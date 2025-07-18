Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

Why you should get out of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka: too crowded, too expensive and not what people think. Here’s where to go in Japan instead.

We get it. You’ve got a week, a bucket list and a JR Pass screaming Golden Triangle. Tokyo dazzles. Osaka feeds you. Kyoto looks great on Instagram. But by now, your itinerary might as well come with a queue number and a map of the top 10 places to bump into other tourists. If you’re wondering where to go in Japan that isn’t Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka—congrats, you’re asking the right question.

Even Japan’s tourism officials are begging you to spread out. The crowds are unsustainable. Locals are losing it. Prices are through the roof. Meanwhile, the rest of Japan—literally 90% of it—is just sitting there, offering jaw-dropping scenery, wild festivals, empty castles, private hot springs and ridiculously affordable ryokan (traditional inns)—all without the wait or the crowds.

Do yourself a favor (and Japan a solid): ditch the triangle. Go rogue. Head north, west or inland. Want authenticity? Try a rural izakaya where you’re the only foreigner. Soak in an onsen without a selfie stick in sight. Meet someone who’s genuinely surprised you made it that far. I once walked into a karaoke bar in Kinugawa Onsen and walked out with free drinks and a friend group I don’t remember adding.

Everyone’s Going to The Same Three Cities

Harajuku is a tourist trap, but at least it keeps Urara free.

Japan welcomed nearly 25 million foreign visitors in 2023 and 37 million in 2024. By 2030, the country expects to reach 60 million. Kyoto, with a population of just 1.6 million, had over 10 million visitors. It’s so bad that Japanese people are staying away. Osaka is considering taxing tourists to combat the overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Tokyo’s hotel rates are up by 20–30%. In Kyoto, average room prices now exceed ¥30,000 per night during peak seasons. Want a cozy little ryokan? Hope you booked six months ago—or brought half your travel budget.

Even locals are getting priced out. Families are scaling back vacations, school trips are being shortened and many residents are simply opting to stay closer to home. In response, some regions are exploring dual pricing systems to give locals a break, while others are offering travel subsidies or increased allowances.

Locals Are Over It

Kyoto’s geisha districts are starting to wonder if the tourism money is worth the chaos. In Gion, the city has attempted to ban tourists from entering private alleys after repeated complaints of visitors harassing maiko (apprentice entertainers) and geiko (fully trained geisha) for photos and disrupting the neighborhood’s daily life. Signs now warn tourists not to follow or film geisha. You’d think it’s common sense, but you still have tourist chasing them down and blocking them for photos without their consent.

Meanwhile, trash is piling up in Arashiyama and other tourist hotspots as the city’s waste systems struggle to keep up. Locals can’t even board their own buses—they’re packed full of day-trippers with backpacks and roller bags, all cramming into the same narrow streets for the same photo ops. The city has tried everything from luggage drop-off points to crowd-control staff, but it’s still a zoo.

It’s Killing Towns

And you’re missing out. (Shima Onsen, Gunma)

When 70–80% of international tourists crowd into the same three cities, entire regions are overlooked. Many of these regions already have aging populations and shuttered businesses. While the Big Three drown in foot traffic and hotel taxes, the rest of Japan is left begging for scraps, trying to lure tourists with influencers and wasted tourism projects that miss the mark.

Those usually involve another early morning fish market and yet another tiny shrine in the hills. The poor aunties and uncles still living in these small towns can’t really figure out what tourists actually want. But no one’s flying to Fukui or Shimane for another 6 a.m. fish market and another mossy temple in the hills when they can just hit Toyosu or Asakusa in Tokyo.

(That said, Fukui is awesome. And probably has the best fish market I’ve ever been to.)

These towns want tourists. They’ve got the ryokan, the festivals, the hot springs and plenty of room to breathe. But without visitors, the money dries up. Local trains lose funding. Cultural sites fall into disrepair. That mom-and-pop soba shop you would’ve loved? Closed for good.

