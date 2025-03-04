What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

Discover the best internet providers in Japan for 2025. Compare costs, contracts and top picks for expats, tourists, and residents.

Mar 5, 2025

When you start living in Japan, setting up an internet connection can be a challenge. Language barriers, contract terms, and installation requirements can make the process confusing. This guide will look for the best internet provider in Japan for foreigners based on their length of stay and needs.

Internet In Japan

Japan has some of the fastest wifi in the world.

When you plan to use the internet while living in Japan, the first thing to consider is how long you will stay. If your stay is not long, there is no need to pay installation fees for a fixed-line connection. In such cases, consider using mobile data or a Wi-Fi router for internet access.

On the other hand, if you plan to stay in Japan long-term and require a fast and stable internet connection, you may need a fixed-line connection. For example, people working in Japan while staying long-term should consider installing a fast and stable fixed-line connection.

If you’re staying temporarily and don’t want to install a fixed-line connection at home, you can look into options like Rakuten Mobile, SoftBank Air, and WiMAX. These services combine the role of the carrier and internet service provider, which makes it simple to sign up with one company. Since no installation is required, these options are ideal for foreign residents who may need to move soon.

Long-Term Vs. Short-Term

Pocket wifi may be a good option for students or short-term residents.

These services are available nationwide, offer English-speaking support, and allow flexible contract options with fewer contract period commitments. Here are the key points to consider:

Short-Term Stay (Less than 1 Year)

Best for: Tourists, students or temporary workers.

Tourists, students or temporary workers. Recommended options: Mobile data plans or portable Wi-Fi.

Mobile data plans or portable Wi-Fi. No installation required: Easy to sign up and cancel.

Easy to sign up and cancel. Quick and easy : The setup is generally quick.

: The setup is generally quick. Permission not needed: You don’t need permission from your landlord.

Long-Term Stay (1 Year or More)

Best for: Expats, professionals and residents. Faster and stable: Fixed-line broadband for faster and more stable connections. Considerations: Contract periods, cancellation fees and installation times. Ask for permission: You might have to ask your landlord if a line isn’t already installed.

Short-Term Internet Options (No Installation Required)

If you’re staying in Japan temporarily and don’t want to install a fixed-line connection, consider these alternatives:

Best Short-Term Internet Providers

Provider Type Key Benefits Rakuten Mobile Mobile Data No contract commitment, unlimited data plans SoftBank Air Wireless Broadband No installation, plug-and-play, decent speeds WiMAX Portable Wi-Fi Flexible contracts, nationwide coverage

Why Choose These?

Available nationwide

English-speaking support

Flexible contracts with minimal commitment

Fixed-Line Internet for Long-Term Stays

You may be in luck if you can spot an optical fiber line nearby.

If you need a fast and stable connection for work or streaming, a fixed-line broadband connection is the best choice.

Comparing Mobile Data vs. Fixed-Line Broadband

Feature Mobile Data Fixed-Line Broadband Installation Required No Yes Speed Slower Faster Stability Less stable More stable Best For Frequent movers Long-term residents

Do I need permission?

Installation may be required for fixed-line connections, and if you are renting, you will generally need permission from your landlord. Some apartments already have an internet line installed, which may limit your provider options. Be sure to check in advance to avoid unnecessary delays or additional installation costs. If your landlord doesn’t improve, you may need to consider looking for a new apartment in Japan.

Other things to keep in mind are:

1. Contract Period & Cancellation Fees

Many Japanese providers require 2-year or 3-year contracts .

. Early cancellation fees range from a few thousand yen to over 10,000 yen .

. Look for no-contract plans if you need flexibility.

2. Service Area Coverage

Major cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Kanagawa, Aichi, and Saitama have strong coverage.

have strong coverage. Rural areas may have limited options—check availability before signing up.

3. Cost Considerations

Initial setup fees can range from 0 to 30,000 JPY .

. Monthly costs vary depending on speed, contract type, and provider.

Some providers offer bundle discounts with mobile phone plans.

Top 5 Fixed-Line Internet Providers in Japan

The wackier the modem, the better the internet will be.

There are hundreds of companies providing internet services in Japan. Based on the mentioned points, it would not be realistic to compare all of them manually.

Therefore, we will examine the top five providers in Japan’s fixed-line service market based on their market share of FTTH (Fiber to the Home) services as of the end of December 2022. These top five providers are NTT Docomo, NTT East and West, SoftBank, KDDI Group and Sony Network Communications.

Comparison of Fixed-Line Internet Providers

Provider English Support Service Area Flexibility Stability Monthly Fee NTT Docomo (Docomo Hikari) Multilingual support (English, Portuguese, Chinese, Spanish) is available Nationwide No contract plan available, slightly higher monthly fee High-speed, stable connection using NTT East/West infrastructure ¥7,370 (house), ¥5,500 (apartment) (1Gbps, no contract) NTT East/West (Flet’s Hikari) Support in 7 languages (English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese) Nationwide No contract/no cancellation fee plans are available Stable high-speed service with its own fiber infrastructure ¥7,370 (house), ¥5,500 (apartment) (1Gbps, no contract) SoftBank (SoftBank Hikari) Support is available in English, with bilingual staff in select stores Nationwide No contract plan available, slightly higher monthly fee High-speed, stable connection using NTT East/West infrastructure ¥5,580 (1Gbps, no contract), ¥7,590 (10Gbps, no contract) KDDI Group (au Hikari) Support in 13 languages, with bilingual staff in cities Nationwide (strong in urban areas) Standard and no contract plans available High-speed, stable connection with proprietary fiber infrastructure ¥6,930 (house, no contract, 1Gbps) Sony Network Communications (So-net Hikari) No specific English support confirmed Nationwide (except in limited areas) No contract/no cancellation fee plans are available Stable connection with Flet’s Hikari infrastructure ¥4,500–7,095 (house), ¥3,400–5,995 (apartment) (1Gbps)

Environmental Initiatives of Major Providers

If you are trying to be environmentally conscious in your selection, many large ISPs in Japan are working towards sustainability:

Docomo aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 .

aims for net-zero carbon emissions by . NTT East & West are pursuing green innovation initiatives.

are pursuing green innovation initiatives. SoftBank has switched to renewable energy for data centers.

How to Sign Up for Internet in Japan

Once you’ve chosen a provider, you may need the following documents:

Identity Verification Zairyu Card (Residence Card) or Passport

Proof of Address Resident Registration Certificate or a utility bill

Payment Information Credit card or bank account details

Contact Information Phone number and email address



For fixed-line services that require installation, you’ll need to schedule an appointment with a technician to set up your connection. Remember, you may need to ask your landlord for permission first.

Choosing the best internet provider in Japan depends on your stay duration, need for stability and contract flexibility. Short-term residents can rely on mobile data or Wi-Fi routers, while long-term residents should consider fixed-line services. Always check contract terms, cancellation policies and language support before signing up!

