When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

Lots of food and drink on the jobs menu this month—with a little bit of Asian language localization, science teaching and AI work tossed in for extra flavor.

By Doc Kane Jul 20, 2022 5 min read

A little extra money never hurts. Or maybe you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house a few times a week. Whatever your reason for considering part-time work this season, we’ve got you covered.

Moreover, you’ll pick up some cool experiences and make connections. And, if you’re a fan of the hospitality industry, there are some excellent posts here at some pretty swanky establishments.

So, buckle in, and let’s get to it. It’s time for some part-time jobs at GaijinPot!

Saturday science wizard wanted

Want a chance to work with Japan’s next generation of STEM wunderkinds? Laurus International School of Science needs a Saturday homeroom teacher to help their young learners from 8:30 – 2:30 at one of their Tokyo area kindergarten campuses.

There, you’ll help internationally-minded students learn about science (as well as themselves) in a fully immersive English language environment where they can engage with robots, 3D printers and a host of other modern technologies. Laurus is the first and only STEM school in Japan, and hands-on science experiments and project-based learning are at the core of the experience for all students.

Applicants should be native English speakers with a background in early childhood education and prior classroom experience. And teachers with at least three years of experience and a degree in early childhood education are encouraged to apply.

Saturday School Teacher at Laurus International School of Science Company: Laurus International School of Science

Laurus International School of Science Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Feeling crafty for barley and hops?

If teaching science isn’t your bag, how does the possibility of learning the science of beer sound to you? Award-winning craft brewer Rimmer Beer is now hiring brew staff to help them make sure everything runs without a hitch in their small brewery in Kawasaki.

You’ll work just three days a week, helping with operational duties like cleaning, packaging, labeling, carrying loads (20~30kg) and delivery at beer events and simple office work. If you pass muster, you stand a chance to learn the fine art of brewing gradually and maybe even get a chance to brew your own beer. How’s that for a part-time gig with a big payoff?

You’ll work at least three days a week (mainly weekdays) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It sounds like a super-cool opportunity for beer lovers or someone just looking to get strong by lifting a few hundred kilos a week. No? So why not get strong, earn some dough, and learn a new craft—literally!

Brewery Support Staff Company: Brimmer Brewing

Brimmer Brewing Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,200 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Want a taste of the restaurant business?

If you’re more of a fine food connoisseur than a craft beer lover, and you’d rather stay spiffy in uniform than brave the cold and heat of a brewery, then you should give Huge restaurants a look-see. Huge has seven openings this month—all in the Tokyo area. So next month, you could be waiting tables, tending bar, or even cooking and getting fed and clothed for free. Not a bad deal!

At Huge, you also get the benefit of a transportation allowance, late evening shift differential, and the opportunity for pay raises the longer you stay with the team. Basic Japanese is all you need to get in the door, but if you’re already fluent in Japanese, English isn’t as much of a concern. You’ll work at least four hours a day, two days a week, with a diverse team in high-end restaurants and cool locations around Tokyo. So what’s for dinner next month?

Restaurant staff (Waiter, Kitchen) at Mexican Restaurant in Daikanyama Company: HUGE Co., Ltd.

HUGE Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan. A proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required. Share this Job Apply Here

More luxuriously good food

If you’ve lived in the Tokyo area long enough and consider yourself a foodie, you’ve likely heard of Two Rooms GrillBar and Ruby Jacks. Both restaurants fall under the ECN Hospitality group umbrella. They’re looking for help to round out their kitchen, service and reception staff at their location just off the Omotesando strip.

You’ll come to the table with at least one year of hospitality experience or be highly motivated to learn from ECN’s world-class team. As with all the positions we’re highlighting this month, this is a part-time position, and you’ll be working about five days a week. However, full-time opportunities may also be available.

Basic English and Japanese are preferred, and you’ll need a visa that allows you to work in Japan and two references who can speak to your previous restaurant experience.

Service, Reception, Bar and Kitchen Company: ECN Hospitality

ECN Hospitality Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Month (Negotiable)

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Asian language localizin’

Test games to your heart’s content at Digital Hearts, and ensure games built for the Chinese, Indonesian, Korean and Thai marketplaces are as good for gamers in those countries as they are everywhere else. You’ll dive deep into all sorts of games from indie and AAA game developers, helping to uncover any inconsistencies with the language or technical aspects of those games that might present problems in your native language. This is an entry-level part-time position, and you’ll need a lot of gaming experience.

Still, if you have prior QA or localization experience, you’ll be able to jump to the head of the line a bit when being considered. Other than native proficiency in your native language, you’ll need business-level Japanese to respond to business inquiries related to your work. You’ll also need to be available for seven-hour shifts on weekdays.

Game Localization Testers (Asian Languages) Company: Digital Hearts Co., Ltd.

Digital Hearts Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Native speaker of Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Korean, Thai or Indonesian. A strong interest in the video game industry is required.

Must currently reside in the Kanto area with a valid work visa

Japanese skill: Conversational level N3 or above.

Other languages are welcome to apply. Share this Job Apply Here

Got a nice Japanese-speaking voice?

So, this seems like a pretty neat part-time role if you’re looking for just about the easiest thing ever. You’re qualified if you speak native Japanese and have access to an Android or iOS Smartphone. You’ll also need access to a quiet recording space.

Appen needs people with the above skill set and tech mentioned above to record various sentences in various ways to help develop AI-driven voice systems. You’ll have the flexibility to work on this program wherever you are in Japan and whenever you want. Salary is negotiable, and you can do as many projects as you can handle. Can you say “ka-ching”?

Japanese Speech Contributors Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Salary (Negotiable)

Salary (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native

Native Application: Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Pretty exciting list, no? Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that, with part-time gigs, many employers are often open to hiring for full-time positions. So if you’re interested in that arrangement, it always pays to ask.

Also, these days with the employment situation being what it is as of late, employers are open to making flexible schedules for people. Many of these industries also hire students regularly, so if you’re a student here in Japan, don’t be bashful in applying. Go get ’em! See you next month. Cheers!