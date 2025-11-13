Ever wonder why foreigners in Japan hate each other? Let’s look at what’s really behind it—and the psychology that explains why.

By Matthew Coslett Nov 14, 2025 7 min read

Moving to Japan is full of challenges, discoveries and (mostly) positive culture shocks. Yet for many foreigners, one of the biggest shocks isn’t how different Japan feels from home or learning Japanese, but how badly many foreigners treat each other. That said, why do foreigners in Japan hate each other?

If you’ve ever seen another foreigner roll their eyes at someone butcher a Japanese sentence or mutter something under their breath as they pass a group of tourists, you might notice something deeper beyond simple disapproval or even hate.

The married professionals with steady jobs and family responsibilities look down on the young, carefree travelers who make little effort to integrate. Those same young foreigners may see the older ones as sellouts—people who have sacrificed their personality and authenticity in a desperate attempt to “be more Japanese.” It’s a constant tug-of-war between fitting in and standing out.

So, what’s behind this hostility among people who, at least superficially, share the same outsider status?

Why The Hate?

“I’m the most Japanese of all the non-Japanese.”

A lot is going on here, but several common patterns emerge that spur the hate:

Cultural Misunderstandings : Some foreigners adapt to Japanese customs more smoothly than others. Those who struggle with etiquette or language can frustrate others who take pride in having figured things out.



: Some foreigners adapt to Japanese customs more smoothly than others. Those who struggle with etiquette or language can frustrate others who take pride in having figured things out. “ One of Us Equals All of Us ”: When a foreigner misbehaves, such as being noisy, careless or rude, it reinforces negative stereotypes about other foreigners. In Japan, where individuals are often seen as representing their entire group, this reflection feels especially personal.



”: When a foreigner misbehaves, such as being noisy, careless or rude, it reinforces negative stereotypes about other foreigners. In Japan, where individuals are often seen as representing their entire group, this reflection feels especially personal. Competition for Social Acceptance : Foreigners who’ve worked hard to integrate may feel that newcomers threaten their hard-fought credibility.



: Foreigners who’ve worked hard to integrate may feel that newcomers threaten their hard-fought credibility. The Illusion of Ease : Social media is full of foreigners bragging about “living the dream” in Japan, glossing over the stress, paperwork and isolation that come with real integration.

: Social media is full of foreigners bragging about “living the dream” in Japan, glossing over the stress, paperwork and isolation that come with real integration. Language Barrier Frustration : Japanese ability can become a bizarre social hierarchy. Those who speak fluently may use language as a subtle form of dominance, while those still learning feel excluded.



: Japanese ability can become a bizarre social hierarchy. Those who speak fluently may use language as a subtle form of dominance, while those still learning feel excluded. “Expat Bubble” Insularity : In small expatriate circles, gossip and judgment spread quickly; this can cause even minor irritations to escalate into major conflicts.



: In small expatriate circles, gossip and judgment spread quickly; this can cause even minor irritations to escalate into major conflicts. Projection of Personal Struggles : Living abroad can be isolating, exhausting and lonely. Sometimes the frustration we feel toward others is just a mirror of our own stress.



: Living abroad can be isolating, exhausting and lonely. Sometimes the frustration we feel toward others is just a mirror of our own stress. Racism: Yep, just because you’re also an outsider doesn’t give you a free pass to say racist things. It’s also kind of dumb to think a racist Japanese person is going to be on your side just because you’re a different kind of racist.

The Psychology Behind It

What’s really making you angry?

While it is easy to shrug it off with “c’est la vie,” underneath these everyday irritations lie deeper psychological patterns that many people aren’t aware of.

Projection

Projection is a classical defense mechanism where a person unconsciously attributes their own unacceptable traits to another person or group. Even though we do the same thing, it is particularly damaging when ‘they’ do it.

This can be magnified by the documented tendency of people to rely more on projection when they feel uncertain about themselves or their group.

