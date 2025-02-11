Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

Nearly half of marriages in Japan are sexless. Why does intimacy disappear, especially in international couples?

The Japan Family Planning Association reported in 2024 that roughly half of all marriages in Japan are sexless. Participants surveyed cited long work hours, childrearing and a sense that married sex is plain old mendokusai (bothersome) as reasons for giving up on getting busy. But does this trend hold true even in international relationships? And what can you do to bring back intimacy if the sex has stopped in your own marriage?

Sexless Marriages in Japan

Some people just aren’t interested.

A 2024 survey by the Japan Family Planning Association (JFA) found that nearly half of married individuals (48.3%) aged 16–49 reported being in sexless relationships—defined as having sex less than once a month. This is up from 31.9% in 2004, showing a steady decline in marital intimacy in Japan.

While 80% of Japanese men expressed interest in sex, 40% of women said they weren’t interested at all. The reasons for sexlessness also differed:

A side-effect is infidelity. Modern-day cheating culture in Japan is complex, but tacit approval of discreet extramarital affairs is not uncommon. In other countries, adultery is often a death sentence for a marriage. In Japan, it may just be one more outlet that allows couples to hold a family together.

Why Don’t Japanese Women Want Sex?

Many blame having children.

Of course, every relationship is different, but there’s no denying that sexless marriages are a widespread issue in Japan. Many foreign men struggle to understand why their once-affectionate partners seem to shut down after marriage or kids. Is it a cultural difference? A biological factor? Or is it just an unfortunate side effect of modern life?

Work-Life (Or Lack Thereof) Balance

Japan’s brutal work culture doesn’t just affect salarymen—it’s exhausting for women, too. Many wives work full-time jobs, only to come home and take on the bulk of household chores as well. Research shows that Japanese men contribute less to housework than their counterparts in Western countries, leaving many wives feeling overworked and underappreciated. In fact, the OECD found that Japanese men do the lowest proportion of household chores of all nations surveyed.

So when bedtime rolls around, intimacy isn’t exactly a priority. If a woman is already exhausted, the idea of sex can feel like just another chore on the list.

Motherhood Changes Everything

If marriage slows down sex, having kids can bring it to a screeching halt. In Japan, young children often co-sleep with their parents for years, making privacy almost impossible. Add to that small apartments with thin walls, and finding time for intimacy becomes a logistical nightmare. Moreover, childcare is another area in which working Japanese women frequently do more than their fair share.

But it’s not just a space issue—it’s a mindset shift. Many Japanese couples stop seeing each other as romantic partners after kids enter the picture. Spouses start referring to each other as “otousan” (dad) and “okaasan” (mom), reinforcing the idea that their relationship has evolved into something purely parental. For many foreign husbands, this cultural shift can be a shock.

International Marriages and Sex in Japan.

It’s important to be open.

This can be a shock for foreigners starting a family in Japan. While most expect intimacy to take a hit with young children, they also assume it will return over time. But for many Japanese couples, once you become “mama” or “papa,” the romantic spark is gone for good—leaving some foreign spouses facing an unexpected and frustrating reality.

Online forums and subreddits like JapanLife are filled with stories, jokes, and pleas for help from foreigners who feel trapped in sexless marriages. While it’s often said that women have lower libidos than men, this alone doesn’t explain why Japanese women, in particular, seem to lose interest in sex after marriage.

International marriages in Japan are more likely to end in divorce, with over half failing—compared to 35.5% for Japanese couples. Among Western spouses, sexlessness is often cited as a key reason for separation, highlighting deeper cultural differences in expectations of intimacy after marriage.

Dealing with a Sexless Marriage in Japan

An answer usually starts with open communication.

If you’re in a sexless marriage with your Japanese partner and want to make a change, start by having an honest conversation—though many admit this is tough due to cultural differences in communication. Nevertheless, addressing the issue directly is essential.

Open Communication

Starting a candid discussion about intimacy can be difficult, but it’s crucial for a healthy relationship. Find a calm, private time to talk, and focus on expressing your feelings rather than placing blame.

Understanding Cultural and Personal Differences

Attitudes toward physical affection vary widely. Many Japanese people were raised in non-affectionate households, which can lead to discomfort with physical touch or differing expectations in marriage. Recognizing these differences can help set realistic expectations.

Maintaining Daily Gestures of Affection

Small daily expressions of love can help strengthen your emotional connection. Simple gestures like saying “I love you,” giving compliments, showing appreciation, or engaging in non-sexual physical touch (like holding hands or hugging) can make a difference.

Assessing Compatibility

If your intimacy-needs remain unmet despite efforts to improve the situation, it may be time to evaluate long-term compatibility. Some couples choose to stay together for family stability, while others may need to rethink their relationship dynamics.

Finding a Couple’s Counselor

Discussing intimacy issues can be tough in any culture, but in Japan—where indirect communication is the norm—it can feel nearly impossible. A bilingual therapist can help bridge this gap, making it easier to navigate sensitive conversations and explore possible solutions.

While couples counseling is less common in Japan than in some other countries, services do exist:

TELL offers in-person couples counseling in Tokyo and Okinawa, as well as online sessions.

offers in-person couples counseling in Tokyo and Okinawa, as well as online sessions. International Mental Health Professionals Japan provides a directory of foreign-language counselors in Japan, including those who specialize in couples therapy.

provides a directory of foreign-language counselors in Japan, including those who specialize in couples therapy. For more details on counseling options in Tokyo, check out this guide to individual and couples counseling in Japan.

