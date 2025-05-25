There are several ways to source books sustainably without breaking the bank. Here’s where to buy used English books in Tokyo.

By GaijinPot Blog May 26, 2025 3 min read

Starting a new hobby in Japan doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re looking to read more this year, there are several ways to source books sustainably without breaking the bank. Here’s a short list of where to buy used English books in Tokyo. From online communities, in-person book swaps and more, we hope that this post helps you find your next favorite book.

Infinity Books Japan

Check out the monthly events, too.

Infinity Books Japan in Sumida Ward should be your first stop. This English bookstore carries thousands of new books and a wide selection of out-of-print and rare books that you can browse through on its website. It’s also a great place to sell and trade books. The bookstore also hosts monthly events that can range from book readings to workshops; just check the schedule.

1F Komakata Heights Bldg, 1-2-4 Azumabashi, Sumida, Tokyo - Map www.infinitybooksjapan.com

Tokyo Book Swap

Make new friends and new titles.

Make new friends and find your next favorite book at Tokyo Book Swap. It’s a free in-person event that brings like-minded readers together. To join, simply RSVP and bring any book (in good condition) to exchange with a fellow participant. Since there isn’t a regular schedule, it’s best to follow the Instagram page to keep updated.

Jimbocho

Explore Tokyo’s book town

Nicknamed Tokyo’s “Book town,” Jimbocho is a hub for second-hand books. You’ll often see stalls of narrow mom-and-pop shops filled with books packed from floor to ceiling. While most bookstores in this area cater to Japanese readers, there are a handful that carry second-hand English books. Half the fun is exploring the surrounding neighborhood but if you’re pressed for time, here are some of the stores we can recommend checking out: Isseido Bookstore, Subunso Bookstore, Magnif (magazines), Kitazawa Bookstore and Ogawa Books.

Isseido Bookstore

Subunso Bookstore

Magnif

Kitazawa Bookstore

Ogawa Books

Ehonya Rusuban

Take the south exit from Koenji station.

For second-hand English children’s books, Ehonya Rusuban in Koenji is your best bet. This bookstore carries over 3,000 vintage, out-of-print children’s books from around the world, specifically books published from 1950-1970. Alongside their massive collection, Ehonya Rusuban also publishes their own books and holds small in-store exhibitions from time to time.

Online Groups on Facebook

There are several active Tokyo-based buy-and-sell book communities on Facebook. Here, you can post books you want to put up for sale and ask fellow community members for leads on any title you might be interested in. Tokyo English Books Sale/Exchange is a great place to start!

Book Off

You’ll find these all over Japan.

Book Off is the largest chain of used book stores in Japan. In total, there are about 850 Book Off stores all over the country. While not all branches carry English books, start by checking out the branches around Iidabashi, Koenji, Takadanobaba, Machida or Gotanda. If you’re studying Japanese, this is also a great place to shop for Japanese language learning materials. Like Infinity Books Japan, you can also sell books here.

Mercari and Amazon

Have it delivered to your doorstep.

Another option, while not limited to just Tokyo, is to browse through Mercari or Amazon. Mercari is an online marketplace for secondhand goods and Amazon has an even wider selection of used books in good condition.

Bonus: Local Libraries

Check out your local library if you haven’t already!

As an added bonus, check out your local ward library and rent an English book. Most libraries in central Tokyo carry a good selection of English books and it’s a cost-effective way to discover new titles without spending too much money.

What did you think of this list of where to buy used English books in Tokyo? Let us know where you get your books in the comments section below!