When places do try to compete, they often feel pressured to “Kyoto-fy” themselves with faux cobblestone streets and temple-themed gift shops. But imitation doesn’t bring sustainability. It brings disappointment, overcrowding and communities bending over backwards to fit into a tourism model that was never built for them in the first place.

Kanazawa, Takehara, Tsuwano; how many “Little Kyotos” does Japan even have at this point?

It’s your trip, maybe even your only trip of the year. But if travelers just spread out a little—literally hop on any other Shinkansen line—they’d find incredible towns eager to share their stories. Your money would go further. Your experience would go deeper. And your trip wouldn’t be part of the bigger problem.

The Myth of Kyoto

Such peace. Much serene.

Tokyo’s known as a futuristic metropolis—yet I still renew my visa on paper in a concrete hellscape while my company faxes a stamped photocopy. But I get it. Tokyo is a wild new experience if it’s your first time. I’m not going to dig into the capital (or even Osaka) too much. Maybe you just want city vibes. That said, I am begging you to stop lining up for Ichiran Ramen.

My hang-up is Kyoto. People still promote it as “traditional Japan,” especially tourists chasing TikTok trends and Instagram spots. But Kyoto’s just a regular city buckling under the weight of its own mythology.

I’ll die on this hill: Kyoto is Asia’s most overhyped, commercialized destination. Even Arashiyama (which is genuinely beautiful) loses all sense of calm when you’re waddling along with 3,000 people aiming for the same bamboo selfie. Japan has larger, quieter bamboo forests—like the Sasaguri Kyudai Forest in Fukuoka, or Take-no-Michi in Nagaokakyo, just outside Kyoto—that barely see a fraction of the tourists. But sure, let’s all crowd into the same 500-meter strip.

Kyoto Isn’t a Time Capsule

Most temples are reconstructions—often rebuilt after fires or war, sometimes with help from corporate sponsors—and the surrounding streets are packed with vending machines, traffic cones and rental kimono shops. It feels less like a preserved city and more like a themed set dressed up for tourists. I’ve had people, practically glowing, tell me about their weeklong trip planned for Kyoto, when I know they’ll run out of things to do in a day.

“Oh, I’ll just be exploring the streets for hours.”

My brother in Christ, Gion takes less time than a lap around your local IKEA.

That’s not to say Kyoto isn’t worth visiting. It has history, beauty and cultural value—but so does practically every other “traditional” spot in Japan. Let’s stop pretending Kyoto is the authentic Japan experience. That version of Kyoto died about five million tour buses ago. If you’re still chasing some untouched, spiritual vision of Japan, you’re not looking hard enough, and you’re probably in the way.

Japan’s Infrastructure Is Unmatched

There is so much more to see outside the cities.

It doesn’t take much effort to explore Japan. In just a few hours, you can be surrounded by mountains, hot springs or quiet coastal towns. You’ll find regional food, deep-rooted traditions and genuinely welcoming locals almost anywhere you go.

Thanks to Japan’s rail network, nearly every region is accessible by shinkansen or express train, and in many cases, a same-day round trip is totally doable. Major stations outside the big three often have luggage storage, English-speaking tourist centers and easy bus connections to nearby attractions.

Tohoku (e.g., Sendai, Morioka): ~90 minutes from Tokyo by Shinkansen

(e.g., Sendai, Morioka): ~90 minutes from Tokyo by Shinkansen Kanazawa : About 2.5 to 3 hours from Tokyo via the Hokuriku Shinkansen

: About 2.5 to 3 hours from Tokyo via the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kumamoto or Kagoshima : 1.5-3.5 hours by Shinkansen from Osaka or Fukuoka

: 1.5-3.5 hours by Shinkansen from Osaka or Fukuoka Shikoku (e.g., Takamatsu, Matsuyama): Accessible by express trains from Okayama (2-3 hours)

(e.g., Takamatsu, Matsuyama): Accessible by express trains from Okayama (2-3 hours) Niigata : ~2 hours from Tokyo on the Joetsu Shinkansen

