Fall in Japan is celebrated with an abundance of festivals, outdoor sporting events and seasonal crops. It’s during this season that you’ll see shelves lined with kabocha or Japanese squash at your local grocery store. However, unlike the bright orange pumpkins in the West, these don’t exactly make for the best Jack-o’-lanterns. So, where do you find the typical western type of pumpkins in Japan? Surprisingly, it’s not as hard to find as you might think.

Here’s a quick guide to supermarkets that sell them and where you can visit an actual pumpkin patch. Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan You just need to know where to look. Here are a few places to source your pumpkins both online and offline.

Supermarkets

Branch Yokohama Nanbu Market

Opened in 2019, BRANCH Yokohama Nanbu Market is a shopping complex with several eateries, boutiques and an open-air lawn. Formerly just a wholesale market, it’s been reinvented to include an events space and a BBQ area alongside the different shopping options. Here, you can buy your pumpkin at Ave, the complex’s supermarket.

Website: https://www.branch-sc.com/yokohama_nanbu/shop/en/index.jsp

Nearest train station: Nambu-Shijou

National Azabu

For most homesick foreigners in Tokyo, National Azabu is their one-stop shop. Selling a variety of imported spices, cheese and sausages, you’ll easily find whatever you’re looking for. With branches in Den-En Chofu, Minami Azabu and Hiroo, restocking your pantry with flavors from home is a whole lot easier. Compared to other Japanese supermarkets, you’ll find that the selection at National Azabu has more gluten-free and vegetarian options. Here, small pumpkins start at ¥2,980, while larger pumpkins can go for ¥ 5,980.

Website: http://www.national-azabu.com/

Nearest train station: Hiroo and Den-En Chofu

Tokyu Supermarket

Found in neighborhoods serviced by Tokyu train lines, Tokyu Supermarket offers most of what you would expect from a regular supermarket. Expect only the highest quality produce, fish and meat, along with everyday bento (boxed lunch) options.

Local Flower Shops (hanayasan) and Farmer’s Markets

If you take a walk around your neighborhood, you might find a bunch of smaller pumpkins at your local flower shop. In central areas of Tokyo like Yoyogi, you’ll find at least one flower shop selling pumpkins. Aside from flower shops, you can also try your luck at the nearest farmer’s market, although it isn’t guaranteed.

Online

Mercari

Similar to Depop or Poshmark, Mercari is an online marketplace for second-hand goods. It might not be your first option but there are definitely pumpkin sellers to be found on this app. Search for the term in Japanese, and you should find at least one or two listings of someone selling pumpkins of all sizes. Take note that you might need a bit of Japanese to navigate the app.

Saihok.jp

Straight from Hokkaido, you can order a pumpkin off Saihok.jp if you aren’t in the mood to head out. The website delivers to all of Japan and you can pay by credit card or at the convenience store. Be sure to place your orders while supplies last, as stocks can go quickly.

Pumpkin Patch in Japan

Pumpkin patches in Japan are quite rare so be sure to visit!

Not really into pumpkin carving? Another alternative is to visit a pumpkin patch.

Yumenoshima Park

Each year at Yumenoshima Park, the Tropical Greenhouse Dome hosts a pumpkin exhibition until November 4. Here, you can sit on and take pictures of over 100 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. For just ¥250 per person, you can also check out the other photo spots, Halloween-themed exhibit and stamp contest.