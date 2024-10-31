If you’re living in Japan and craving turkey for a special occasion—whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas or simply a hearty feast—you might be wondering where to find one. While turkey isn’t a common staple in Japanese supermarkets, there are several great places to score this seasonal bird. Here’s a friendly guide on where to find turkey in Japan and all the trimmings.
1. The Meat Guy
For foreigners in Japan, The Meat Guy is a go-to supplier of high-quality meats, including whole turkeys, which can be hard to find elsewhere. They offer holiday staples like stuffing and seasonal pies to complete your meal. From September 30 to November 18, they’re offering a 25% discount on whole turkeys and pork roasts! The Meat Guy delivers nationwide, so you can order everything online and have it shipped to your doorstep.
- Website: The Meat Guy
- Price: It normally costs around ¥9,000 to ¥12,000. From Sept. 30 to Nov. 18, there is a special 25% discount.
3. Horizon Farms
The online store Horizon Farms specializes in organic, additive-free food and meats. It claims that all meat comes from livestock raised ethically in free-range conditions, with a strong focus on animal welfare. It offers farm-raised turkey meat from New Zealand, which is available for delivery across Japan.
- Website: Horizon Farms
3. Rakuten
These days, you can find just about anything on Rakuten—even turkey options. By searching for “七面鳥” (shichimenchou), which means turkey in Japanese, you can browse whole turkeys or turkey slices. Rakuten features products from various sellers, including The Meat Guy, giving you a wide selection and competitive prices.
- Website: Rakuten
- Price: ¥5,000 to ¥15,000
4. Whole Meat
This online store offers a variety of high-quality meats not commonly found in Japanese supermarkets. It also provides poultry from Japan, Brazil and the USA, including halal chicken. Whole Meat’s service is available in English, French, Japanese, and German.
- Website: Whole Meat
5. National Azabu Supermarket
The popular National Azabu in Hiroo, Tokyo, is a high-end supermarket for people who love imported goods. From gourmet cheeses to specialty snacks, it caters to both expats and locals. The supermarket also offers an online shopping option for added convenience. Around the fall holidays, you can usually find turkey, studding and cranberry sauce.
- Address: 2-1-1 Hiroo, Shibuya City, Tokyo
- Website: National Azabu
6. National Denen Supermarket
Like Azabu-Juban, Denenchofu in Ota-ku, is a trendy, affluent neighborhood. National Denen, located in Denenchofu, Tokyo, is National Azabu’s sister store. The store is actually quite a walk from Denenchofu or Jiyugaoka stations, so bring a car or prepare for a 20-minute walk.
- Address: 2-1-1 Denenchofu, Ota City, Tokyo
- Website: National Denen
7. Costco
You likely already know and love Costco, a popular warehouse club known for its bulk shopping and value. During the holiday season, it offers whole turkeys, making it a go-to for those hosting large gatherings or family feasts. With a membership, shoppers can enjoy a variety of holiday foods, including hams and other festive items, all at competitive prices. Plus, while you’re loading up on turkey, don’t forget to grab a 1/4-pound hot dog from the food court—it’s a classic Costco experience.
- Address (Shinagawa Location): 2-1-2 Higashigotanda, Shinagawa City, Tokyo
- Address (Kawaguchi Location): 1-1-1 Yamatocho, Kawaguchi, Saitama
- Address (Tachikawa Location): 3-1-1, Takamatsu, Tachikawa, Tokyo
- Website: Costco
8. Nissin World Delicatessen
The massive Nissin World Delicatessen is another well-known import supermarket in Tokyo. It specializes in high-quality imported goods, making it a great place to find turkey during the holiday season.
- Address: 1-4-4, Sangenjaya, Setagaya City, Tokyo
- Website: Nissin World Delicatessen
9. Meidi-Ya
Popular with home chefs, Meidi-Ya is a gourmet supermarket with imported foods. During the holiday season, you can typically find whole turkeys alongside a variety of seasonal items. The store is popular among cooks for its great selection of ingredients.
- Address (Shibuya Location): 1-1-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo
- Other Locations
- Website: Meidi-Ya
The wholesale store Hanamase specializes in quality meat products, including turkey and ham. It is kind of like the Japanese version of Costco. Known for its competitive prices, Hanamasa is a favorite among locals looking to stock up.
10. Hanamasa
- Address: Multiple Locations
- Website: Hanamasa
If all else fails, you can always find turkey legs at Tokyo DisneySea. That said, where do you buy your turkeys? Let us know in the comments!
