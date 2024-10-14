Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

Learn to read and write Japanese with a course for adults in Japan. Balance language study with your busy lifestyle.

By Aaron Baggett Oct 15, 2024 6 min read

When learning Japanese, most people start with speaking, eager to chat with locals and dive into the culture. However, learning to read and write Japanese in Japan is the real key to navigating daily life here. These skills are essential for everything from filling out forms to understanding signs and menus, making your experience in Japan smoother and more rewarding.

But balancing language study with a busy life isn’t easy. Many expats find self-study overwhelming, struggling to maintain consistency and progress. Finding a Japanese course for adults that helps you build these crucial skills at your own pace can make all the difference in your journey to mastering the language.

The Kumon Japanese Language Program helps adult learners improve their reading, writing, listening, vocabulary and grammar skills. The program includes both in-class and at-home study options. The in-class course is offered at centers throughout Japan and starts at ¥9,350 per month. The at-home course, ideal for busy people who prefer self-study, is ¥10,450 per month.

Reading Japanese: Your Cheat Code for Daily Life

Everyday tasks like shopping, dining out or using public transportation become infinitely easier when you can read Japanese. Menus, signs, instructions and even product ingredient lists are all Japanese. If you can’t read them, you might end up ordering something you didn’t want, getting on the wrong train or buying the wrong item.

Reading Japanese is like living in Japan in easy mode, allowing you to make informed decisions and enjoy a more seamless experience in Japan. Here are just some of the benefits:

More Independence : Handle forms, signs and documents independently without help. No more dragging your Japanese friends to the ward office or scanning applications with Google Translate.

: Handle forms, signs and documents independently without help. No more dragging your Japanese friends to the ward office or scanning applications with Google Translate. Easier Daily Life : Read menus, train schedules and product labels to make better choices. It’s especially important if you have allergies.

: Read menus, train schedules and product labels to make better choices. It’s especially important if you have allergies. Safer (and Easier) Healthcare : Understand medical forms and prescriptions to ensure you get the proper care. Some clinics might not even see you if you can’t read Japanese.

: Understand medical forms and prescriptions to ensure you get the proper care. Some clinics might not even see you if you can’t read Japanese. Better Job Prospects : Open up more opportunities by reading and writing in Japanese at work. Then, you can send long emails just like everyone else.

: Open up more opportunities by reading and writing in Japanese at work. Then, you can send long emails just like everyone else. Deeper Cultural Experience: Enjoy Japanese culture by reading local literature and signs. You’ll never complain about a museum not having English.

Surviving Japan’s Love for Pen and Paper

Writing in Japanese is a skill that’s not just practical—it’s essential. Whether you’re filling out forms, jotting down directions, or writing a thank-you note, being able to write in Japanese makes you more independent.

Despite Japan’s high-tech image, much of daily life relies on pen, paper and even fax machines. Japan remains committed to its traditional ways, from official documents to casual notes. This is especially true at local clinics, where English forms are often nonexistent, making it crucial to know how to write in Japanese to avoid miscommunication and unnecessary trips.

And let’s be honest, it’s not just practical; it’s also a game-changer for your dating life. Being able to send sweet messages on LINE in Japanese can make your relationship much more meaningful. The novelty will wear off quickly if your partner has to translate every English text.

In short, learning to write in Japanese is more than handy—it’s a survival skill in Japan’s paper-driven society.

The JLPT: Speaking Japanese Doesn’t Matter

If you want to prove your Japanese skills, the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) is the typically ultimate benchmark. But here’s the twist—it’s not about how well you can chat.

The JLPT is all about your ability to read and listen. You won’t be judged on your speaking skills; the test depends on whether you can decode those tricky kanji and catch every word in rapid-fire (i.e., normal) Japanese. In a country where so much communication happens in reading and writing, being able to speak isn’t always the top priority.

Earning your JLPT certification shows employers that you’re ready to tackle the real challenges—like understanding the endless forms, emails, and announcements that come your way. So, if you’re gearing up for the JLPT, focus on sharpening those reading skills because, in Japan, sometimes what you don’t say matters most.

Learn To Read and Write Japanese With Kumon

Finding a Japanese program that fits your lifestyle isn’t easy, but Kumon makes learning to read and write Japanese a clear goal. Developed for English-speaking adults in Japan, Kumon helps you build essential skills—reading, listening, vocabulary and grammar—at your own pace.

With the Class Course, you can visit a Kumon Center twice a week, where you’ll study using worksheets and audio materials tailored to your level. During your time at the center, you’ll work independently but with the support of an instructor who reviews your progress, grades your work, etc. After your session, you’ll take home additional worksheets to continue studying until your next visit. No reservations are needed, so you can drop in whenever your schedule suits.

For those who prefer self-study, Kumon also offers a Correspondence Course. In this option, you receive and submit your worksheets by mail, allowing you to study independently from home. Twice a month, you can also participate in online reading lessons via Skype, where an instructor provides personalized guidance and support.

Each worksheet builds on the last so you can see your progress. Regular review and feedback keep you motivated, and no one wants to disappoint their instructor.

Kumon Courses

Kumon offers two courses for adults:

Class Course : This is perfect for those who prefer an in-person learning experience. Attend classes twice weekly at one of the 600 Kumon Centers across Japan. The monthly fee is ¥9,900 in Tokyo or Kanagawa and ¥9,350 in other areas.

: This is perfect for those who prefer an in-person learning experience. Attend classes twice weekly at one of the 600 Kumon Centers across Japan. The monthly fee is ¥9,900 in Tokyo or Kanagawa and ¥9,350 in other areas. Correspondence Course: This course is ideal for adults who want to study at home. It includes sending worksheets by mail and having online reading lessons via Skype twice a month. The monthly fee is ¥10,450, and no admission fee is required.

Why Choose Kumon?

There are several advantages to Kumon’s courses.

Flexible Learning : Study at your own pace with materials tailored to your level.

: Study at your own pace with materials tailored to your level. Focus on Key Skills : Improve essential reading, listening, vocabulary and grammar.

: Improve essential reading, listening, vocabulary and grammar. Accountability : Regular check-ins keep you motivated and disciplined.

: Regular check-ins keep you motivated and disciplined. Perfect for Busy Adults : Easily integrates into your life without stress.

: Easily integrates into your life without stress. Convenient Locations: With centers all over Japan, you’re likely already close to one.

Kumon also offers the class course as a free trial four times a year, with the next one planned for November 2024. It’s a great chance to see if the program works for you before committing.

So, if you’re ready to take charge of your Japanese language studies, visit Kumon’s official website to find a center close to you, learn to read and write in Japanese, and navigate Japan like a local.