What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

Here’s a straightforward guide to quitting your job in Japan. Learn about your rights, the legal steps involved and resources available.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Jan 2, 2025 5 min read

Living or working in Japan often brings the opportunity to start a job. While countless online resources provide information and tips about starting work in Japan, understanding the process and checklist of quitting your job in Japan is equally important.

Many experience a “honeymoon phase” when beginning a new job, but issues can arise when it comes time to leave. For anyone considering working in Japan, it’s crucial to understand the country’s legal framework and cultural expectations.

Social Norms: Beyond Legal Requirements

While Japanese labor law allows resignation with two weeks’ notice, social expectations often demand more consideration. Employers must find replacements and prepare for work handovers, especially in industries facing labor shortages.

In Japan, it’s customary to inform your employer three months in advance of your intention to leave. Providing sufficient notice demonstrates respect and minimizes disruption.

Some employees may feel pressured to delay their departure, even after giving proper notice, due to unforeseen circumstances like labor shortages. In Japan, many workers are willing to accommodate such situations unless they have urgent personal reasons that make it impossible. However, it is inevitably up to the employee.

An old English proverb is: “Cast no dirt into the well that gives you water.” The Japanese equivalent, 立つ鳥跡を濁さず (Tatsutori ato o nigosazu), translates to: “A waterfowl flying away from a pond leaves nothing to disturb the surface.” If you aim to resign smoothly and avoid trouble, you should focus on two aspects: legal requirements and social norms.

Legal Rules and Regulations

This guide first explains the legal procedures affecting resignation.

Employment Status and Work Rules

The resignation process depends on whether you have a fixed-term or non-fixed-term employment contract:

For Fixed-Term Employees: Generally, you cannot leave your job before the expiration date of your contract. However, if the contract includes special provisions about resignation, you can follow those terms.

If your contract exceeds one year, Article 137 of the Labor Standards Act allows you to terminate your employment. Labor Standards Act (Article 137):

“A worker under a fixed-term labor contract (lasting over one year) may resign at any time by giving notice to the employer.”

In this case, Article 627 of the Civil Code specifies that your resignation request takes effect two weeks from the date of your notice, even for fixed-term contracts. However, you should still comply with any company-specific rules regarding resignation deadlines. For Non-Fixed-Term Employees (e.g., 正社員 or seishain): Regular salaried employees without a fixed employment term can also resign with two weeks’ notice under Article 627 of the Civil Code.

However, company-specific rules may stipulate longer notice periods, such as one or two months. These internal policies should be followed if specified in the company’s employment regulations. Civil Code (Article 627):

“If the employment term is not specified, either party may terminate the contract by giving notice. Employment ends two weeks after the date of the request.”

Resignation Requests: Written or Verbal?

A resignation request—referred to as 退職願 (taishoku negai) in Japanese—does not always need to be in writing unless required by company regulations. Both oral and written requests are legally valid under the civil code.

Bonuses and Paid Leave Before Resignation

When planning your resignation, it’s important to understand how bonuses and paid leave are handled. Below is a breakdown of what to consider in each case:

Bonuses

Check Your Employment Contract and Regulations

Bonuses are not legally required in Japan, so their terms depend on your company’s employment regulations and your contract. These documents will outline the specific conditions for receiving bonuses. Eligibility Based on Employment Status

Many companies have rules like, “Bonuses will be paid to employees who are still employed as of the last day of the bonus month.”

For example: If the bonus date is July 15 , and you resign at the end of June , you will not qualify for the summer bonus.

, and you resign at the end of , you will not qualify for the summer bonus. Similarly, if you resign on July 15 , you may also be ineligible.

, you may also be ineligible. However, if you stay employed through the end of July, you qualify for the bonus. Pro-Rated Bonuses

Some companies calculate bonuses based on the length of your employment. If this is the case, you may still be eligible for a portion of the bonus even if you resign close to the payment date. Confirm this with your employer.

Paid Leave

Your Rights Under the Labor Standards Act

According to Article 39 of the Labor Standards Act, employees have the right to use their remaining annual paid leave before resigning. Using Paid Leave Before Your Final Workday If you have unused paid leave, you can take it before your resignation date. For example, if you plan to resign on July 31 and have 10 days of unused leave , you can take those 10 business days off, making your last working day July 17 (assuming weekends are non-working days).

and have , you can take those 10 business days off, making your last working day (assuming weekends are non-working days). During this period of paid leave, you remain employed and continue to receive social insurance and other benefits. Exceptions

If your resignation is due to a significant work-related mistake, your company may request to adjust the timing of your paid leave. However, they cannot deny your right to use it.

By understanding your company’s policies and the Labor Standards Act, you can better plan your resignation while ensuring you receive any owed bonuses and utilize your paid leave.

Support Options

In Japan, Article 627 of the Civil Code guarantees your right to resign with two weeks’ notice, regardless of cultural expectations. If you face any difficulties during this process, there are several resources available to support foreign workers.

Telephone Consultation Service for Foreign Workers Offers phone support in multiple languages to help foreign workers with labor-related issues, including resignation.

Labor Standards Advice Hotline This service, provided by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, helps with issues related to the Labor Standards Act, including working conditions and rights.

Foreign Worker Consultation Corner In-person support at Labor Bureaus, available for detailed consultations on labor issues and resignation.

Japan Legal Support Center (Houteras) Offers legal support for foreign workers facing legal disputes related to resignation or other employment matters.

Comprehensive Labor Consultation Corner Also offered by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, this service provides detailed consultations on a wide range of labor issues.



If you’ve had any experiences with resignation in Japan, or if you have any questions, please share your thoughts in the comments below.