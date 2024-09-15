Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

Who is to blame for the rice shortage in Japan? Are foreigners really eating all the rice? Let's take a look at the real culprit.

Japan is currently facing what some are calling the “Reiwa Rice Riots“—a tongue-in-cheek term for the rice shortage in Japan (sorry, no actual violence). Rice has become so scarce in 2024 that supermarkets have limited customers to one bag each, and prices have surged. Shoppers are panic buying and hoarding rice, and you, too, might be tempted to build your own at-home rice bunker. But before you join the rice rush, let’s talk about what’s happening and why there is a rice shortage in Japan.

Stop Blaming Tourists

Some experts, even on NHK, have pointed fingers at tourists, suggesting they’re eating Japan out of rice during their vacations. Japan is indeed experiencing a tourism boom, with millions of visitors flocking to the country each month. While some have speculated that tourists scarfing down sushi, onigiri, and rice bowls three times a day are behind the shortage, the numbers tell a different story.

Even if three million tourists ate rice for every meal during a week-long stay, they’d only account for around 0.5% of Japan’s total rice consumption—far too small to cause a nationwide shortage.

A factor could be scorching summers. While the intense heat did affect some of the higher-quality rice, the 2023 harvest wasn’t drastically below average. In fact, the Rice Situation Index, which tracks the harvest, clocked in at 101—still in the normal range. Compare that to the “rice riots” of 1993, when the index plummeted to 74 due to cold weather, and you’ll see that we’re nowhere near that level.

Another factor is hoarding, which was due to the megaquake advisory issued in August. Fears of disaster preparedness led people to stockpile rice, adding pressure to an already tight supply.

It’s Likely Government Policy

Japan produces just under seven million tons of rice annually, roughly equal to its domestic consumption. This tight balance—maintained through government policies—leaves little room for flexibility, making the market highly sensitive to any spikes in demand.

According to Kazuhito Yamashita, a former member of Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and an expert on Japan’s food and agricultural policies, the real culprit to the rice shortage is a government policy that has been quietly shaping Japan’s rice supply: the rice acreage reduction policy.

This policy, designed to prevent rice surpluses and keep prices high, pays farmers to grow less rice and switch to other crops. Unlike other countries that export excess rice, Japan limits total production to avoid oversupply.

Because production is so tightly controlled, even a small increase in demand—like tourists eating a bit more rice or people stockpiling due to disaster fears—can quickly tip the balance, causing shortages and price spikes. In essence, the system meant to stabilize prices has made Japan’s rice market highly sensitive to even the smallest changes.

Expect It To Keep Happening

Unfortunately, the rice shortages and high prices aren’t likely to be a one-time issue. As long as the rice acreage reduction policy remains in place, Japan will continue to face similar situations in the future. The tightly controlled production environment means that even a small shift in demand—whether it’s tourists, disaster preparedness, or even just a hotter-than-usual summer—can easily disrupt the supply chain and send prices soaring.

The policy mainly benefits rice farmers and rural communities:

Farmer Protection : The policy ensures that rice prices stay high by reducing production. This protects farmers from losing income due to oversupply and keeps their livelihoods stable.

: The policy ensures that rice prices stay high by reducing production. This protects farmers from losing income due to oversupply and keeps their livelihoods stable. Supporting Rural Areas : Many rural economies in Japan depend on agriculture. The policy provides subsidies that help keep these communities afloat, especially since many farmers are older and have fewer other job options.

: Many rural economies in Japan depend on agriculture. The policy provides subsidies that help keep these communities afloat, especially since many farmers are older and have fewer other job options. Political Influence : Rural areas in Japan hold significant political power. By maintaining this policy, the government secures the support of farmers and rural voters, who are an important political group.

: Rural areas in Japan hold significant political power. By maintaining this policy, the government secures the support of farmers and rural voters, who are an important political group. Price Control: Keeping production low prevents rice prices from dropping. This maintains the premium value of Japanese rice, making it a prized and high-priced product.

However, this tight control on production also makes the market fragile, leading to shortages whenever demand spikes. Critics argue that Japan could benefit from producing more rice and even exporting it, but changing the policy would disrupt the benefits for farmers and the political system that supports them.

Rice Will Return and There Are Plenty of Alternatives

The good news is that the rice shortage isn’t permanent. Once the autumn harvest hits shelves, supply should stabilize, and you’ll see rice back in stores. But in the meantime, there’s no need to panic—there are plenty of rice alternatives available. Thai jasmine rice and California rice are cheaper alternatives. If you’re open to trying something different, these varieties can easily fill the gap.

And if you’re looking for other carbs, Japan has no shortage of pasta, noodles and bread to keep you well-fed. If you’re not a rice purist, these are great options to get by until local stocks recover.

This is also a great time to plan ahead. With furusato nozei, you can pay your taxes and receive gifts from rural areas, including rice. Some options even provide enough rice to last a whole year! It’s a win-win—you get your rice stash, and you help support Japan’s farming communities.

