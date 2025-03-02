What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

Discover ten of the cheapest supermarkets in Tokyo. Here's our guide to budget-friendly grocery shopping options.

By Abhijit Sen Mar 3, 2025 5 min read

Tokyo is known for its vibrant culinary scene and diverse food options. However, shopping for groceries can sometimes become a daunting task, especially if you’re aiming to stick to a budget. With the steadily climbing cost of living in Tokyo, being mindful of where to purchase your food can lead to substantial savings. In this article, we list the cheapest supermarkets in Tokyo that can help you save your hard-earned yen.

1. Ozeki (オオゼキ )

Perfect for buying in bulk.

Ozeki is a community-oriented supermarket chain that thrives on efficiency and bulk buying. Its commitment to locally sourced products means that shoppers not only save money but also support regional producers. Ozeki’s competitive pricing and diverse offerings, including daily necessities and alcohol—make it a well-loved choice among Tokyo residents.

Hours: Most Ozeki Supermarket branches are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though some may close at 9 p.m.

Most Ozeki Supermarket branches are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though some may close at 9 p.m. Website: https://www.ozeki-net.co.jp/

https://www.ozeki-net.co.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards

2. Beisia (ベイシア)

Beisia is known for its low prices on a wide range of products, from fresh produce to household essentials. While there are no set sale days, Beisia occasionally offers special promotions, including triple points days, maximizing value for budget-conscious customers.

Hours: It operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Website: https://www.beisia.co.jp/

https://www.beisia.co.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: Beisia accepts cash, credit/debit cards, E-money and mobile payments.

3. Don Quijote (ドン・キホーテ)

More than just a place to shop for souvenirs.

An absolute treasure trove for budget shoppers, Don Quijote (Donki) offers a mind-boggling range of products—from groceries to novelty items—often featuring fantastic discounts. The lively atmosphere and tax-free shopping for international visitors make it a unique supermarket experience.

Hours: Most Don Quijote stores in Tokyo are open 24 hours a day.

Most Don Quijote stores in Tokyo are open 24 hours a day. Website: www.donki.com

www.donki.com Accepted Payment Methods: Don Quijote accepts cash, credit/debit cards, IC cards and mobile payments.

4. Super Sanwa (スーパー三和)

An accessible option for Tokyo residents.

Super Sanwa successfully caters to budget-conscious shoppers with its extensive range of products and frequent promotions. With branches in Nerima, Machida and Hachioji, it’s an accessible option for many Tokyo residents seeking great prices on everyday staples.

Hours: Typically, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the specific branch for exact hours.

Typically, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the specific branch for exact hours. Website: https://www.heartful-sanwa.co.jp/

https://www.heartful-sanwa.co.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards

5. OK Supermarket (オーケー)

Don’t forget to get an OK Club point card for more savings!

One of Tokyo’s most affordable brands, OK Supermarket, prides itself on offering “everyday low prices.” With a focus on essential items and fresh products, this chain leverages private brand offerings and encourages bulk buying. By using the OK Club point card, shoppers can redeem points that further improve savings, setting a high standard for budget shopping.

Hours: Most OK Supermarket branches in Tokyo are open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Most OK Supermarket branches in Tokyo are open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Website: https://ok-corporation.jp/

https://ok-corporation.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: OK Supermarket accepts cash, credit/debit cards, IC cards and mobile payments

6. Y’s Mart (ワイズマート)

Mark your calendars for the one-coin events.

Y’s Mart is a popular supermarket chain in Tokyo that is known for its affordability and community focus. With 40 locations across Tokyo, Chiba and Kanagawa, it serves as a reliable “home refrigerator” for locals, offering fresh foods, side dishes and baked goods at budget-friendly prices. Regular sales, like the Monday and Thursday one-coin events, provide great deals for shoppers.

Hours: The hours vary by location, but larger stores are open 24 hours

The hours vary by location, but larger stores are open 24 hours Website: https://www.ysmart.co.jp/

https://www.ysmart.co.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards.

7. Life (ライフ)

Life Supermarket offers competitive prices on a wide selection of household items and groceries. Focused heavily on quality, it has key locations in Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Setagaya, making it a prevalent choice for residents who are conscious of their budgets.

Hours: Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. Website: www.lifecorp.jp

www.lifecorp.jp Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, credit/debit cards and mobile payments

8. Big A (ビッグ・エー)

Buy local at Big A.

Big A, part of the Aeon Group, is celebrated for its comprehensive selection and low prices. With the goal of promoting 100% domestic produce and private label options, shoppers can find fresh produce and meats without spending a fortune. At many locations, it is open 24 hours a day to provide customers with flexibility in their shopping hours.

Hours: Most Big A stores in Tokyo are open 24 hours a day.

Most Big A stores in Tokyo are open 24 hours a day. Website: https://www.biga.co.jp/

https://www.biga.co.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Mobile Payments

9. Peacock Store (ピーコックストア)

Affordable without sacrificing quality.

The Peacock Store stands out for its combination of affordability and quality. With many locations, including Shinjuku and Shibuya, it offers fresh produce and ready-to-eat deli items with the convenience of home delivery and online shopping options, appealing to the modern, busy consumer.

Hours: Most Peacock Store branches in Tokyo are open from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Most Peacock Store branches in Tokyo are open from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. Website: https://www.peacock-japan.co.jp/en/

https://www.peacock-japan.co.jp/en/ Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards

10. Hanamasa (肉のハナマサ)

Stock up on your meat at Hanamasa.

Known for its extensive selection of daily necessities at low prices, Hanamasa is great for savvy shoppers. With its straightforward layout and clear price displays, customers can navigate the store quickly while being tempted by the regular sales that take place, especially over the weekends.

Hours: Most Hanamasa stores in Tokyo are open 24 hours a day

Most Hanamasa stores in Tokyo are open 24 hours a day Website: https://www.hanamasa.co.jp/

https://www.hanamasa.co.jp/ Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards

To save money while shopping, visit stores during off-peak hours for discounts and pay attention to sale days, especially for fresh produce. Use point cards for future savings and choose locally produced items. In Tokyo, budget-friendly supermarkets offer good prices on fresh essentials without overspending.

What did you think of our list of the Cheapest Supermarkets in Tokyo? Share your favorites in the comments and let’s save together!