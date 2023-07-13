What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

Classroom jobs in Japan complete with great benefits, strong salaries and amazing landscapes.

By Doc Kane Jul 14, 2023 5 min read

We’re swimming in an open sea of teaching jobs right now, folks. Summer camp jobs, specialist teaching gigs, full time and contract positions and schools planning ahead for next year. If you’re coming off a JET Programme assignment, or simply looking to move around a bit, now is a good time to be looking.

Okay, let’s do this thing!

Teach in the Land of Momotaro and Japanese Denim (Okayama)

Rural beauty, the apparent birthplace of jeans in Japan and a shinkansen (bullet train) hub that’ll take you just about anywhere you want to go in Japan. This is Okayama.

It’s also home to Sophia Zemi English school and they just happen to be looking for native English instructors for kids aged 2 and up in and around Okayama and nearby Kurashiki.

Other than the natural charm of the area, a host of benefits await should you end up in the west of Japan like me. Two monthly salary hitches caught my attention: a ¥20,000 rent subsidy and a ¥20,000 monthly allowance for perfect attendance. There’s also the availability of a company car and 2LDK apartment if that’s something you desire. Not bad, eh?

The decades-old Sophia Zemi has 40 different classroom locations, 2,500 enrolled students and a mission that has them focusing on more than just the textbook learning of English. Wanna learn more?

English teacher for children Company: Sophia Zemi English School

Sophia Zemi English School Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Okayama, Japan

Okayama, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apply Here

Go Beyond Sentence Drills with Young Learners in Kansai (Osaka)

Another school pushing the boundaries of “typical” English education in Japan is Global Village International Preschool. A Cambridge English Test prep center, Global Village operates a pioneering school for kids between the ages of 2- and 6-years-old in the Osaka area and is in need of creative, open-minded professionals with an eye toward a career in education.

In addition to being a native English speaker, you’ll also need prior experience working with young learners, the ability to plan your own lessons and be open to a long term commitment with the team. Bonus points if you come to the table with a teaching certificate or degree in higher education.

Interviews will be held in July and August for open positions that will land you a competitive salary, yearly bonus, visa sponsorship if needed and a full-time contract (to name a few perks).

Ready for the next step? International Preschool Educator Company: Global Village International Preschool

Global Village International Preschool Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications Ok Apply Here

Manager/Teacher for Immersive School (Tokyo)

If you love working with youngsters and are finding yourself more drawn to roles in management as of late, Victoria International School in Tokyo might have what you’re hunting for. The school is looking for a full-time manager to ensure everything runs smoothly at their Ikeburo location. You’ll assist with lesson planning, parental support and also with instruction.

The school has about 60 students and teaches not only English, but also art, arithmetic, science and cooking. A good monthly wage, friendly team and paid leave comes as part of the package. If you like kids and have a knack for business, games, musical instruments and sports—reach out!

Kinder Teacher (Manager) Company: Victoria International School

Victoria International School Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan For those who love to teach children and can sing and dance with them.

Apply Here

Gain Operations Skills at an Elementary School (Fukuoka)

Let’s step away from the little ones for a bit and move out to Brain Academy in Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture. Have a look at this position with a private elementary school in need of a certified full time homeroom teacher to begin Sept. 1 on a one year, renewable contract.

Your teaching workload will have you in front of the class 20-25 times a week on average. Plus, you’ll also handle some admin and PR duties for the school. The salary is a non-negotiable ¥4,200,000 per year. Summer and winter holidays, insurance and commuting expenses are covered as part of the job offer, as well.

Full-Time Teacher at a private immersive elementary school in Fukuoka Company: Brain Academy

Brain Academy Salary: ¥350,000 / Month

¥350,000 / Month Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan A valid teaching certificate in the county of origin. Apply Here

No teaching license? No problem. (Tokyo)

For those of you looking for opportunities with older students, Tokyo Seitoku University Junior and Senior High School is looking for an enthusiastic teacher with a desire to make an impact in the lives of Japan’s future leaders. Don’t have a teaching license? No worries. The school will acquire a special teaching license from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for you—a great way to get your foot in the door with these sought after positions.

This is a one-year contract, where you’ll be developing your own curriculum as well as team teaching. You’ll also find yourself among multiple non-Japanese team members—so there are opportunities to teach small groups. Making friends with others of a similar background should be easy as pie here.

Other than your enthusiasm for teaching and a university degree, if you possess further teaching certifications like a CELTA or a TESOL, you’ll find yourself in good shape. Of course, good skills in Japanese are always a plus.

Full-Time High School Teacher Company: Tokyo Seitoku University Junior and Senior High School

Tokyo Seitoku University Junior and Senior High School Salary: 350,000~/Month

350,000~/Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan - Enthusiastic about education

- University degree (bachelor’s degree and above)

- Valid work visa for Japan

- Computer and word processing skills Apply Here

Test the Waters, then Dive In for 2024 (Tokyo)

A summer gig with the option to renew for the full year in 2024—that’s what you get with this full-time post in Setagaya. You’ll work with Project Genius, part of the Korakuen English Centre in a role at an all-girls private junior and senior high school just off the Keio line.

You’ll work weekdays and half days on Saturdays, preparing and teaching lessons on your own as well as part of a team. One nice thing about that little bit of weekend work? Your salary remains the same even in the off seasons. Nice.

To be considered, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree, reside within an hour of the school and possess one year of teaching experience here in Japan. Extra special bonus points if you’ve got any sort of TESOL certification and/or you have previously prepared students for the EIKEN.

Full time EFL Teacher in Setagaya, Tokyo Summer 2023 Company: Project Genius

Project Genius Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month This is a Japanese school year based renewable contract and transportation expenses are fully compensated.

¥280,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month This is a Japanese school year based renewable contract and transportation expenses are fully compensated. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan We only accept current holders of visas allowing work in Japan, which we will provide support for renewing. Apply Here

OK, my friends… that’s all for now. Have a beautiful July!