slim Senate majority. President Biden pushed for student loan forgiveness, but the right-led Supreme Court blocked his plan. As a result, many borrowers are left with fewer options for relief.

With Republicans in control, policies will likely continue to favor corporate interests and tax cuts for higher-income groups. Income-driven repayment plans and broad loan forgiveness are unlikely to expand under this administration. For American expats already facing a rising cost of living and a weak yen, options for student loan relief may remain limited. Over the next few years, finding financial relief could prove challenging as the prospects for significant reform appear uncertain. I. e., prepare to eat a lot of onigiri.

If you think you can just run away from your student loans and live an expat life in your anime-dream world, think again. Republicans are already gunning for you. Back in 2018, there was a proposal to withhold passports from people who were in default on federal student loans. Today, that is about seven million people.

Trump Could Embolden Far-Right Groups in Japan

Many fear that Japan’s closer ties with Trump’s America could boost far-right factions. Especially those with racist, anti-foreigner views or outdated ideas on feminism.

Trump’s rhetoric and policies on immigration and women’s rights have fueled far-right groups in the U.S. A similar shift in Japan could empower nationalist and conservative groups here. These movements might feel validated by Trump, making it harder for Japan to adopt progressive policies.

Most of Japan’s leaders are considered moderate. Still, they could shift rightward to please these far-right groups or strengthen ties with the U.S. For instance, adopting policies similar to Trump’s on immigration could signal a political shift in Japan.

This could impact everything from foreign labor policies to gender equality, making it harder for Japan to move toward a more inclusive future.

