Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

By Aaron Baggett Nov 21, 2025 13 min read

Japan’s conservatism is a bit of an anomaly. While American conservatives rally around small government (or at least claim to do so), Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) champions a strong state, generous subsidies and politics rooted in national identity. Enter Sanae Takaichi, the LDP’s new champion and Japan’s first female prime minister.

However, many believe Takaichi’s rise isn’t a feminist victory so much as ideological continuity wrapped in the optics of change. She’s a nationalist who reveres tradition, a fiscal populist who believes in big spending and a cultural conservative who wants to keep the family and Japan “traditional.”

Let’s take a quick look at her background, what she believes and what you can expect.

What’s Her Background Like?

Sanae Takaichi grew up in Nara and studied at Kobe University. In college, she played drums in a metal band. Which is kind of cool, right? There is even a video from a 2016 karaoke show showing Takaichi singing “Rusty Nail” by X Japan. Unfortunately, it’s kind of Paul-Ryan-loves-RATM kind of deal.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and then entered politics after a stint at the Matsushita Institute. Later, she spent time in Washington, D.C., on a congressional staff.

She won her first Diet seat in 1993 as an independent. However, she was later invited to join the LDP in 1996. Some say she joined the LDP more to advance her influence rather than her ideology.

Takaichi assumed high-profile roles, including Communications Minister and Policy Chief, and developed a close relationship with the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. That alliance shaped a lot of her politics: strong defense, traditional social values and government spending to kick the economy along.

When the LDP needed someone who looked like change but felt familiar to the base, Takaichi was an obvious pick. She offered a face of renewal—the party’s first female leader—yet carried the ideological credentials and networks old-guard supporters recognise.

She also arrived during Sanseito’s rise, as the LDP needed someone who could pull back voters drifting to that conspiracy-tinged particular brand of wacky. In other words, she signalled change while remaining comfortably within the familiar LDP fold.

How Conservative Is She?

Takaichi believes in stronger ties with the US.

Takaichi is considered an “ultraconservative,” which is probably saying something considering it’s Japan.

She openly admires former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for her success as a woman in a male-dominated field. She also presents herself as carrying on the legacy of Shinzo Abe, particularly in his foreign policy and “Abenomics.”

Thatcher, the “Iron Lady,” is a popular figure among conservatives for [checks notes], crushing unions, privatizing public housing and gutting social programs. Policies I would argue make poor people miserable, but conservatives would say cut taxes, privatize “bloated” state industries and something-something national pride.

Shinzo Abe was also regarded as a hardline conservative and nationalist who pushed a vision of Japan reclaiming its past, restoring its wartime capabilities and raising the Emperor back to power in the narrative of national identity.

His “Abenomics” boosted corporate profits and the stock market but did little for ordinary workers. Salaries stagnated and wealth inequality widened. Abe also opposed same-sex marriage, separate surnames for married couples, etc—your typical conservative playbook.

What Does She Think About LGBTQ?

It’s not looking good, friends.

Socially, Takaichi advocates “traditional values,” shorthand for opposing same-sex marriage and having women-be-shopping takes. The selective memory about Japan’s own queer histories is doing a lot of work here. “Tradition” never includes the parts where samurai had a lot of sex with each other.

Takaichi has said, “There should be no prejudice against sexual orientation or gender identity,” but opposes the legalization of same-sex marriage. She has also called gay marriage a “very difficult problem.”

Essentially, “It’s just my opinion, I don’t believe in discrimination, but I’m also going to discriminate a lot.”

Japan is the only G7 country that bans same-sex marriage, despite recent polls finding 72% of Japanese people are for it. Truthfully, it’s likely less about “ew, men kissing?” and more about people making babies.

There are no Christian lobbyists guiding policy in Japan, unlike in the United States (maybe a cult, though). Japan only allows married male–female couples to adopt or use fertility treatments. The law excludes same-sex couples because it treats the family as a baby-making unit first.

On Trans Rights

Until recently, Japan required sterilization to change one’s legal gender on the family register (koseki): applicants had to have “no reproductive glands or [have] permanently lost reproductive function.” In practice, that meant surgery to remove reproductive organs.