: ~2 hours from Tokyo on the Joetsu Shinkansen Nagano : ~1.5 hours from Tokyo on the Hokuriku Shinkansen

: ~1.5 hours from Tokyo on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Sendai : ~1.5 hours from Tokyo on the Tohoku Shinkansen

: ~1.5 hours from Tokyo on the Tohoku Shinkansen Hakodate: ~4 hours from Tokyo via the Hokkaido Shinkansen (via Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto)

Getting off the beaten track in Japan isn’t hard. The hardest part is choosing where to go.

Where Should You Go Instead?

Below are a few regions worth visiting. Each offers history, culture and access without the overcrowding of the Golden Triangle.

Wakayama: Pilgrimage Trails and Temple Stays

Part of the Kumano Kodo Nakahechi Daimon-saka Pilgrim Route in Japan.

Everyone flocks to Kyoto for “traditional Japan,” but the real spiritual heart is just south in Wakayama. Beyond being the birthplace of Shingon Buddhism, Wakayama is where Japan’s ancient spiritual traditions still feel truly alive—in its forests, waterfalls and centuries-old pilgrimage routes.

In Koyasan, you can stay overnight in an active Buddhist temple, eat traditional shojin ryori (vegan) meals, and participate in morning prayers. The nearby Kumano Kodo pilgrimage routes connect towns like Tanabe, Hongu, and Nachi, passing through quiet forests and small mountain villages. The area is well-known in Japan for its spiritual importance, but remains less visited by international tourists.

Fukui: Temples, Cliffs and Museums

This is Japan’s Dino-capital.

Fukui Prefecture offers a combination of historical and natural sites with very little tourist traffic. Eiheiji, a working Zen monastery, welcomes visitors for short stays or meditation practice. The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum in Katsuyama is one of the best of its kind, drawing families and researchers alike. The dramatic coastline at Tojinbo is easily accessible and rarely crowded. Fukui is also known for its professional knives and eyeglass industry.

Shikoku: Rural Landscapes and Local Traditions

Iya Valley in Tokushima.

Shikoku includes four prefectures: Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime and Kochi—and is known for its slower pace and strong regional identity. In Tokushima, the Awa Odori Festival takes place every August and features traditional dance troupes. The Iya Valley in Miyoshi is home to vine bridges and remote hiking trails. Takamatsu, in Kagawa, is known for Sanuki udon, which is served in family-run shops throughout the city.

Kyushu: Hot Springs, Castles and Good Food

Beppu is packed with different onsen to enjoy.

Kyushu is Japan’s southernmost main island and has a mix of cities, natural landscapes, and onsen towns. Beppu and Yufuin, both in Oita Prefecture, are known for their hot springs. Kagoshima sits across the bay from Sakurajima, an active volcano. Kumamoto has a major reconstructed castle and a well-known local ramen style. Fukuoka, the region’s largest city, is known for its street food and access to the rest of the island by rail and air.

Hokuriku: Gardens, Crafts and Coastal Cities

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route (Toyama)

The Hokuriku region, along the Sea of Japan, is easy to reach by Shinkansen but is less visited than central Japan. Kanazawa, in Ishikawa Prefecture, has preserved samurai districts, artisan workshops and Kenrokuen Garden. Toyama provides access to the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, while Niigata offers hot springs, winter sports, and a strong sake brewing tradition. Most places are walkable and don’t require advance reservations or timed entry.

Tohoku: Festivals, Temples and Open Space

Yamadera Temple (Yamagata)

Tohoku is made up of six prefectures in northern Honshu and is well-connected by rail. In Aomori, the Nebuta Festival features large paper lantern floats and traditional drumming each summer. Yamadera Temple, near Yamagata City, offers a short hike with views of the surrounding valley. Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima is a former samurai town with a reconstructed castle and several historical districts. Sendai, the largest city in the region, has easy access to both coastal and inland destinations.

