Why do people hate tokyo?

When so many people want to live in one place, there are bound to be some drawbacks. Here are the reasons some people hate living in Tokyo.

By Whitney Hubbell Feb 14, 2025 7 min read

Japan’s capital city, Tokyo, has a glamorous reputation that is nearly mythical for those who haven’t yet visited. The vibrant nightlife, fashion and food have lured many visitors to Japan. But it’s also a great place to live. Tokyo is safe and clean, has excellent health care and is home to one of the world’s best public transportation systems. Tokyo’s status as the most populous city in the world and its consistently high liveability rankings certainly add to its allure. So why do people hate living in Tokyo?

You don’t get to live in such a massive, attractive city without some drawbacks. Despite its reputation, many people—both Japanese and foreigners—can be found online venting their frustrations about life in Tokyo. While Tokyo may be a dream destination for some, for others, it’s a stressful and exhausting place to call home.

Here’s why people hate living in Tokyo.

It’s Too Crowded

The morning commute

With 13 million people living in Tokyo proper and 37 million inhabitants across its metropolitan area, Tokyo can inevitably get rather crowded. A notorious example of this is the subway Yamanote line during weekday rush hour, in which people sometimes have to be literally stuffed into a train by a station attendant.

Even for residents who don’t take their daily commute on the Yamanote line or join the mass of people crossing the Shibuya scramble every day, crowds are still an issue for residents. If you want to have lunch at a cafe or dinner at a restaurant on the weekend, unless you make a reservation, you will likely have to deal with a long wait.

If you’re more interested in going to a popular sightseeing spot or checking out a local event, you’ll have to brace yourself to get jostled by the throngs of people who have the same idea. Even if you try to avoid the crowds by heading somewhere more peaceful, like a museum or a park, chances are it won’t be as quiet and relaxing as you’d like.

Of course, this is not true for every single part of Tokyo. Tokyo has extremely crowded pockets that are both major business districts and popular tourist attractions, like Asakusa, Shibuya, and Shinjuku. Outside these districts, however, some places are calm and quiet, even eerily so, especially in residential areas. Still, living in these places often requires you to pass through crowded places on your way to somewhere else. And with the number of tourists still on the rise, crowding is likely going to get worse.

The High Cost of Living

Renting a two or three-bedroom apartment could cost you way more.

Though salaries are higher in Tokyo than anywhere else in the country, so is the cost of living. Tokyo is no longer one of the most expensive cities in the world, but it remains the most expensive place to live in Japan, both for rent and daily expenses, so it’s not exactly cheap, either. Here is some data on the average cost of living in Tokyo compared to four other major cities in different regions in Japan.

City Average rent for a 1R-1DK Average rent for a 2LDK-3LDK Average monthly expenses for international students Tokyo ¥91,000 ¥221,000 ¥199,000 Sapporo ¥39,000 ¥62,000 ¥146,000 Nagoya ¥56,000 ¥93,000 ¥146,000 Osaka ¥61,000 ¥114,000 ¥168,000 Fukuoka ¥48,000 ¥79,000 ¥142,000

It’s Too Big

As far as the eye can see.

Tokyo is a huge city not just because of its population but also because of its sheer size. Tokyo proper spans 2,194 square kilometers, and the metropolitan area covers 13,452 square kilometers. So despite its massive population, Tokyo’s population density is actually quite low compared to other major cities. The city proper has a population density of 6,169 people per square kilometer, which is almost half of Osaka proper’s 12,111 people per square kilometer.

This comparatively low population density seems like a good thing because, in theory, it disperses people out, thereby making places less crowded. However, this means longer commute times. Unsurprisingly, many people who live in Tokyo live in the less expensive residential areas outside the center of Tokyo but commute to work in the city center. This means somewhat long commute times and crowded trains, even if you don’t live in a particularly crowded area.

Outside of work, going somewhere else in the city for fun is likely to require a long train ride if you live in a more residential area. This problem is largely solved if you live in central Tokyo, but then the crowds are much more of a problem.

