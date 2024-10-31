Discover where to find turkey in Japan, from online stores to local markets, and make your holiday feast a success.

If you’re living in Japan and craving turkey for a special occasion—whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas or simply a hearty feast—you might be wondering where to find one. While turkey isn’t a common staple in Japanese supermarkets, there are several great places to score this seasonal bird. Here’s a friendly guide on where to find turkey in Japan and all the trimmings.

1. The Meat Guy

The Meat Guy’s “early bird special.”

For foreigners in Japan, The Meat Guy is a go-to supplier of high-quality meats, including whole turkeys, which can be hard to find elsewhere. They offer holiday staples like stuffing and seasonal pies to complete your meal. From September 30 to November 18, they’re offering a 25% discount on whole turkeys and pork roasts! The Meat Guy delivers nationwide, so you can order everything online and have it shipped to your doorstep.

Website: The Meat Guy

The Meat Guy Price: It normally costs around ¥9,000 to ¥12,000. From Sept. 30 to Nov. 18, there is a special 25% discount.

3. Horizon Farms

The online store Horizon Farms specializes in organic, additive-free food and meats. It claims that all meat comes from livestock raised ethically in free-range conditions, with a strong focus on animal welfare. It offers farm-raised turkey meat from New Zealand, which is available for delivery across Japan.

Website: Horizon Farms

3. Rakuten

These days, you can find just about anything on Rakuten—even turkey options. By searching for “七面鳥” (shichimenchou), which means turkey in Japanese, you can browse whole turkeys or turkey slices. Rakuten features products from various sellers, including The Meat Guy, giving you a wide selection and competitive prices.

Website: Rakuten

Rakuten Price: ¥5,000 to ¥15,000

4. Whole Meat

This online store offers a variety of high-quality meats not commonly found in Japanese supermarkets. It also provides poultry from Japan, Brazil and the USA, including halal chicken. Whole Meat’s service is available in English, French, Japanese, and German.

Website: Whole Meat

5. National Azabu Supermarket

Foreigners have been buying turkey here for years.

The popular National Azabu in Hiroo, Tokyo, is a high-end supermarket for people who love imported goods. From gourmet cheeses to specialty snacks, it caters to both expats and locals. The supermarket also offers an online shopping option for added convenience. Around the fall holidays, you can usually find turkey, studding and cranberry sauce.

Address : 2-1-1 Hiroo, Shibuya City, Tokyo

: 2-1-1 Hiroo, Shibuya City, Tokyo Website: National Azabu

6. National Denen Supermarket

Like Azabu-Juban, Denenchofu in Ota-ku, is a trendy, affluent neighborhood. National Denen, located in Denenchofu, Tokyo, is National Azabu’s sister store. The store is actually quite a walk from Denenchofu or Jiyugaoka stations, so bring a car or prepare for a 20-minute walk.

Address : 2-1-1 Denenchofu, Ota City, Tokyo

: 2-1-1 Denenchofu, Ota City, Tokyo Website: National Denen

7. Costco

However, it is super busy on the weekends.

You likely already know and love Costco, a popular warehouse club known for its bulk shopping and value. During the holiday season, it offers whole turkeys, making it a go-to for those hosting large gatherings or family feasts. With a membership, shoppers can enjoy a variety of holiday foods, including hams and other festive items, all at competitive prices. Plus, while you’re loading up on turkey, don’t forget to grab a 1/4-pound hot dog from the food court—it’s a classic Costco experience.

Address (Shinagawa Location) : 2-1-2 Higashigotanda, Shinagawa City, Tokyo

: 2-1-2 Higashigotanda, Shinagawa City, Tokyo Address (Kawaguchi Location) : 1-1-1 Yamatocho, Kawaguchi, Saitama

: 1-1-1 Yamatocho, Kawaguchi, Saitama Address (Tachikawa Location) : 3-1-1, Takamatsu, Tachikawa, Tokyo

: 3-1-1, Takamatsu, Tachikawa, Tokyo Website: Costco

8. Nissin World Delicatessen

The massive Nissin World Delicatessen is another well-known import supermarket in Tokyo. It specializes in high-quality imported goods, making it a great place to find turkey during the holiday season.

Address : 1-4-4, Sangenjaya, Setagaya City, Tokyo

: 1-4-4, Sangenjaya, Setagaya City, Tokyo Website: Nissin World Delicatessen

9. Meidi-Ya

Popular with home chefs, Meidi-Ya is a gourmet supermarket with imported foods. During the holiday season, you can typically find whole turkeys alongside a variety of seasonal items. The store is popular among cooks for its great selection of ingredients.

Address (Shibuya Location) : 1-1-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo

: 1-1-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo Other Locations

Website: Meidi-Ya

The wholesale store Hanamase specializes in quality meat products, including turkey and ham. It is kind of like the Japanese version of Costco. Known for its competitive prices, Hanamasa is a favorite among locals looking to stock up.

10. Hanamasa

Just look for the cow head.

Address : Multiple Locations

: Multiple Locations Website: Hanamasa

If all else fails, you can always find turkey legs at Tokyo DisneySea. That said, where do you buy your turkeys? Let us know in the comments!