This is often manifested as long-term residents of Japan seeing themselves as “the proper foreigner group,” they then project their own standards onto what “foreigners in Japan” should be, and discriminate against those who don’t match their exacting standards. This is often paired with tribalism and the need to project a group identity.

Cognitive Dissonance

Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort people feel when their beliefs, attitudes, and behavior do not line up. The tension pushes us to reduce the mismatch by changing our behavior, reframing our beliefs, or justifying our actions.

For example, an athlete who values healthy living may eat chocolate, feel uneasy about the contradiction, and then either cut back, redefine “treats” as recovery fuel, or dismiss the lapse as rare.

In Japan, this can surface around belonging and social norms. Long-term residents who have worked hard to “fit in” may feel dissonance when they see newcomers struggle with etiquette. The thought “I belong here” clashes with memories of their own early mistakes or with moments when Japanese peers still treat them as outsiders.

That gap can turn into irritation or a sense of superiority, both of which are ways to reduce the discomfort without revisiting the core belief about belonging.

Earned Belonging

The concept of earning your place at the table (i.e., earning your place in Japan) by proving oneself through language mastery or cultural fluency was demonstrated in a study centered on four interrelated components: competencies, opportunities, motivations and perceptions.

People who move to Japan often work hard to “fit in.” They learn polite Japanese, follow quiet train rules and copy small social habits. This effort builds a feeling of belonging. But belonging is fragile. Even small reminders that you are still seen as an outsider can hurt that feeling.

Seeing other foreigners break the rules can trigger that stress. It can feel like their actions undo your hard work. To protect their identity, some people distance themselves and think, “I’m not like them.”

This is a normal way to reduce discomfort. It shows how the wish to fit in and the annoyance at other foreigners can come from the same place: the need to feel accepted.

Why It Holds You Back

The irritation or superiority toward other foreigners may feel protective, but it often backfires. It fuels stress and constant self-monitoring, which makes belonging feel fragile.

When foreigners start judging each other as “good” or “bad,” it divides the community. Instead of helping each other adjust, people compete to prove who fits in best.

And this is important, because the Japanese people who hate foreigners are not going to differentiate between the “good ones” and the “bad ones.” In fact, they don’t even distinguish between residents and tourists.

This makes foreigners who cheer on anti-immigration policies, believing they apply to “other foreigners,” even more pathetic. It only takes a slight change in sentiment, and you are the ones in the crosshairs.

It also blocks growth. When we police others, we avoid empathy, miss chances to share tips and cut off networks that help with jobs, language and daily life.

Breaking the Cycle

These dynamics can change, and the first step is to become aware. People in Japan come from diverse cultures, so differences are to be expected. In a foreign environment, those differences can feel exaggerated. Remember that every culture has strengths and blind spots, including your own.

People are also at different life stages. A mid-career expat with a family will not see Japan the same way as a twenty-something on a one-year contract, and that’s fine. Each experience has value. Try to recall how overwhelming the first months felt, and how that strain can create cognitive dissonance.

See someone being obnoxious on the train? A better reaction is firm yet kind. Address behaviors (such as quiet voices on trains and queuing) without judging the person’s identity, offer practical help (“lockers are over there; rush hour is tough”) and remember to be a good model yourself, too.

Remember, language is a skill, not a moral test. Treating learners with contempt after you’ve spent years studying is like a pro guitarist expecting a beginner to nail a complex solo after a few lessons. Extend the same patience you needed. That mindset breaks the “I’m not like them” reflex and makes room for real belonging.

Two Sides of a Coin

The tension among foreigners in Japan is less about hatred and more about insecurity, identity and a sense of belonging.

Living in a culture that prizes conformity can make outsiders hyperaware of how they appear both to Japanese people and to each other. This awareness often turns into competition: who’s the most integrated, the most “authentic,” the most deserving of acceptance.

Every foreigner’s story in Japan begins with confusion, mistakes and humility. The sooner we recognize that we’re all navigating the same maze, the easier it becomes to replace that strange intra-foreigner hostility with something better, like solidarity or at least understanding.