This leaves residents with a choice: very high expenses and crowds but a short commute time, or slightly lower expenses and no crowds in your neighborhood but a long and crowded commute time. Given this, it’s unsurprising that many people who live in Tokyo end up wanting to move somewhere else.

Who is Tokyo for?

Tokyo’s biggest draw is its international accessibility.

Given all this, there are still people who will thrive in Tokyo. Young people in their 20s and early 30s, especially foreigners, will have better job prospects in Tokyo than anywhere else in Japan.

Young people will enjoy the vibrant city life and likely won’t mind the crowds as much as people in their mid-30s and above. Otherwise, people who are already used to life in a crowded major city that attracts a lot of tourists will probably adjust to Tokyo life pretty seamlessly.

One of Tokyo’s biggest draws for foreigners is its international accessibility. The city offers an incredible variety of global cuisine, from authentic Mexican tacos and French patisseries to halal kebabs and Indian curries—options that can be difficult to find in smaller Japanese cities. There’s also a thriving expat community, making it easier to form international friendships. Language exchange meetups, foreigner-friendly bars, and social networking apps create plenty of opportunities to connect with both locals and fellow expats.

Hobbies are another huge perk of living in Tokyo. If you’ve ever wanted to train in martial arts like judo, kickboxing or Brazilian jiu-jitsu, there are plenty of dojos that welcome beginners, including foreigners. The same goes for art clubs, photography groups, and even niche interests like board game cafés or cosplay workshops. Whatever your passion, Tokyo likely has a community for it.

Alternatives to Tokyo

Choose Osaka if you don’t mind crowds.

For those who aren’t interested in living in Tokyo but still prefer city life, several other cities largely match the convenience of Tokyo with fewer crowds and more laid-back atmospheres.

Osaka – Known for its outgoing personality, Osaka has a lively nightlife and an unmatched food scene, and it is famous for dishes like takoyaki and okonomiyaki. If you don’t mind crowds, Osaka might be for you.

– Known for its outgoing personality, Osaka has a lively nightlife and an unmatched food scene, and it is famous for dishes like takoyaki and okonomiyaki. If you don’t mind crowds, Osaka might be for you. Nagoya – A family-friendly city that feels much smaller than it actually is, Nagoya still offers big-city shopping, entertainment, and excellent restaurants. It also has strong job opportunities in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

– A family-friendly city that feels much smaller than it actually is, Nagoya still offers big-city shopping, entertainment, and excellent restaurants. It also has strong job opportunities in the automotive and manufacturing industries. Fukuoka – A coastal city with a relaxed vibe, Fukuoka has friendly locals, great ramen, and a lower cost of living. It’s also growing as a tech hub and has easy access to beaches and nature.

– A coastal city with a relaxed vibe, Fukuoka has friendly locals, great ramen, and a lower cost of living. It’s also growing as a tech hub and has easy access to beaches and nature. Sapporo – If you love cold weather and wide streets, Sapporo is a great option. It has a slower pace of life, excellent seafood, and some of the best skiing and snowboarding in Japan.

– If you love cold weather and wide streets, Sapporo is a great option. It has a slower pace of life, excellent seafood, and some of the best skiing and snowboarding in Japan. Sendai – Often overlooked, Sendai offers a balance of urban convenience and nature, with easy access to the mountains and coastline. It has a vibrant university scene and a more affordable cost of living than Tokyo.

– Often overlooked, Sendai offers a balance of urban convenience and nature, with easy access to the mountains and coastline. It has a vibrant university scene and a more affordable cost of living than Tokyo. Hiroshima – A historically rich city with a laid-back atmosphere, Hiroshima offers excellent food (especially okonomiyaki), a strong international presence, and easy access to scenic spots like Miyajima Island.

So, why do people hate Tokyo? If you’ve moved away, what made you leave? Let us know in the comments!