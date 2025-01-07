Explore the rise of cults in Japan, their history, beliefs, controversies and influence on society, politics and religion.

By Whitney Hubbell Jan 8, 2025 8 min read

Japan is often labeled an atheist country—a claim that depends on how you define religion. Yet, for a nation perceived as one of the least religious in the world, Japan has a lot of cults—thousands, in fact. Despite their reputation and the public’s general skepticism, new-age religious groups have not only taken root but continue to attract followers. So why are there so many cults in Japan? What makes them attractive to their followers? Here’s what you need to know about cults in Japan.

Note: It’s important to note that the word “cult” is subjective, often depending on one’s perspective of what constitutes a legitimate religious movement versus a fringe group.

Religion in Japan

You don’t need to pay for spirituality.

Japanese cults often draw from ancient religious and philosophical traditions that have shaped the country’s history. Shinto, the indigenous religion, remained central to Japanese culture even after Buddhism arrived in the 6th century. The interaction between these two religions has significantly influenced Japanese society, and most cults in Japan are inspired by these traditions.

Many people practice rituals from both religions, even if they don’t identify as religious, which makes cults seem less extreme to potential followers. Cult founders are often seen as ikigai, a Shinto concept meaning a living human deity. Many cults also incorporate elements of Confucianism and Taoism.

The Rise of Cults in Japan

The Reiyukai Shakaden Buddhist temple in the Azabudai residential district of Tokyo.

Societal upheaval and social turmoil have played major roles in the development of cults in Japan. A few major cults originated in the 1860s during the violent Bakumatsu period, right before the Meiji restoration. However, the past century has seen a major development in the number of new religions, or “cults,” in Japan.

Experts suggest that the end of emperor worship and the abolition of State Shinto after WWII created a spiritual vacuum in Japan. The Allied occupation also reshaped Japan’s government, lifting censorship on religious organizations and granting them tax exemptions. During the economic boom of the 1970s and 1980s, growing alienation from an increasingly materialistic society drove many Japanese people toward new religions, leading to the rise of more cults and gurus.

In recent years, the number of new members joining these new religions has increased while attendance at traditional places of worship like Buddhist temples has declined. Today, there are about 183,000 officially registered religions in Japan, and about 2,000 of them have a substantial following. Some are not even religions at all but cover for organized crime or tax evasion. It is estimated that 10 to 20 percent of Japan’s population is connected to one of these new religions.

Scandals and Terrorist Attacks

Japanese people once viewed new religious movements as strange but harmless. That perception shifted dramatically in March 1995, when the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo released sarin gas on the Tokyo subway, killing 13 and injuring nearly 6,000. This remains Japan’s worst domestic terrorist attack. And it’s the only instance of a private group using a weapon of mass destruction. The incident marked a turning point, increasing public and governmental suspicion of cults.

The Shinzo Abe Assassination

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2021 further fueled controversy surrounding cults in Japan. The gunman, using a homemade firearm, blamed Abe for promoting the Unification Church, claiming the organization had financially ruined his family. His mother, a member for 30 years, had allegedly been coerced into making significant donations, leaving the family bankrupt. The Unification Church has faced numerous lawsuits from former members alleging similar practices of financial exploitation under the guise of spiritual salvation.

Although Abe was not a member of the Unification Church, he appeared remotely as a speaker at a church event in 2021. Additionally, his grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, is believed to have cultivated ties with the church due to their shared anti-communist ideology. Following Abe’s assassination, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched an investigation into the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). It revealed that nearly half of its lawmakers (179 out of 379) had some form of connection to the Unification Church.

Government Action Against Cults

In response to these controversies, the Japanese government has implemented measures to address cult activities. The Unification Church scandal prompted the passage of a law prohibiting organizations from using threats or coercion to solicit funds and allowing victims to reclaim their money.

As for Aum Shinrikyo, the cult’s leader and 12 other members were executed after spending two decades on death row. However, the group continues to operate under the name Aleph and is still attracting new followers. Even today, members are closely watched by Japanese authorities.

Despite government crackdowns and public scrutiny, cults remain a pervasive issue in Japan. New religious movements continue to emerge, often targeting vulnerable individuals seeking community or spiritual answers. While efforts to curb exploitative practices are underway, the complex history and ongoing controversies surrounding cults underscore the difficulty of addressing this deeply ingrained societal issue.

Cult Attraction and Recruitment

Don’t trust anyone who claims to have all the answers.

Cults in Japan, like those elsewhere, prey on loneliness and insecurity, offering a sense of community and self-improvement.

A Spiritual Void After World War II

After World War II, the decline of emperor worship left a spiritual void for many. This created fertile ground for new religious movements. This was further exacerbated during the economic boom of the 1970s and 1980s. This period pulled many Japanese people from rural towns into sprawling urban centers. Disconnected from their roots and overwhelmed by the anonymity of city life, they sought companionship and belonging—something cults were quick to exploit.

From Social Reform to Self-Improvement

A generational shift in political engagement compounded the trend. In the 1960s and 1970s, youth movements championed social reform and collective activism. However, the economic prosperity of the 1980s ushered in a focus on individualism, sidelining efforts for societal change. With this shift, many young people turned inward, prioritizing self-improvement—a need that cults promised to fulfill through their teachings and practices.

Modern Vulnerabilities and Broader Impacts

Today, university students face mounting pressures, including concerns over job prospects and growing economic disparity. These pressures make them particularly vulnerable to cult recruitment. This vulnerability intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, as students struggled with loneliness and isolation due to class cancellations. Recognizing the risks, some universities have begun educating students about cults and supporting those attempting to sever ties.

However, cults extend their reach far beyond campuses. The ongoing despair caused by global issues—environmental destruction, economic inequality and human rights abuses—leaves many people yearning for optimism and human connection. Unfortunately, this need can make individuals more susceptible to exploitation. The best strategy is to stay vigilant and question anyone claiming to have all the answers.

Major ‘Cults’ in Japan

Recruiters often promise companionship and purpose.

The term “cult” can be subjective, often depending on cultural perspectives, practices, and an organization’s influence. In Japan, groups are often labeled as “cults” due to their recruitment tactics, secrecy or practices. However, many of these groups view themselves as legitimate religious movements.

Soka Gakkai: This Buddhist movement follows the teachings of Nichiren, a 13th-century Japanese priest. Eight million followers believe chanting specific mantras leads to salvation and happiness. Komeito, its political party, is a junior party in the Japanese government. Supporters deny it’s a cult, but many Japanese people are uneasy about the group’s power.

Aleph: A splinter group of Aum Shinrikyo, the group responsible for the subway gas attack. It has fewer than 2,000 members, mainly young men. It is designated a terrorist organization by Japan and the European Union.

Kenshokai: Known for its nationalistic views and aggressive recruitment, Kenshokai approaches people near Mt. Fuji, among other locations. With over one million followers, the group denies being a cult, though its high-pressure tactics have sparked criticism.

Unification Church: Founded in South Korea in the 1950s, the church arrived in Japan in the 1960s to form political ties and gain followers, including figures like Shinzo Abe’s grandfather. Japanese followers have been coerced into donating money to atone for their ancestors’ crimes during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

Happy Science: A new religious organization founded in 1986 by former Wall Street trader Ryuho Okawa. His followers believe he is the reincarnation of a supreme being from Venus. They also believed he was once reincarnated as Socrates, the Buddha and Jesus. Okawa claims his cult has 11 million followers. However, survey estimates suggest that the number of followers is closer to 30,000.

Do you have any experience with any of these cults in Japan? Has someone attempted to recruit you? Tell us your experiences in the comments below.