In June 2023, Japan passed the “Understanding” law. It says everyone—regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity—deserves respect and tells the government, schools and employers to promote awareness.

Conservative and LDP members, including Takaichi, held up the 2023 LGBTQ “Understanding” law until the anti-discrimination clause was softened. They insisted on adding the word “unjust” to “discrimination” and replacing stronger language with weaker verbs. Only with those changes did the bill secure conservative support—essentially stripping the law of any real power.

However, even after conservatives watered down the “Understanding” law, the Supreme Court struck down the sterilization requirement and later ruled for a trans woman in a restroom case. Since then, Takaichi and the LDP have kept the conversation parked on “understanding”—a way some argue avoids debate that could snowball into broader LGBTQ rights and public support.

Basically, they want you to understand, “Understand we don’t want you here.”

Women’s Rights

Takaichi has said she “prioritised equal opportunity” when forming her cabinet: “I wouldn’t appoint women just because they’re women, but the plan is to pick far more women who are capable and willing to serve the nation.”

Which isn’t really saying much, is it? I’m sure bros are hollering for another anti-woke, based take. But let’s be honest. Unconscious bias, old-boys’ networks and fuzzy “culture fit” have handed more jobs to men than any supposed “she got it because she’s a woman.”

Regardless, Takaichi’s brand of women’s empowerment stays rooted in traditional family roles. She opposes separate surnames for married couples and insists on male-line imperial succession.

Takaichi says she is committed to women’s health, but her fixes mostly boil down to “cheaper childcare so you can work more or have more babies.” She campaigned on tax breaks for babysitters and for firms that offer in-house childcare, as well as expanded women’s health services and improved elder care.

Citing her own caregiving experience, she says she wants to reduce job dropouts due to caregiving, child-rearing or school refusal and “create a society where people don’t have to give up their careers.”

The LDP clearly wants more babies. However, Japan continues to roll out minor fixes, such as free prenatal checkups, while dodging the core issue: young adults can’t afford children.

When you’re stuck in a 15 m² box, with flat wages and shaky job security, “wellness vouchers” won’t move the needle. Housing, pay and stability matter more to fertility than pamphlets.

Work-Life Balance

Nothing like a 3 a.m. meeting to invigorate the work force.

Takaichi, like every other billionaire and politician, wants you to work until you’re dead. Okay, maybe not that extreme. But she claims to only need two hours of sleep a night, and has said:

“We can only rebuild by reuniting every generation and with everybody’s participation. Because there are only a few of us, I ask everybody to work hard; work like a horse. I myself will cast aside the idea of work-life balance. I’ll work, work, work, work and work.”

In Japan, long hours are often equated with loyalty. When the prime minister says she’ll “work like a horse,” it’s not just self-sacrifice—it’s a cue for subordinates. In hierarchical offices, employees feel pressure to match the boss’s pace. When the boss never leaves, no one else does.

Her “work like a horse” remark drew criticism from lawyers tackling overwork culture, something Japan has long struggled with. Karoshi (death from overwork) is still a tragic reality. She also held a bizarre 3 a.m. meeting with her secretaries to “be fully prepared,” but many call it performative.



Instead of offering real structural change—better childcare, flexible work, paid leave, higher wages—her answer is still “everyone just work harder.” It’s the same old ganbaru nationalism dressed up as renewal, and it’s exhausting in a country that, post-COVID, was slowly crawling toward a healthier work culture.

On Foreigners and Immigration

Takaichi’s immigration talk tracks closely with the LDP line. On the campaign trail, she vowed a “crackdown” on illegal immigration and overstays and said “foreigners must strictly obey” Japanese law.

The problem is her camp rarely distinguishes between short-term tourists and long-term residents who work, pay taxes and raise families here. Japan clearly wants a scapegoat for its social anxiety, even as it desperately needs foreign workers in health care, construction and hospitality.

Takaichi acknowledges that Japan needs foreign labor to offset its shrinking workforce—but only through what she calls “harmonious coexistence,” which appears to mean tighter immigration rules and visible compliance. In practice, that sounds more like enforcement optics than real integration policy.

For example, from June 2027, foreign residents who haven’t paid national health insurance or pension premiums may be denied status changes or renewals.

The government is also exploring a cap on foreign residents. This comes amid pressure from figures like Sanseito’s Sohei Kamiya. Speaking to the diet, Kamiya called for “maintaining our nation’s culture, customs, and public safety” and “curbing the number of foreigners accepted.”

Her ‘Coexistence’ Minister Might Not Like Foreigners

She created a ministerial post for “a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals” and appointed Kimi Onoda to the role. The full ridiculous title is literally “Minister in charge of a Society of Well-Ordered and Harmonious Coexistence with Foreign Nationals.”

Onoda—half Japanese, half American—has a record that worries many foreign residents. She’s warned that “crimes and disruptive behavior by some foreign nationals cause anxiety,” and told foreigners to follow social norms or leave.

She also opposed stimulus handouts for foreign residents, even though they pay into the same tax base. It feels a bit like appointing a hall monitor who doesn’t actually like recess or other kids.

Now, to me, this is on par with a Karen or hillbilly yelling at someone to “get out” for not speaking English. However, it’s also worth noting that Kimi Onoda retained her American passport. Japan’s Nationality Law generally requires citizens to choose a single nationality.

After reporters and political rivals began reviewing her background after she won her seat in 2016, she finally admitted to still retaining her American citizenship. She faced no repercussions for her hypocrisy.

It Will Be an Interesting Sumo Match

Ultimate boys club.

If all this policy talk has you feeling depressed, you’re not alone. However, it’s not all doom and gloom (yet). Japan’s political system isn’t built for wild swings. Even though the prime minister leads the Cabinet and the ruling party, this isn’t a U.S.-style “strong executive.” The PM can’t just ram through whatever policy they want.

Even if Takaichi is personally ultraconservative—on LGBTQ rights, immigration, defense or work culture—she can’t unilaterally drag the country hard-right overnight. Japanese policymaking is slow, procedural and often maddeningly bureaucratic.

That makes it resistant to extreme change—good or bad. There’s still plenty at stake, but policy here rarely matches the drama of the headlines. As someone annoyingly left-leaning, I’m not thrilled. But as an American, it’s hard to shock or black-pill me further after what I’ve already watched back home.

As an aside, for all the talk of “historic firsts,” it’s darkly funny that one of the big questions now is whether Japan’s first female PM will be barred from a sumo ring like it’s still the Edo period.

As prime minister, Takaichi is supposed to step into the sacred sumo ring to present the winner’s trophy—but women traditionally aren’t allowed in the ring because they’re considered “impure.” If she goes in, she tramples on tradition. If she stays out, Japan gets the visual of its first female PM being barred from the ring like it’s 1825.

Is that not the perfect snapshot of her whole deal? A historic “first woman” framed by a system that still doesn’t know what to do with women beyond baby-making.

Policies At a Glance

Takaichi’s first cabinet.

Here’s a quick summary of what Sanae Takaichi supports.

Economy

She wants to keep Abenomics-style policies and use government spending to support the economy.

She wants to pour money into industries like semiconductors, AI, defense and energy.

She says she will try to ease the cost of living with tax breaks and subsidies.

Constitution and Defense

Society and Family

Immigration and Foreign Residents

She says Japan should not accept foreigners “without limits (it doesn’t) and may support fixed caps.

She wants tighter rules on foreigners buying land near bases and other sensitive sites.

She wants stricter control of trainee and “specified skilled worker” programs, including possible limits by job type.

Energy and Climate

She supports restarting more nuclear power plants to cut imports and lower electricity costs.

She supports investing in new nuclear technologies, like advanced reactors and future fusion energy.

She wants Japan to rely less on imports, especially from China, and more on its own energy.

Education and Journalism

She supports “patriotic education” that teaches respect for the flag and anthem, as well as a more positive view of Japan’s history.

She wants stricter rules on TV and media and says biased broadcasters could, in theory, be punished.

She holds a conservative view of history and visits Yasukuni Shrine, which worries China and South Korea.

Foreign Policy

She wants Japan to take a more “assertive role” in global politics and security.

She strongly supports a close alliance with the United States in terms of security and technology.

She is friendly toward Taiwan and India and wants a tougher line toward China.

What are your thoughts on Sanae Takaichi? Are you excited or worried? Let us know in the comments.